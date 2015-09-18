Hasta el 15 de noviembre hay agua

Hasta el 15 de noviembre hay agua

Por biendateao -
486
180
COMPARTIR
EL PRESIDENTE DEL CLEZ ANGEL SANCHEZ DIO UN RECORRIDO CON LOS DIPUTADOS EDGAR OBERTO, ADAULFO CARRASQUERO,JAVIER MUÃ‘OZ Y LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACION POR EL EMBALSE DE AGUA MANUELOTE PARA VER COMO ESTA LA REPRESA YA QUE LA CIUDAD DE MARACAIBO ESTA EN CRISIS CON LA FALTA DEL VITLA LIQUIDO

Hasta el 15 de noviembre hay agua. Marcelo Monnot, presidente del Centro de Ingenieros del estado, informÃ³ que de no llover el agua que se distribuye a Maracaibo, San Francisco, Mara, Miranda, Almirante Padilla y JesÃºs Enrique Lossada bajarÃ­a de calidad. “Contando el nivel muerto de los embalses tendrÃ­amos agua hasta noviembre, la calidad del agua bajarÃ¡”. Presentaron un documento de investigaciÃ³n a los candidatos a diputados de la Asamblea Nacional para que tomen en consideraciÃ³n todos los puntos dÃ©biles en la distribuciÃ³n y almacenamiento del lÃ­quido vital en el estado.

“Son diversos los factores que causaron este grave problema y esta ausencia del agua potable. El principal es el fenÃ³meno de El NiÃ±o, que nadie tiene la culpa de esto. Haciendo un anÃ¡lisis del comportamiento nos llama mucho la atenciÃ³n y nos preocupa que en el aÃ±o 2015 se incrementÃ³ este fenÃ³meno en el paÃ­s. En enero se registraban 0.5 grados centÃ­grados mÃ¡s de temperaturas y en agosto estamos en 2.1 grados, cuando se alcanza 2.5 grados mÃ¡s de calentamiento se puede decir que el fenÃ³meno serÃ¡ fuerte”.

Manifestaron que no se le estaban dando mantenimiento a los rÃ­os que alimentan a las represas. “EstÃ¡n altamente sedimentados. Tenemos que entender esto, si no le haces el mantenimiento como tal tenemos problemas en los embalses. En TulÃ© que su almacenamiento mÃ¡ximo es de 34 metros, hoy estÃ¡ en 27 metros de agua, Manuelote nivel mÃ¡ximo de 48 metros y tiene 36 y Tres RÃ­os estÃ¡ con 24 metros menos de su almacenamiento mÃ¡ximo”.

SEDIMENTACIÃ“N DE EMBALSES

Monnot asegurÃ³ que la sedimentaciÃ³n de los embalses es de 40 por ciento. La emergencia por la sequÃ­a se pudo evitar. “Hace nueve aÃ±os se planteÃ³ el proyecto de El Brillante. Hoy en dÃ­a tendrÃ­a que hacerse una reingenierÃ­a del proyecto, pero es un embalse que se pudo construir en siete aÃ±os, si se hubiese hecho no tendrÃ­amos este problema de sed en nuestras cuencas y rÃ­os. Es un problema de gerencia lo que tenemos”. Apuntan que de contar con la represa propuesta se contarÃ­a con 38 metros cÃºbicos de agua para las regiones afectadas. “Maracaibo necesita de 12 metros cÃºbicos para su consumo, pero ahora solo se le envÃ­a siete metros cÃºbicos”.

LA VERDAD | FAVIANA GARCÃA

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

180 COMENTARIOS

  2. 274468 295655Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. Im very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there. 497540

  4. 326154 201758I used to be recommended this web website by my cousin. Im no longer certain whether this put up is written via him as nobody else know such exact approximately my issue. Youre incredible! Thank you! 585301

  6. 280038 650877A persons Are generally Weight loss is definitely a practical and flexible an eating plan method manufactured for those who suffer that want to weight loss and therefore ultimately conserve a much more culture. weight loss 387589

  7. 727351 844790Hey, you used to write amazing, but the last several posts have been kinda boring I miss your tremendous writings. Past couple of posts are just slightly bit out of track! come on! 158215

  9. 21832 337963a good deal lately with my father so hopefully this will get him to see my point of view. Fingers crossed! mortgage banker new york 715710

  15. 126622 726677Which is some inspirational stuff. Never knew that opinions may be this varied. Thank you for all the enthusiasm to offer such useful info here. 186456

  17. 690014 233153After study many of the content in your web site now, and i also truly much like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and are checking back soon. Pls take a look at my web page also and inform me how you feel. 460165

  18. 432766 99807Cheapest speeches and toasts, as properly as toasts. probably are produced building your personal at the party and will likely be most likely to turn into witty, humorous so new even. finest man toast 526268

  20. 499217 91574magnificent post, really informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You ought to continue your writing. Im positive, youve a fantastic readers base already! 679891

  24. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Vendor founded by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to produce SEO services and help Singapore agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the positions of Search engine. Try imscsseo.com

  25. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Organization started by Mike Koosher. The objective of IMSCSEO.com is to supply SEO services and help Singapore merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to help them go up the rankings of Google and yahoo. Come to imscsseo.com

  30. I just desire to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and pretty much adored your work. Quite possibly I am going to remember your blog post . You definitely have magnificent article information. Love it for expressing with us your current website post

  35. You’ll find it almost close to impossible to come across well-educated individuals on this subject, nevertheless you seem like you comprehend exactly what you’re posting on! Thanks

  38. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Organization. The role of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply you with Buy PBN Links services and help organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the rankings of Search engine.

  40. It is actually practically unthinkable to see well-advised men or women on this area, nonetheless you look like you are familiar with the things that you’re talking about! Excellent

  42. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Organization. The mission of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the standing of the search engines.

  45. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Contractor created by Michael Jemery. The goal of Emeryeps.com is to supply SEO services and help Portland Oregon organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the ranks of Google and yahoo. Try us @ emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  48. I was very pleased to uncover this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new information in your blog.

  49. I really hope to notify you that I am new to posting and genuinely loved your site. Most likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You definitely have wonderful article information. Acknowledge it for sharing with us your current url report

  66. Might be almost extremely difficult to encounter well-aware americans on this issue, however you come across as like you know the things that you’re revealing! With Thanks

  67. I merely hope to show you that I am new to wordpress blogging and utterly valued your write-up. Probably I am inclined to save your blog post . You simply have amazing article content. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your current internet document

  70. I really have to reveal to you that I am new to putting up a blog and genuinely liked your review. Quite possibly I am likely to remember your blog post . You truly have excellent article information. Love it for share-out with us the best web write-up

  77. 575651 492386Do individuals still use these? Personally I adore gadgets but I do prefer something a bit much more up to date. Still, nicely written piece thanks. 295916

  86. You’ll find it practically not possible to encounter well-updated readers on this content, but you look like you be aware of whatever you’re indicating! Bless You

  91. I merely intend to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and genuinely cherished your webpage. Quite possibly I am likely to save your blog post . You certainly have outstanding article material. Appreciate it for share-out with us all of your web report

  96. It is actually almost impossible to encounter well-updated parties on this subject, however , you seem like you realize exactly what you’re revealing! With Thanks

  101. Greetings there, just became alert to your writings through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is genuinely informational. I will appreciate if you retain this.

  103. Hey here, just got familiar with your website through Bing and yahoo, and have found that it’s really helpful. I’ll take pleasure in should you persist these.

  107. I just hope to tell you that I am new to writing a blog and completely valued your website. Likely I am prone to save your blog post . You simply have impressive article content. Get Pleasure From it for share-out with us all of your domain article

  108. I really wish to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and very much loved your report. Probably I am prone to save your blog post . You indeed have lovely article material. Like it for share-out with us the best domain report

  109. I merely hope to reveal to you that I am new to posting and thoroughly cherished your information. Very likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have memorable article materials. Be Thankful For it for share-out with us your own domain information

  110. I merely have to inform you that I am new to putting up a blog and absolutely loved your review. More than likely I am inclined to store your blog post . You truly have fantastic article content. Admire it for telling with us your very own site page

  111. I really want to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and undeniably admired your review. Quite possibly I am going to remember your blog post . You indeed have fantastic article information. Love it for sharing with us your current website information

  112. I merely wish to notify you that I am new to blog posting and very much enjoyed your website. Probably I am going to bookmark your blog post . You literally have great article materials. Delight In it for expressing with us your domain write-up

  113. I just have to tell you that I am new to writing and clearly valued your site. Most likely I am going to store your blog post . You simply have stunning article content. Value it for sharing with us all of your website page

  122. Howdy there, just got conscious of your webpage through Search engine, and realized that it’s seriously educational. I will truly appreciate should you decide continue this.

  123. Howdy here, just started to be conscious of your website through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s genuinely informative. I’ll truly appreciate should you decide keep up such.

  124. It is appropriate day to get some preparations for the longer term. I have scan this blog posting and if I could, I wish to suggest to you you couple of significant instruction.

  125. It is right day to prepare some schemes for the forthcoming future. I’ve looked over this blog entry and if I may just, I wish to encourage you some important tips and advice.

  131. I’m pretty pleased to find this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new things on your site.

  133. I’m very happy to discover this website. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new things on your website.

  134. I was extremely pleased to discover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new information in your blog.

  135. Good day here, just started to be mindful of your article through Google, and discovered that it is really entertaining. I will take pleasure in should you decide keep up this informative article.

  141. I was very happy to find this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new stuff on your site.

  142. I was very pleased to discover this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff on your blog.

  143. I’m very happy to find this website. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you book marked to check out new information on your site.

  145. I’m very happy to discover this web site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new information in your blog.

  146. It happens to be proper day to prepare some desires for the forthcoming future. I’ve study this post and if I can possibly, I wish to recommend you few appealing suggestions.

  148. Hullo there, just started to be conscious of your webpage through yahoo, and found that it is genuinely helpful. I’ll like if you decide to continue this.

  154. I’m pretty pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new information in your site.

  155. Greetings there, just became alert to your weblog through Search engines like google, and realized that it is genuinely interesting. I’ll be grateful for if you maintain these.

  156. I was pretty pleased to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and I have you book-marked to check out new stuff in your blog.

  157. untuk

    denature Indonesia yaitu sebuah perusahaan yang fokus dalam bidang obat herbal aman dan ampuh tanpa efek samping. obat kami sangat mujarab.

  164. Heya here, just started to be familiar with your webpage through yahoo, and discovered that it is seriously informative. I will take pleasure in should you decide keep up this approach.

  169. Keluar Nanah Pada Kemaluan

    denature Indonesia yaitu sebuah perusahaan yang fokus dalam bidang obat herbal aman dan ampuh tanpa efek samping

  172. Penyakit Kulit Eksim

    Eksim atau Dermatitis adalah arti kedokteran untuk kelainan kulit, yang mana kulit terlihat meradang serta iritasi. Peradangan ini dapat berlangsung dimanapun tetapi yang seringkali terserang yakni tangan serta kaki. Type eksim yang seringkali didapati…

  173. obat kelamin keluar nanah

    Wanita serta pria homoseksual yang lakukan jalinan sex lewat anus (anal seks) bisa menanggung derita gonore pada rektumnya. Pasien bakal rasakan tak nyaman di sekitaran anusnya serta dari rektumnya keluar cairan. Daerah di sekitaran anus terlihat merah…

  174. all Drone reView

    Right now, there are a ton of camera drones for sale, but the DJI Phantom 4 PRO is by far the most innovative. It can fly super fast. It�s very reliable. The HD live video streaming works better than any other drone out there. It�s super easy to set up…

  176. Cara Mengatasi Gatal di Bagian Selangkangan

    Eksim yang juga disebut sebagai eksema maupun dermatitis merupakan peradangan hebat yang kemudian menyebabkan terjadinya oembentukan gelembung kecil atau lepuh pada permukaan kulit sehingga pada akhirnya pecah lalu mengeluarkan cairan. Eksim sendiri di…

  177. Cara Mengatasi Gatal di Bagian Selangkangan

    Eksim yang juga disebut sebagai eksema maupun dermatitis merupakan peradangan hebat yang kemudian menyebabkan terjadinya oembentukan gelembung kecil atau lepuh pada permukaan kulit sehingga pada akhirnya pecah lalu mengeluarkan cairan. Eksim sendiri di…

  179. Obat Gatal Di Selangkangan Herbal

    Berdasarkan penyebabnya, eksim atau dermatitis atopik terdiri dari berbagai macam, ada eksim alergi, eksim bawaan, eksim akibat stres, atau eksim karena kontak dengan bahan iritan seperti zat kimia, zat pelarut, sabun, deterjen, parfum, produk perawata…

  180. Cara Mengobati Selangkangan yang Gatal

    Berdasarkan penyebabnya, eksim atau dermatitis atopik terdiri dari berbagai macam, ada eksim alergi, eksim bawaan, eksim akibat stres, atau eksim karena kontak dengan bahan iritan seperti zat kimia, zat pelarut, sabun, deterjen, parfum, produk perawata…

DEJA UN COMENTARIO