Guyana denuncia presencia de barcos venezolanos en río de su país

Guyana denuncia presencia de barcos venezolanos en río de su país

1947
El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Guyana, Carl Greenidge, denunciÃ³ hoy la presencia â€œilegalâ€ de barcos armados deÂ Venezuela en un rÃ­o que considera parte de su territorio, en un nuevo incidente relacionado con la disputa entre ambos paÃ­ses por la regiÃ³n fronteriza del Esequibo.

â€œEstÃ¡n enviando â€“Venezuelaâ€“ barcos armados al rÃ­o Coeroeni, que como saben pertenece a las aguas de Guyana. AdemÃ¡s de la movilizaciÃ³n de tropas y equipo, incluido un lanzamisiles al otro lado de la frontera, hasta lo que tengo entendido han posicionado ilegalmente embarcaciones en aguas de Guyanaâ€, denunciÃ³ Greenidge.

El funcionario dijo en un discurso difundido en radio y televisiÃ³n que el Gobierno observa los acontecimientos sin saber a quÃ© responde la movilizaciÃ³n de tropas de Venezuela.

