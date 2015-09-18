Hasta el 15 de noviembre hay agua. Marcelo Monnot, presidente del Centro de Ingenieros del estado, informÃ³ que de no llover el agua que se distribuye a Maracaibo, San Francisco, Mara, Miranda, Almirante Padilla y JesÃºs Enrique Lossada bajarÃa de calidad. “Contando el nivel muerto de los embalses tendrÃamos agua hasta noviembre, la calidad del agua bajarÃ¡”. Presentaron un documento de investigaciÃ³n a los candidatos a diputados de la Asamblea Nacional para que tomen en consideraciÃ³n todos los puntos dÃ©biles en la distribuciÃ³n y almacenamiento del lÃquido vital en el estado.
“Son diversos los factores que causaron este grave problema y esta ausencia del agua potable. El principal es el fenÃ³meno de El NiÃ±o, que nadie tiene la culpa de esto. Haciendo un anÃ¡lisis del comportamiento nos llama mucho la atenciÃ³n y nos preocupa que en el aÃ±o 2015 se incrementÃ³ este fenÃ³meno en el paÃs. En enero se registraban 0.5 grados centÃgrados mÃ¡s de temperaturas y en agosto estamos en 2.1 grados, cuando se alcanza 2.5 grados mÃ¡s de calentamiento se puede decir que el fenÃ³meno serÃ¡ fuerte”.
Manifestaron que no se le estaban dando mantenimiento a los rÃos que alimentan a las represas. “EstÃ¡n altamente sedimentados. Tenemos que entender esto, si no le haces el mantenimiento como tal tenemos problemas en los embalses. En TulÃ© que su almacenamiento mÃ¡ximo es de 34 metros, hoy estÃ¡ en 27 metros de agua, Manuelote nivel mÃ¡ximo de 48 metros y tiene 36 y Tres RÃos estÃ¡ con 24 metros menos de su almacenamiento mÃ¡ximo”.
SEDIMENTACIÃ“N DE EMBALSES
Monnot asegurÃ³ que la sedimentaciÃ³n de los embalses es de 40 por ciento. La emergencia por la sequÃa se pudo evitar. “Hace nueve aÃ±os se planteÃ³ el proyecto de El Brillante. Hoy en dÃa tendrÃa que hacerse una reingenierÃa del proyecto, pero es un embalse que se pudo construir en siete aÃ±os, si se hubiese hecho no tendrÃamos este problema de sed en nuestras cuencas y rÃos. Es un problema de gerencia lo que tenemos”. Apuntan que de contar con la represa propuesta se contarÃa con 38 metros cÃºbicos de agua para las regiones afectadas. “Maracaibo necesita de 12 metros cÃºbicos para su consumo, pero ahora solo se le envÃa siete metros cÃºbicos”.
LA VERDAD | FAVIANA GARCÃA
