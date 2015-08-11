Gustavo Cerati: Feliz Fuerza Natural , por Gabriel GarcÃ­a

Gustavo Cerati: Feliz Fuerza Natural , por Gabriel GarcÃ­a

Por biendateao -
â€œMamÃ¡ sabe bien, perdÃ­ una batalla

Quiero regresar solo a besarlaâ€

Gustav Cerati (1959 – âˆž)

Â 

No conforme con ser mortal, con verse carne y venas, con ser espacio, crema de estrella, decidiÃ³ trabajar en su inmortalidad, decidiÃ³ antes de dormir concretarnos, adoctrinarnos a travÃ©s de sus letras, sus rimas, sus melodÃ­as, decidiÃ³ desde Soda Stereo 1984 hasta Fuerza Natural 2009 hacernos pernoctar en una marea de venus que a muchos nos tallÃ³ la infancia, a otros les hizo mÃ¡s amena la vejez y al resto descubrir la magia de su mÃºsica despuÃ©s de tumbarse en su sueÃ±o estÃ©reo.

Gustavo AdriÃ¡n Cerati, Gus, naciÃ³ un dÃ­a como hoy, en la ciudad de la furia, Buenos Aires, en el aÃ±o 1959, como la llegada de una leyenda, un ente de luz que dejarÃ­a una huella imborrable en el mundo, un legado, un estilo, una guitarra mÃ¡gica y una voz poderosa, inconfundible, un timbre, una especie de dios del rock.

â€œY gracias por venir, gracias por venir. â€œ

Cerati a lo largo de su carrera nos dedicÃ³ muchos temas que fueron casi un presagio de lo que ocurrirÃ­a en el 2014, frases como: â€œMama sabe bien, perdÃ­ una batalla, quiero regresar solo a besarlaâ€ â€œDespiÃ©rtame cuando pase el temblorâ€ â€œNo me voy, me quedo aquÃ­â€ y tantas otras que nos fueron preparando a ser lo que hoy somos, predicadores de la Fuerza Natural, una especie de llevadores de la palabra de Gus, viajamos por el mundo llevando su legado en nuestros reproductores, en nuestras bocas, en nuestros instrumentos, como queriendo decirle al mundo Â¡Admiren esto! Â¡Escuchen esto!

â€œAdorable puente, se ha creado entre los dos.â€

Hoy, un cumple aÃ±os mÃ¡s del maestro, nos dedicamos a inundar nuestros espacios con sus letras, con sus fotos, y estÃ¡ bien si apenas lo conociste ayer, si justo anoche descubriste que significa â€œGracias totalesâ€ estÃ¡ bien si apenas esta maÃ±ana descubriste que mÃºsica ligera es el himno del rock en espaÃ±ol, estÃ¡ bien si apenas en este instante acabas de descubrir que Gus no solo fue Soda Stereo, les permitimos a todos haber descubierto despuÃ©s de leer esta nota que Gustavo Cerati alguna vez existiÃ³ en nuestro mundo, como si ya escuchar su nombre no fuera mÃ­stico. EstÃ¡ permitido llegar rezagado o no poder dormir girando el disco por la habitaciÃ³n, lo que no estÃ¡ permitido es no decir nada, es quedarse inmÃ³vil, inquebrantable, lo que no estÃ¡ permitido es seguir y solo seguir en el mundo por seguir.

â€œCuando no hay mÃ¡s que decirnos, habla el humo nada el humo y rema en espiral, cuando no hay mÃ¡s que decirnos, se abren al aire vacÃ­os que dos no pueden respirarâ€.

AcÃ¡ no quedamos todos, Gus, te dejamos volar, sÃ­, pero no te dejamos morir, vos tenes permitido seguir dormido, te dejamos, quÃ©date tranquilo, nosotros nos bancamos el temblor.

Feliz CumpleaÃ±os, Feliz Fuerza natural.

Gabriel GarcÃ­a

@gabogabucho

