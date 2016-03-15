Heinz Dieterich dice que a Maduro le quedan menos de ocho semanas en el poder

Para el sociólogo alemán, Heinz Dieterich, los problemas de Venezuela radican en la catastrófica situación económica, la incapacidad del gobierno, reformas forzadas e intereses externos.
Sostuvo, que Maduro debía dar resultados inmediatos a la crisis para evitar que el descontento siga en aumento. “La indolencia del gobierno es grande. Maduro ha perdido prácticamente el año que ha gobernado desde la muerte de Chávez. Por si fuera poco a esto se le unen intereses externos. Los EEUU con el presidente Barak Obama al mando intensifican una política exterior expansiva. Eso juega un papel importante en el desarrollo del conflicto”, manifestó.
Dieterich, quien por varios años asesoró al fallecido Hugo Chávez, insistió que Maduro y su tren ejecutivo deben controlar la inflación, seguido por una reforma económica que supone liberar el precio del dólar sin que se vean afectados los ingresos de los estratos más pobres. Además de controlar el desabastecimiento de alimentos y la inseguridad.
Como estos cambios no han llegado Dieterich cree que al mandatario venezolano le quedan pocas semanas en el poder. “No durará ni ocho semanas en el gobierno y probablemente será suplantado por una junta de gobierno. Para los militares y gobernadores chavistas está claro que su política significa indudablemente el fin de la era bolivariana. La política debe dar un giro de 180° o todo estará perdido”, sentenció el creador de la frase “socialismo del siglo XXI”.
Sin embargo, aseguró que la dirigencia del régimen chavista sigue en la búsqueda de una solución efectiva ala crisis sin que ésta se vea como un derrocamiento.
“Está claro para todos que Maduro no tiene ni concepto ni instrumentos para modernizar al país. Él pensaba y piensa que basta con emular a su antecesor Hugo Chávez en la retórica y la coreografía y mantener el modelo económico”, manifestó.
Finalmente, aseguró que los manifestantes en Venezuela se dividen en tres grupos. “El fuerte núcleo de derechas, que están entrenados por paramilitares y están armados. Después, los estudiantes: muchos de ellos creen que viven en una dictadura que no tiene una verdadera resistencia. Y finalmente muchos que fueron seguidores de Chávez, pero que no están de acuerdo con Maduro y que se oponen al empeoramiento de las condiciones de vida”.
EV
