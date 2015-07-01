Google Earth cumpliÃ³ diez aÃ±os

Google Earth cumpliÃ³ diez aÃ±os

Google Earth, el popular software de la compaÃ±Ã­a del buscador para la revisiÃ³n de imÃ¡genes satelitales y recorridos virtuales, celebrÃ³ sus diez aÃ±os de vida.

Para festejar el aniversario, la empresa de Larry Page anunciÃ³ dos nuevas funciones para el programa, pensadas para facilitar el acceso al mejor material publicado en Earth.

La primera es “Voyager”, una nueva herramienta para la versiÃ³n de la aplicaciÃ³n para computadores de escritorio, que entrega acceso a recorridos virtuales, con las imÃ¡genes “mÃ¡s nuevas y mÃ¡s interesantes” publicadas por la compaÃ±Ã­a.

“Voyager” destacada contenido en cinco categorÃ­as: Street View, Earth View, ciudades en 3D, actualizaciones de imÃ¡genes satelitales y recorridos destacados.

La segunda actualizaciÃ³n es para “Earth View”, una secciÃ³n que destaca imÃ¡genes satelitales pero que ahora estarÃ¡ disponible a travÃ©s de una extensiÃ³n de Chrome y en una galerÃ­a web dedicada.

El objetivo es celebrar imÃ¡genes elegidas por el equipo de Google y que pueden ser usadas como fondo de pantalla en computadores y mÃ³viles (Android ya incluye algunas de estas fotos como wallpapers) o incluso ser impresas para decoraciÃ³n.

