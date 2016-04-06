Guanipa llama a reactivar comandos familiares hacia el revocatorio

Guanipa llama a reactivar comandos familiares hacia el revocatorio

Por biendateao -
2702
726
COMPARTIR

 

El diputado a la Asamblea Nacional recordó que el cambio en Venezuela es una responsabilidad no sólo de los dirigentes políticos, sino de todo el país, por lo que la activación de los comandos familiares jugará un papel de importancia en el éxito del referendo.

  “Venezuela sigue en una crisis profunda. Si a ti te está pasando lo que nos está pasando a la mayoría de los venezolanos, si estás siendo víctima de la delincuencia, si estás siendo víctima de no conseguir los productos de la cesta básica, si estás viviendo la realidad de que sólo cuatro latas de atún cuestan un salario mínimo, si vives la precariedad en servicios públicos como el racionamiento del agua, los cortes eléctricos, es el momento de que te actives.”

Desde la terminal terrestre de pasajeros de Maracaibo, Juan Pablo Guanipa, diputado a la Asamblea Nacional por el Zulia invitó a los venezolanos a retomar los comandos familiares para la activación del referendo revocatorio. “Quiero invitarte a ti, a tu familia a que comencemos a armar los comandos familiares hacia el revocatorio. Tenemos todos la gran responsabilidad de darle una solución a la profunda crisis que estamos viviendo en Venezuela. No es una responsabilidad sólo de los dirigentes políticos, sino de todo el país. Queremos invitar a toda la colectividad zuliana y de Venezuela, a activarnos en los comandos familiares por el revocatorio.”

Sobre cómo activar los comandos familiares, Guanipa explicó: “una persona de la familia se convierte en líder de ese comando familiar, hace una revisión de los integrantes del núcleo familiar dispuestos a firmar para sacar a Nicolás Maduro por la vía democrática. Al tener esos datos, ese líder de familia ingresa los datos en www.revócalo.com y vacía toda la información de su familia.”

Guanipa informó que este jueves realizarán una movilización hacia el Consejo Nacional Electoral en Caracas para solicitar el formato para la solicitud inicial con las 200 mil firmas, equivalentes al 1 por ciento para la convocatoria de referendo y luego desde el hemiciclo discutirán laLey Orgánica de referendos. “En la Asamblea Nacional discutiremos la Ley de referendo revocatorio, para tener un instrumento jurídico que nos permita adelantar la realización del referendo revocatorio.”

Sin embargo consideró que a juzgar por la actitud del CNE y su desconocimiento a las facultades legislativas de la Asamblea Nacional, es de importancia la preparación y organización de todos los venezolanos. “Necesitamos ese censo por la incertidumbre de la actuación delConsejo Nacional Electoral ante la Ley de referendo revocatorio. Pase lo que pase con la Ley, tendremos escasos días para recoger las firmas y poder realizarlo. Si cada uno de los venezolanos asumimos con compromiso y responsabilidad cumplimos la cuota.”

Por último refirió que los venezolanos deben asumir la crisis como una oportunidad para lograr que Venezuela logre encaminarse hacia el progreso y el bienestar. “Toda esta crisis es una oportunidad de que este país eche hacia adelante. Si las cosas no funcionan  bien, y no hay disposición del gobierno de abordar con responsabilidad esta crisis, todos los venezolanos debemos activarnos y los comandos familiares han demostrado su éxito. Estoy seguro de que esto permitirá darle al país el impulso que merece. Este año tendremos un referendo revocatorio y este año tendremos un nuevo presidente para Venezuela.” XXX

Tags: Juan Pablo Guanipa, Asamblea Nacional, referendo revocatorio, Venezuela, Zulia, Consejo Nacional Electoral, CNE, Tibisay Lucena, Primero Justicia

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

726 COMENTARIOS

  7. So pleased to possess located this submit.. Undoubtedly valuable perspective, many thanks for expression.. Excellent views you possess here.. I enjoy you showing your point of view..

  13. or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information.

  14. It as not that I want to copy your internet site, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  50. I think other site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  54. It as not that I want to replicate your web page, but I really like the layout. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  73. wonderful put up, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don at understand this. You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers a base already!

  80. You ave made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  95. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!

  98. Google

    Although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re essentially worth a go as a result of, so have a look.

  150. porn

    […]we like to honor lots of other online web-sites on the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  188. family orgy stories

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  200. sunny leone

    […]that may be the finish of this article. Right here youll come across some sites that we assume youll enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  201. bangla choti

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other online web sites on the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  215. blowjob

    […]we like to honor numerous other online web pages around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  270. I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  271. Superb blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get advice from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Bless you!|

  274. What i do not understood is actually how you are not actually a lot more well-liked than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You understand thus significantly on the subject of this matter, produced me individually consider it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested unless it’s something to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. Always handle it up!|

  276. I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.|

  278. An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment. I do believe that you ought to write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo matter but usually people do not discuss such subjects. To the next! Best wishes!!|

  303. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  304. herpes educational video

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]

  312. We absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome weblog!|

  316. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  318. Having read this I believed it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|

  319. Best Vibrators

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got extra problerms as well […]

  325. pocket stroker

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  326. Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.|

  327. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!|

  348. This is a good,common sense article.Very helpful to one who is just finding the resouces about this part.It will certainly help educate me.

  360. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to trade solutions with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  375. nighties

    […]we like to honor several other world-wide-web web pages on the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  393. Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.|

  413. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  415. I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  418. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Many thanks!|

  438. Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this short article together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  445. You ave made some good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  453. Excellent blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get advice from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Bless you!|

  455. Nissan

    […]just beneath, are many absolutely not associated web pages to ours, having said that, they are certainly really worth going over[…]

  493. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  503. Vibrators For Women

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  509. It’аs actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  515. Thank you, I ave recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I ave discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the supply?

  539. Hi there I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a incredible post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic job.|

  540. “Hi there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!”

  541. I recently noticed your website back i are generally looking through which on a daily basis. You’ve got a loads of information at this site so i actually like your look to the web a tad too. Maintain the best show results!

  546. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.|

  555. It’аs really a great and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  618. After going over a few of the blog articles on your blog, I truly appreciate your way of writing a blog. I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back in the near future. Take a look at my web site too and tell me your opinion.|

  624. You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  634. You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  638. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  678. It as actually a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful tidbit with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  684. adam and eve,

    […]we like to honor many other internet internet sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  688. Best Tongue Vibrator,

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless actually worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO