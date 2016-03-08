Guerra confirmó que el Estado pagó con bonos 40% de la deuda...

Guerra confirmó que el Estado pagó con bonos 40% de la deuda de farmacéuticos

El diputado, José Guerra, miembro de la Comisión de Finanzas de la Asamblea Nacional –AN-, corroboró que el estado venezolano habría hecho una transacción con bonos de la república para pagar parte de la deuda con las principales empresas farmacéuticas del país lo que permitiría renovar las líneas de crédito y traer insumos para la fabricación de medicamentos.

“Obviamente con un gran descuento porque si debo $100 millones y te doy 100 en bonos que se negocian con un descuento de 60%, en realidad estoy pagando 40%”.

“Vamos a ver qué actitud toman las compañías farmacéuticas, pero es probable que veamos una cierta mejora en el abastecimiento, una vez que la deuda ha sido pagado con este gran descuento”, precisó.

El parlamentario opositor destacó que los farmacéuticos no han visitado la comisión de finanzas y que solo acudieron “las empresas suplidoras”.

Guerra resaltó que este martes, en la comisión de finanzas, se realizó un encuentro con líderes del los sectores económico y político para analizar el plan de medidas económicas que será presentado dentro de unos 15 días en el seno del hemiciclo.

Sonia Pomenta Llaña/Unión Radio

