Hillary Clinton anuncia oficialmente su candidatura a presidenciales de 2016

La exsecretaria de Estado estadounidense Hillary Clinton anunciÃ³ hoy oficialmente su candidatura por el Partido DemÃ³crata para competir en las elecciones de 2016 y convertirse, de conseguirlo, en la primera mujer en alcanzar la Presidencia de EE.UU.

â€œMe estoy preparando para hacer algo tambiÃ©n. Me presento a la Presidencia. Los estadounidenses han superado tiempos econÃ³micamente duros, pero aÃºn el sistema sigue favoreciendo a aquellos que estÃ¡n en lo mÃ¡s alto. Cada dÃ­a los estadounidenses necesitan un luchador, y quiero ser esa luchadoraâ€, asegurÃ³ Clinton en un vÃ­deo divulgado en su pÃ¡gina web oficial.

â€œMe lanzo a hacer campaÃ±a para conseguir tu votoâ€, agrega la exsecretaria de Estado.

Un comunicado enviado por su jefe de campaÃ±a a donantes y seguidores informÃ³ tambiÃ©n la decisiÃ³n de Clinton de intentar de nuevo llegar a la Casa Blanca tras la derrota en las primarias demÃ³cratas de 2008, que ganÃ³ el actual mandatario, Barack Obama.

â€œYa es oficial: Hillary es candidata a la Presidenciaâ€, dice la nota, que agrega que habrÃ¡ un gran evento de lanzamiento â€œformalâ€ de la campaÃ±a el mes prÃ³ximo.

La tambiÃ©n exprimera dama ofrecerÃ¡ hoy mismo desde Des Moines, Iowa, el primero de sus discursos de campaÃ±a, un estado histÃ³ricamente clave para las candidaturas presidenciales en Estados Unidos.

Clinton no se enfrentarÃ¡ a grandes rivales en las primarias de su partido, en marcado contraste con las primarias de 2008, cuando partÃ­a de favorita pero terminÃ³ perdiendo un larga batalla ganada finalmente por Barack Obama.

De hecho, su candidatura ha sido tan esperada que ningÃºn analista cree que alguien de su partido pueda arrebatarle estar en las papeletas por el Partido DemÃ³crata en noviembre de 2016; mientras que en el Partido Republicano casi una veintena de rostros han manifestado su interÃ©s por presentarse a las primarias. EFE

