Google te regala 2GB extra para Drive si haces un simple chequeo...

Google te regala 2GB extra para Drive si haces un simple chequeo de seguridad

Por biendateao -
Hoy se celebrar el DÃ­a Internacional del Internet Seguro, y como parte de la celebraciÃ³n Google quiere recordarnos lo importante que es la seguridad de nuestras cuentas en linea. Por ello estÃ¡ ofreciendo un incentivo a todos los usuarios de Drive, regalando 2GB de almacenamiento en este servicio a quienes se tomen 2 minutos de su dÃ­a para revisar el estado de seguridad de sus cuentas de Google.

El proceso es sencillo, solo necesitas acceder a este enlace e iniciar sesiÃ³n con tus credenciales de Google para revisar algunos parametros que son considerados importantes para disfrutar de mayor seguridad.

google regala 2gb en drive

Entre las cosas que Google te pide revisar se encuentran tu nÃºmero de telÃ©fono alternativo para recuperar cuentas en caso de haber olvidado la contraseÃ±a, tu correo electronico de recuperaciÃ³n, la pregunta de seguridad, comprobar las actividades recientes de los dispositivos desde los que has iniciado sesiÃ³n con tu cuenta de Google, y habilitar y deshabilitar permisos de diferentes aplicaciones que usan tus datos para conectarse.

Tienes hasta el 17 de febrero del presente aÃ±o para hacer el chequeo, y al final del mes recibirÃ¡s tus 2GB de espacio gratuito adicional.

