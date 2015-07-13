Hoy sÃ­ hay clases en LUZ

Karelys FernÃ¡ndez, presidenta de Apuz, aseverÃ³ que hoy las clases serÃ¡n normales. Sin embargo, no descarta aplicar la clÃ¡usula 13 del convenio Apuz-LUZ y la suspensiÃ³n de clases que en el turno de la tarde.

SerÃ¡ a partir de maÃ±ana que comienza un nuevo paro en la Universidad del Zulia, esta vez de 72 horas (martes, miÃ©rcoles y jueves). Julio Villalobos, presidente de la AsociaciÃ³n de Empleados de la universidad (Asdeluz), informÃ³ que tras la demora en la discusiÃ³n de las clÃ¡usulas correspondientes al incremento salarial, los empleados convocaron a una jornada de protesta y el cese de actividades que arrancan desde este lunes con un horario especial de trabajo de 7.00 de la maÃ±ana a 12.00 del mediodÃ­a, y la paralizaciÃ³n de actividades desde el martes hasta el jueves.

Ãlvaro Soto, vicepresidente de Apuz, se refiriÃ³ a un paro de profesores como una medida extrema. SeÃ±alÃ³ que no pueden adelantarse a las acciones y esperaran las decisiones que tome la FederaciÃ³n de Profesores Universitarios de Venezuela (Fapuv). â€œNosotros no podemos adelantarnos tanto porque somos disciplinados y federativos, hay una asociaciÃ³n que de repente hace unas cosas que no estÃ¡n aprobadas por la Fapuv entonces vamos a ver quÃ© sucede la semana que viene con respecto a las directrices que dÃ© la Fapuv, pero nuestro paro va porque es permisible tener esas 72 horas para hacer la protestaâ€.