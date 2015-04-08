Hoy se reunen Shannon y Maduro

Hoy se reunen Shannon y Maduro

El Consejero del Departamento de Estado de EEUU, Thomas Shannon llegÃ³ ayer a Caracas y tiene previsto reunirse en las prÃ³ximas horas con el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro.

SegÃºnÂ Ãšltimas Noticias, el funcionario, segundo del secretario John Kerry, tiene en su agenda buscar un acuerdo para la Cumbre de las AmÃ©ricas y entrevistarse con la canciller Delcy RodrÃ­guez.

La Casa Blanca aclarÃ³ ayer nuevamente que el texto utilizado en el decreto firmado por Obama es un formato con el que se elaboran las Ã³rdenes ejecutivas, a travÃ©s de las cuales se pueden sancionar a funcionarios.

Al respecto, el asesor presidencial sobre Seguridad Nacional, Ben Rhodes, asegurÃ³ que â€œEstados Unidos no cree que Venezuela representa alguna amenaza a nuestra seguridad nacional. Honestamente, tenemos un formato con el que elaboramos nuestras Ã³rdenes ejecutivasâ€.

Por su parte asesor presidencial para temas hemisfÃ©ricos, Ricardo ZÃºÃ±iga dijo que â€œla situaciÃ³n interna en Venezuela claramente es asunto de preocupaciÃ³n para sus vecinos y otros paÃ­ses de la regiÃ³nâ€.

MarÃ­a Alejandra Rivas

