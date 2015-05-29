Google Fotos, almacenamiento a cambio de confianza

Google quiere ordenar todas las fotos, las buenas, las malas, las regulares, todas valen en su nuevo producto. Bradley Horowitz, un histÃ³rico de las redes sociales desde su germen, es el padrino de este nuevo almacenamiento sin lÃ­mite, presentado durante Google I/O 2015. En una sesiÃ³n privada explicÃ³ el funcionamiento de Google Fotos. Su gran valor consiste en que se podrÃ¡n guardar tantas fotos como se deseen, con un lÃ­mite de 16 megapÃ­xeles de definiciÃ³n. MÃ¡s que el terabyte que ofrece Flickr y con una misiÃ³n distinta.

No pretenden convertirse en el lugar desde el que se comparten, para eso tendrÃ­an que competir con Instagram. Lo que quieren es tener acceso a todas y cada una de las fotos y vÃ­deos que se tomen con el mÃ³vil. Horowitz recordÃ³ cÃ³mo hace 20 aÃ±os se soÃ±aba con un servicio asÃ­, pero la Red entonces no lo soportaba. â€œSabÃ­amos que faltaba ancho de banda, velocidad y almacenamiento como para poder tener todas las imÃ¡genes almacenadas, todos los momentos de nuestra vida. Hemos llegado a tener la capacidad de registrar cada momento de nuestras vidas, pero no tenemos otra para revisarlo todoâ€, explicÃ³ para destacar el verdadero valor de Google Fotos, la selecciÃ³n.

BasÃ¡ndose en patrones de inteligencia artificial, el sistema hace uso del denominado â€œmachine learningâ€, aprendizaje a partir de patrones para reconocer no solo el lugar, la fecha o la persona que sale en las fotos, sino tambiÃ©n si son fotos de coches, Ã¡rboles, flores, montaÃ±as o comida. Las organiza en cuadrÃ­culas temÃ¡ticas de manera automÃ¡tica, cuanto mÃ¡s se usa, mÃ¡s certero.

Precisamente ahÃ­ estriba la polÃ©mica de Fotos, en el profundo conocimiento de uno mismo que se otorga a Google sobre uno mismo, sus amigos, costumbres y gustos. Horowitz insistiÃ³ en que no es un lugar para compartir, sino para almacenar y ordenar.

â€œSe trata de replicar el modelo de GMail. En el correo no hay ningÃºn botÃ³n que diga â€˜Compartir en Internet’. Lo mismo sucede aquÃ­”, subrayÃ³.

El directivo pasÃ³ por encima de una de las claves de este lanzamiento, Fotos deja de formar parte de Google+, la red social de Google, que queda como un lugar de comunidades cuyo Ãºnico contenido a compartir son solo enlaces. â€œGoogle+ tiene un gran equipo detrÃ¡s, pero tenemos que repensar quÃ© es. Funciona muy bien para conectar las pasiones e intereses que comparte la genteâ€, defendiÃ³.

Tras el primer uso es difÃ­cil olvidar una inspiraciÃ³n clara, el â€˜Carreteâ€™ de iPhone e iPad, con orden por meses y aÃ±os. Tras la primera impresiÃ³n, sÃ­ destaca su capacidad para retocar con bastante lucidez, sin chirriar, y el uso de gestos para agrupar o enviar las fotos en bloque a los amigos con un solo enlace, evitando los correos demasiado pesados.

La aplicaciÃ³n se estrenÃ³ al tÃ©rmino de la conferencia, tanto paraAndroid como para iOS, asÃ­ como navegadores.

