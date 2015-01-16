Google detuvo producciÃ³n de sus lentes inteligentes

Google anunciÃ³ que detuvo la producciÃ³n de su tecnologÃa de cristal portÃ¡til experimental, conocido como Glass, que ofrece video y despliega mensajes en las pequeÃ±as pantallas de los lentes de unos anteojos.
Factores de costos, seguridad y privacidad han sido un problema desde el lanzamiento del proyecto en 2013.
El corresponsal de tecnologÃa de la BBC dice que otras compaÃ±Ãas han lanzado anteojos inteligentes y otras formas de tecnologÃa portÃ¡til pero ninguno de los productos ha logrado el Ã©xito esperado.
Del entusiasmo a la desilusiÃ³n
El proyecto de los lentes habÃa recibido un apoyo entusiasta de parte de cofundador de Google, Sergey Brin.
Brin presidiÃ³ sobre un lanzamiento espectacular que involucrÃ³ paracaidistas lanzÃ¡ndose de aviones y transmitiendo directamente lo que captaban con los anteojos a una conferencia en San Francisco.
Los primeros usuarios de Glass tambiÃ©n reaccionaron con mucho entusiasmo al producto que les permitÃa captar informaciÃ³n en una pequeÃ±a pantalla colocada sobre el ojo derecho, tomar fotos y videos y conseguir direcciones.
Un conocido bloguero de tecnologÃa, Robert Scoble, dijo no poder imaginar vivir un solo dÃa sin el producto y se le vio fotografiado en la ducha con los lentes.
Pero otros se desilusionaron pronto con los anteojos, quejÃ¡ndose de que no evolucionaba en la direcciÃ³n que se habÃa prometido.
TambiÃ©n hubo dudas sobre el precio, inicialmente de $ 1.500, y con la privacidad y seguridad.
El corresponsal de tecnologÃa de la BBC, Rory Cellan Jones, comentÃ³ que aunque la tecnologÃa ofrecÃa algunos aspectos Ãºtiles, particularmente la cÃ¡mara, los lentes tenÃan una gran desventaja: “HacÃan al usuario verse como un tonto con ellas”.
“Eso nunca iba a calar con un amplio pÃºblico”, expresÃ³.
Google ha tratado de representar el anuncio como simplemente un paso mÃ¡s en la evoluciÃ³n de una nueva innovaciÃ³n pero, asegura el corresponsal de la BBC, “Google Glass ha muerto, por lo menos en su actual encarnaciÃ³n”.
