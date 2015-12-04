Guataca llevarÃ¡ mÃºsica venezolana a Nueva York

El prÃ³ximo jueves 10 de diciembre, todo el Ãmpetu, tradiciÃ³n y vanguardia de el nuevo sonido de la mÃºsica venezolana se reunirÃ¡ por primera vez para celebrar El parrandÃ³n venezolano. La fiesta se llevarÃ¡ a cabo en Drom, un espacio multicultural en la ciudad de Nueva York que por primera vez recibe un evento de mÃºsica venezolana en el que villancicos y las tradicionales gaitas no faltarÃ¡n.
La navidad, es la Ã©poca del aÃ±o en que la familia se reÃºne. Con el Ã¡nimo de celebrar estas fiestas juntos y de reunir a la diÃ¡spora venezolana en el extranjero, manteniendo costumbres y tradiciones, la parranda tambiÃ©n se estarÃ¡ realizando en Madrid y Miami, ciudades que se incorporaron al circuito de Guataca Nights durante 2015.
Este espectÃ¡culo que llevarÃ¡ a los espectadores a lo mÃ¡s bÃ¡sico de la navidad venezolana, estarÃ¡ bajo la direcciÃ³n musical de la productora y cantante zuliana MV Caldera y contarÃ¡ con la participaciÃ³n de los mÃºsicos Robert Quintero (percusiÃ³n), Chuito Quintero (tambora), Baden Goyo (cuatro), Gabriel Chakarji (piano), Carlos Mena (bajo), Leo Gruber (voz), JosÃ© Manuel Da Silva (voz), MV Caldera (voz) y Gregorio Vegas (voz) como invitado especial.
Vanguardia y tradiciÃ³n musical se harÃ¡n presentes en Nueva York con este enorme festejo en El parrandÃ³n venezolano el prÃ³ximo 10 de diciembre en Drom. Las entradas se encuentran disponibles a travÃ©s del portal http://bit.ly/navidadnyc. MÃ¡s informaciÃ³n en la pÃ¡gina web www.guatacanights.com y en las redes sociales: @GuatacaNYC Facebook: Guataca New York City
