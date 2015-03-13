Gustavo GonzÃ¡lez: Rodolfo GonzÃ¡lez no iba a ser trasladado a Yare

Gustavo GonzÃ¡lez: Rodolfo GonzÃ¡lez no iba a ser trasladado a Yare

El ministro de Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz, Gustavo GonzÃ¡lez; desmintiÃ³ que Rodolfo GonzÃ¡lez, conocido como â€œEl Aviadorâ€, se halla suicidado en la sede del Sebin en El Helicoide porque iba a ser trasladado a la cÃ¡rcel de Yare.

â€œPedimos que no se politice este hecho tan lamentable. Es falsa la informaciÃ³n que el seÃ±or GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­nez iba a ser trasferido al penal de Yare. La investigaciÃ³n del Ministerio PÃºblico darÃ¡ mÃ¡s detalles del casoâ€, declarÃ³ el mayor general del EjÃ©rcito.

El ministro tambiÃ©n resaltÃ³ que en la sede del Sebin no se aplican abusos psicolÃ³gicos y se garantizan los Derechos Humanos.

Rodolfo GonzÃ¡lez, quien se encontraba preso desde abril del aÃ±o pasado por estar presuntamente involucrados en â€œplanes de conspiraciÃ³nâ€, fue hallado muerto en la noche de ayer en su celda.

