HÃ©ctor Navarro: Estoy invitando a una rebeliÃ³n de las bases del PSUV

HÃ©ctor Bujanda entrevista a HÃ©ctor Navarro dirigente polÃ­tico del chavismo

HÃ©ctor Bujanda.- Llega puntualmente al cafÃ© del Hotel Alba con su guayabera de color blanco ostra. Apenas se sienta, el ministro Navarro, como se le conoce desde el inicio de la RevoluciÃ³n Bolivariana, se suelta a hablar. Algunos, en el cafÃ©, lo conocen desde que circulaba por los encumbrados pasillos del poder gubernamental, y aprovechan su presencia para saludarlo con afecto, la mayorÃ­a de las veces a distancia, de â€œlejitoâ€.

Una chica, sin embargo, irrumpe en la mesa con la fuerza de los aguaceros y se presenta, con la mÃ¡s diÃ¡fana cadencia de las gochas, como asistente de la diputada Rosalba Vivas BriceÃ±o. â€œÂ¿Sabe?â€.

Encarecidamente le pide a HÃ©ctor Navarro que acepte ser el padrino de graduaciÃ³n de su promociÃ³n en el posgrado de InnovaciÃ³n Educativa que se imparte en el nÃºcleo de la UPEL en Rubio. â€œUsted es educador, Â¿no?â€, pregunta ella. â€œNo, yo soy ingenieroâ€, corrige Navarro, con cortesÃ­a.

La respuesta produce un espeso silencio que dura un instante, pero ella no estÃ¡ dispuesta a perder la oportunidad. â€œEso no importa, yo sÃ© que usted sabe de educaciÃ³n. Se lo pedimos tambiÃ©n al presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, pero no nos ha dado respuesta. Seguro usted no estÃ¡ tan ocupado, profesor. Ande, acepte. Deme su telÃ©fonoâ€.

El profesor Navarro sugiere que insistan mejor con Diosdado, y suelta una frase que flotarÃ¡ sobre la mesa a lo largo de la entrevista: â€œYo estoy tiznado. Â¿Te voy echar esa broma?â€, espeta, sin abandonar la sonrisa amable.

Al desaparecer la chica, el profesor Navarro confiesa que â€œpara quÃ© voy a ser el padrino de esa promociÃ³n. Puede que los termine rayando, mÃ¡s bien, o que en pleno acto de graduaciÃ³n nos apaguen la luz. Eso ha ocurrido: en un acto en el auditorio del Iutec, en Coro, y tambiÃ©n en una sala de Parque Central. Pero todo eso es anecdÃ³tico, es parte de la mediocridad de los funcionarios mediosâ€.

Tiznado, asÃ­ se siente el hombre que durante cuatro aÃ±os ininterrumpidos, desde 1994 hasta el triunfo electoral del MVR en 1998, se sentÃ³ semanalmente en una mesa con el comandante Hugo ChÃ¡vez, Jorge Giordani, el teniente Rafael Isea y el exgobernador de Apure, JesÃºs Aguilarte, a discutir los pasos tÃ¡cticos y estratÃ©gicos que se debÃ­an dar para construir una nueva mayorÃ­a popular en Venezuela.

La muerte de ChÃ¡vez, en marzo de 2013, ha desatado unas cuantas tempestades dentro de las filas del chavismo. La mÃ¡s notoria, la salida de Jorge Giordani del Ministerio de PlanificaciÃ³n, y con ella la expulsiÃ³n casi inmediata del exministro Navarro de la DirecciÃ³n Nacional del PSUV, emitida precisamente por Diosdado Cabello, por haber pedido que se discutiera la posiciÃ³n de Giordani, esgrimida en una carta que publicÃ³ el portal rebeliÃ³n.org en agosto de 2014. Hoy, su caso, se encuentra en el Tribunal Disciplinario, instancia que le impide la participaciÃ³n polÃ­tica en las propias filas del partido.

Navarro es el prologuista del Ãºltimo libro de Jorge Giordani, Encuentros y desencuentros en una construcciÃ³n bolivariana (aÃºn no ha salido a la venta), y desde el segundo pÃ¡rrafo de su escrito, dice que el maestro Giordani puede ser calificado de cualquier cosa â€œmenos de traidorâ€.

La prÃ©dica de estos hombres â€œtiznadosâ€ que han sido bajados del tren gubernamental, parece ser sobre todo Ã©tica, una cruzada que ha llevado al propio Giordani a declarar que con tan errÃ¡ticas decisiones â€œya casi somos el hazmerreÃ­r de AmÃ©rica Latinaâ€.

Â¿CuÃ¡l es el rol que tiene HÃ©ctor Navarro en este momento?

Yo estoy en la RevoluciÃ³n desde que tenÃ­a 14 aÃ±os, desde 1963, cuando estudiaba bachillerato. Organizamos un centro de estudiantes cuando estaban prohibidos por el Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n. Estamos hablando del Gobierno de RÃ³mulo Betancourt. Luego estÃ¡ mi trayectoria como estudiante de la UCV, los conflictos durante la RenovaciÃ³n Universitaria, estamos hablando de la Ã©poca de la guerrilla. Y despuÃ©s como profesor universitario, como miembro del Consejo de Escuela, del Consejo de Facultad, del Consejo Universitario, con la vinculaciÃ³n con Hugo ChÃ¡vez. Para nada de eso necesitaba tener yo un cargo. HacÃ­a mi trabajo polÃ­tico y hoy dÃ­a sigo haciÃ©ndolo. Â¿En quÃ© sentido? Me reÃºno con las comunidades, con los colectivos, con las bases del partido. Estoy interesado en la organizaciÃ³n colectiva.

Â¿CuÃ¡l es el mensaje que le transmite al militante chavista?

BÃ¡sicamente que las bases del partido tienen que recuperar el control del partido. Incluso el presidente ChÃ¡vez, en varios discursos e intervenciones, invitÃ³ a la formaciÃ³n colectiva, a la discusiÃ³n, al estudio. Y eso es lo que estoy haciendo, invitando a las bases de un partido revolucionario y socialista a ser ejemplo de democracia interna y no de cooptaciÃ³n, donde la gente se exprese y no exista delito de opiniÃ³n. Estoy invitando a una rebeliÃ³n de las bases dentro del partido, para seguir haciendo la revoluciÃ³n, para que la revoluciÃ³n no se pierda.

Â¿CuÃ¡l es el estado del PSUV en este momento?

Fue un error gravÃ­simo desatender la demanda de algunos militantes como Ana Elisa Osorio y mi persona para que la DirecciÃ³n Nacional del partido se reuniera. DespuÃ©s de la muerte del presidente ChÃ¡vez se fueron distanciando, a veces pasaban meses sin que esta instancia se reuniera, cuando lo normal era que se reuniera semanalmente. AsÃ­ lo exigÃ­a el presidente ChÃ¡vez para evitar que las decisiones se tomaran de forma inconsulta y se siguiera utilizando a la gente solo en funciÃ³n de la movilizaciÃ³n electoral.

Â¿Cree que el partido se viene separando del pueblo?

Se ha ido separando. No lo dice HÃ©ctor Navarro, ya lo decÃ­a Hugo ChÃ¡vez en enero de 2011. FÃ­jate, a partir de 1994 nos reunÃ­amos con el Comandante y hablÃ¡bamos de la necesidad de ganar elecciones. Un partido tiene que ganar elecciones, lo que pasa es que un partido que soo gana elecciones no necesariamente es un partido de la RevoluciÃ³n. AquÃ­ AcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡tica se las sabÃ­a todas ganando elecciones, pero no era un partido revolucionario. Un partido que solo quiere ganar elecciones y no ser revolucionario se burocratiza. Y yo creo que, en bastante medida, eso estÃ¡ sucediendo en el PSUV.

Â¿HabrÃ­a que distinguir entre Gobierno y RevoluciÃ³n?

En tÃ©rminos conceptuales, Gobierno no es RevoluciÃ³n. Una revoluciÃ³n no surge del Gobierno, surge de abajo, de los sectores sociales, que despuÃ©s llegan al poder. Un poder que nunca es completo, por cierto. Pdvsa hoy no es revolucionaria ni nunca lo ha sido. Se ocuparon algunos espacios, pero una Pdvsa corrupta, como la que estamos viendo ahora, con funcionarios que han caÃ­do presos, funcionarios altÃ­simos que participaron en todos estos aÃ±os, no creo que pueda llamÃ¡rsele revolucionaria.

Una de las cosas que dice Jorge Giordani es que el Gobierno debe relacionarse con la gente a travÃ©s de la verdad. Si tenemos dificultades, hay que decirle a la gente que tenemos dificultades. Si tenemos que apretarnos el cinturÃ³n, el Gobierno tiene que decirle a la gente, en particular el Presidente, que hay que apretarse el cinturÃ³n. No es posible que lo que prive es dorar la pÃ­ldora, esconder los graves problemas.

Â¿Por quÃ© se esconde la crisis?

Es una equivocaciÃ³n polÃ­tica, un error polÃ­tico.

Â¿Piensa que le temen a una factura del pueblo?

Hay que entender que existe una serie de factores exÃ³genos que contribuyen a lo que tÃº calificas, acertadamente, de crisis. Nosotros estamos bajo una agresiÃ³n de tipo econÃ³mico, que no es solo una agresiÃ³n econÃ³mica. La pregunta que yo me hago es hasta quÃ© punto hemos contribuido nosotros con la agresiÃ³n econÃ³mica exÃ³gena, gracias a un conjunto de errores, ineficiencias, incomprensiones. Hemos ayudado y, ojo, me estoy poniendo en el campo de la RevoluciÃ³n y del Gobierno, a crear esta situaciÃ³n. Lo digo responsablemente, con el compromiso de defender nuestra RevoluciÃ³n, para evitar que se caiga, y porque quiero que en este paÃ­s siga habiendo RevoluciÃ³n.

Â¿La RevoluciÃ³n se acaba si se cae este Gobierno?

No, es como preguntar si el cristianismo muriÃ³ cuando muriÃ³ Cristo. El cristianismo empezÃ³ a morir cuando Constantino se apoderÃ³ del cristianismo, cuando el cristianismo se convirtiÃ³ en un poder y abandonÃ³ a las bases, al pueblo.

Â¿Eso no es lo que estÃ¡ ocurriendo?

SÃ­, claro. No voy a criticar el uso de la imagen de ChÃ¡vez, porque ese es un capital que tiene la RevoluciÃ³n. Pero me preocupa el exceso de su uso, que puede prostituir la imagen de ChÃ¡vez. MÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la figura, tenemos que ir a lo otro. Cuando se hizo una campaÃ±a para asociar el legado de ChÃ¡vez con El libro azul, se cometiÃ³ un error. El libro azul corresponde a una etapa de ChÃ¡vez romÃ¡ntica, apasionada, bolivariana, independentista, al estilo de militares como Nasser, Velasco Alvarado o Torrijos. Pero en aquel entonces ChÃ¡vez nunca hablÃ³ de socialismo, de capitalismo, de lucha de clases. Lo que quiero decir es que Hugo ChÃ¡vez fue evolucionando. Entonces, Â¿cuÃ¡l es el legado? Â¿Aquel Libro azul o el Golpe de TimÃ³n cuando dice que las comunas no se han concretado y le reclama a Rafael RamÃ­rez y a varios de los ministros?

Â¿CuÃ¡ndo ChÃ¡vez confiesa que el Gobierno ha usado la palabra socialista de manera fraudulenta?

EstÃ¡ pasando un problema mÃ¡s grave. El problema no estÃ¡ en usar la imagen de ChÃ¡vez, sino en hacer mal uso de su pensamiento.

En el Golpe de TimÃ³n ChÃ¡vez admite que la RevoluciÃ³n solo ha hecho piezas aisladas y no ha creado realidades. Entonces, Â¿el problema es el modelo o esta crisis es producto del nuevo Gobierno?

ChÃ¡vez critica allÃ­ desviaciones, no el modelo.

Repito: Â¿es una crisis de modelo o es una mala gestiÃ³n del Gobierno actual?

La angustia que tenemos todos, el peligro que ve la gente es que regresemos a la Cuarta. Una cosa es el modelo, lo que queremos, y otra la prÃ¡ctica. El Gobierno es como un carro, si lo sueltas, el carro se desboca. Yo me pregunto, Â¿aquÃ­ hay socialismo? No.

El modelo ha sido una manera de gestionar las finanzas pÃºblicas. En algÃºn momento ese modelo generÃ³ cierta estabilidad.

Y tendrÃ­amos la obligaciÃ³n de seguir garantizÃ¡ndola. Insisto, tenemos el factor de la agresiÃ³n externa, pero, por ejemplo, el anuncio que hizo Giordani de los 22.500 millones de dÃ³lares desaparecidos, Â¿quÃ© ha pasado? Si no se hubieran entregado a empresas de maletÃ­n, la mayorÃ­a todavÃ­a ocultas, habrÃ­a sido distinto. Solo han aparecido dos o tres empresas de esa lista, que representan 2 o 3 mil millones de dÃ³lares en pÃ©rdidas. De lo demÃ¡s, nada sabemos.

Â¿Por quÃ©?

Â¿Me lo vas a preguntar a mÃ­? Ese es el tema de la corrupciÃ³n, no del socialismo como modelo. Es un problema de la gente que se fue para Estados Unidos y estÃ¡ disfrutando los dÃ³lares que se llevaron de aquÃ­. Estamos hablando de banqueros, de funcionarios, de Rafael Isea, que se sentÃ³ durante cuatros aÃ±os en esa mesita en la que discutÃ­amos ChÃ¡vez, Giordani, Aguilarte y yo sobre cÃ³mo construir el proyecto bolivariano, y ahora estÃ¡ en Estados Unidos. Â¿Y el teniente Alejandro Andrade? Ese tambiÃ©n estÃ¡ en Estados Unidos disfrutando la fortuna. A esos no los acusan allÃ¡, Â¿por quÃ© serÃ¡?

Ni aquÃ­, donde tampoco se les acusa de traidores.

Pues yo sÃ­ creo que son traidores.

Â¿Y HÃ©ctor Navarro?

AquÃ­ me ves. Me vine manejando en carro a esta entrevista. AquÃ­ estoy yo, dando la cara, de frente con la RevoluciÃ³n y defendiendo el legado de ChÃ¡vez.

El delito de opiniÃ³n no es asunto nuevo en las filas del partido

A mÃ­ no me han visto nunca hablar de los problemas internos fuera del partido. Pero nos quitaron ese espacio. Yo no tengo espacio. Ana Elisa Osorio tampoco lo tiene. Rodrigo Cabezas es otro que tampoco tiene espacio. No hablemos de Giordani.

Â¿Y Vanesa Davies?

Bueno, ella la verdad dejÃ³ de asistir hace mucho tiempo a las reuniones. Igual que Mario Silva. Pero te puedo decir que Rafael RamÃ­rez no asistÃ­a nunca y sin embargo lo ratificaron. Eso puedo demostrarlo.

Pero RamÃ­rez fue sacado de Pdvsa y de las distintas vicepresidencias. Incluso fue sacado de Venezuela, ahora estÃ¡ en Nueva York

Yo creo que eso es un avance importantÃ­simo y lo reconozco. Â¿CÃ³mo voy a criticar eso? Yo lo que critico es el tiempo que lo dejaron.

Â¿Pdvsa siguiÃ³ siendo una caja negra con el chavismo?

Lo que acaba de pasar con la seÃ±ora Gladys Parada es muy grave. Entre las cajas negras de Pdvsa estÃ¡ la comercializaciÃ³n interna. Buques de gasolina que declaraban el transporte de 200 mil barriles de gasolina cuando en realidad salÃ­an con 300 mil. No coinciden las cuentas entre el consumo y la comercializaciÃ³n de combustible. Estoy hablando de gasolina y de gasoil. David Paravisini seÃ±ala que se estÃ¡ fugando el 49% de la producciÃ³n interna de gasolina. Esa cantidad solo se puede ir por barco, no por tierra.

La realidad es que Rafael RamÃ­rez ya no maneja Pdvsa. Â¿DÃ³nde queda Giordani en esta historia?

No sÃ©, allÃ­ estÃ¡ Giordani. En lo suyoâ€¦ Uno de los problemas de la RevoluciÃ³n es que estamos pasando por un momento de ingobernabilidad. Yo he hecho el ejercicio en auditorios de 200 o 300 personas y he preguntado cuÃ¡ntos ministros hay. Nadie sabe. Hay como 27. Rafael RamÃ­rez, por cierto, tenÃ­a un largo etcÃ©tera de cargos.

Â¿Le da confianza un Gobierno asÃ­?

No es un problema de confianza, la verdad es que conozco muy poco a los ministros, yo no sÃ© ni quiÃ©nes son. Â¿A quiÃ©n le va a reclamar el pueblo? Â¿A quiÃ©n le va a reclamar la historia estas decisiones? El presidente Maduro dijo hace poco que iba a encargarse personalmente del tema econÃ³mico, por lo menos estÃ¡ dando la cara.

Â¿CÃ³mo ve el equilibrio de la alianza cÃ­vico-militar con este Gobierno?

Si tÃº me preguntas, a mÃ­ no me importa si el que estÃ¡ en un cargo es civil o militar. Lo que me preocupa es que pongas a alguien en un cargo porque es militar. Eso no puede ser aval suficiente.

Â¿No le parece que la campaÃ±a para el aumento de la gasolina apela a un argumento liberal? Â¿El tema se reduce a un problema de costos de producciÃ³n?

Hay que estudiar, porque si no se te enreda el papagayo. Eso es lo que hacÃ­a ChÃ¡vez, que tenÃ­a una gran cualidad para lo estratÃ©gico. Por eso es que se permitÃ­a criticar las areperas socialistas, por ejemplo. Convencer a la gente de subir la gasolina tiene que pasar por un razonamiento estratÃ©gico que te ayude a seguir construyendo el socialismo. No puede ser simplemente el tema de lo que cuesta, porque en un momento dado se podrÃ­a hasta regalar el producto, como en el caso de la salud o la educaciÃ³n El tema es seguir educando hacia el socialismo.

Â¿Es solo un problema de formaciÃ³n esto de apelar a la prÃ©dica de Cedice?

Si no se le ponen cuidado a esos detallesâ€¦ ChÃ¡vez decÃ­a que el diablo estÃ¡ en los detalles, parece insignificante, pero esos detalles van formando a la conciencia. MÃ¡s allÃ¡, cuando el presidente Maduro dice â€œtantos millones para tal cosa, Â¡aprobado!â€. Y despuÃ©s hay dificultades para ejecutar ese proyecto, Â¿cuÃ¡l es el mensaje que se estÃ¡ dando? Â¿EstÃ¡ preparÃ¡ndonos para una circunstancia como la que estamos viviendo? O nos estÃ¡ diciendo â€œyo tengo plata guardadaâ€, o en todo caso â€œDios proveerÃ¡â€.

No se puede resolver la situaciÃ³n con la entrega de recursos inexistentes o que no alcanzan. TÃº tienes que socializar la racionalizaciÃ³n del gasto y elegir prioridades con una amplia base de apoyo social, que sea genuina representante de las bases del partido. Con un discurso claro y transparente.

Â¿Percibe que la situaciÃ³n es delicada?

Tengo funcionarios de muy alto nivel y gobernadores amigos que estÃ¡n muy preocupados con lo que estÃ¡ pasando. Si aquÃ­ viene la derecha a gobernar, una de las primeras cabezas que va a rodar es la mÃ­a. Yo estoy consciente de eso. Por eso no quiero que gobierne la derecha, pero quiero ante todo que sigamos construyendo el socialismo.

Te repito lo que me dijo una vez AristÃ³bulo: para hacer las cosas como la hacen los adecos, mejor que las hagan ellos. No los vamos a igualar. Â¿La corrupciÃ³n?, no los vamos a igualar en eso, que la hagan ellos. Es preferible no meterte en este esfuerzo, en este sacrificio, sacrificar a Hugo ChÃ¡vez, para terminar haciendo las cosas como la hacÃ­an los adecos y copeyanos.

Â¿La RevoluciÃ³n sigue siendo posible?

La RevoluciÃ³n es factible, pero requiere sacrificios. No se debe buscar solo la satisfacciÃ³n material de los seres humanos, porque estas son infinitas. Lo importante es la subjetividad, la conciencia para superarnos todos. Eso lo trabajaba Hugo ChÃ¡vez, por eso machacaba y machacaba las ideas.

Hay un proyecto de ley contra la corrupciÃ³n que redactamos cuando yo era presidente de la ComisiÃ³n de ContralorÃ­a. Se aprobÃ³ en primera discusiÃ³n y despuÃ©s se engavetÃ³. Tiene un capÃ­tulo muy importante sobre el conflicto de intereses. Se refiere a tres elementos, incluso hay recomendaciones de las Naciones Unidas al respecto. En primer lugar, si tÃº eres director, ministro o presidente, al salir del cargo no puede ser que aparezcas como accionista o empleado de una empresa que contratabas. EstÃ¡ el elemento de la renta presunta y el tercero, que es vital en este momento, es el del nepotismo. Es difÃ­cil encontrar un caso de corrupciÃ³n que no tenga el elemento del nepotismo, siempre hay un hijo, un sobrino, un hermano, una esposa, un pariente de la esposa, un cuÃ±ado. No hay socialismo posible con nepotismo, porque allÃ­ hay corrupciÃ³n.

9-2-2015

