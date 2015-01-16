Google detuvo producciÃ³n de sus lentes inteligentes

Google detuvo producciÃ³n de sus lentes inteligentes

Por biendateao -
5364
278
COMPARTIR

Google anunciÃ³ que detuvo la producciÃ³n de su tecnologÃ­a de cristal portÃ¡til experimental, conocido como Glass, que ofrece video y despliega mensajes en las pequeÃ±as pantallas de los lentes de unos anteojos.

Factores de costos, seguridad y privacidad han sido un problema desde el lanzamiento del proyecto en 2013.

El corresponsal de tecnologÃ­a de la BBC dice que otras compaÃ±Ã­as han lanzado anteojos inteligentes y otras formas de tecnologÃ­a portÃ¡til pero ninguno de los productos ha logrado el Ã©xito esperado.

Del entusiasmo a la desilusiÃ³n

El proyecto de los lentes habÃ­a recibido un apoyo entusiasta de parte de cofundador de Google, Sergey Brin.

Brin presidiÃ³ sobre un lanzamiento espectacular que involucrÃ³ paracaidistas lanzÃ¡ndose de aviones y transmitiendo directamente lo que captaban con los anteojos a una conferencia en San Francisco.

Los primeros usuarios de Glass tambiÃ©n reaccionaron con mucho entusiasmo al producto que les permitÃ­a captar informaciÃ³n en una pequeÃ±a pantalla colocada sobre el ojo derecho, tomar fotos y videos y conseguir direcciones.

Un conocido bloguero de tecnologÃ­a, Robert Scoble, dijo no poder imaginar vivir un solo dÃ­a sin el producto y se le vio fotografiado en la ducha con los lentes.

Pero otros se desilusionaron pronto con los anteojos, quejÃ¡ndose de que no evolucionaba en la direcciÃ³n que se habÃ­a prometido.

TambiÃ©n hubo dudas sobre el precio, inicialmente de $ 1.500, y con la privacidad y seguridad.

El corresponsal de tecnologÃ­a de la BBC, Rory Cellan Jones, comentÃ³ que aunque la tecnologÃ­a ofrecÃ­a algunos aspectos Ãºtiles, particularmente la cÃ¡mara, los lentes tenÃ­an una gran desventaja: “HacÃ­an al usuario verse como un tonto con ellas”.

“Eso nunca iba a calar con un amplio pÃºblico”, expresÃ³.

Google ha tratado de representar el anuncio como simplemente un paso mÃ¡s en la evoluciÃ³n de una nueva innovaciÃ³n pero, asegura el corresponsal de la BBC, “Google Glass ha muerto, por lo menos en su actual encarnaciÃ³n”.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

278 COMENTARIOS

  3. abusers repeat their violent crimes against helpless animals â€” and often go on to victimize people as well..!Moreover, animals are created by God and we have to respect them and take care of them

  7. Sure, Jeanna! I am (where the heck are italics on this thing?!) a grammar and punctuation stickler! I guess most people don’t really care about proper grammar and punctuation in lyrics, but I do. Also, I listened closely to “The War Inside”, and “I can feel it like the back of my mind” is definitely what Jon sings – even though “I can feel it in the back of my mind” probably makes more sense.

  10. If the therapists in government mandated facilities are anything like other government employees and contractors of health care, I’m going to go out on a limb and say, yeah, it sure sounds like punishment to me!What ever happened to public stocks? You could take your lumps and be done with it. Now, you have to talk about it for years and years. Gah.

  11. Hey Henry!Adding corn syrup will do a couple of things: add to the sheen and increase the flow. Personally I think this formula flows well enough and doesn’t really need any more luster. As for the temperature I can’t think of any reason it wouldn’t cool down other than the room temperature. You could try a little refrigeration, but only for a few minutes at a time between stirs so it doesn’t set up prematurely. – Joe

  19. Empresa LÃ­der en Programas de CapacitaciÃ³n Virtual para Empresas y PersonasBusca Asesores Comerciales Ambos Sexos.Requisitos:Mayores a 20 aÃ±osFluidez verbalManejo adecuado de Office, Internet y Redes SocialesAcceso permanente a Internet (indispensable)Buenas relaciones humanas y trato al clienteOfrecemos:Oportunidad de medio tiempo (Horarios totalmente flexibles desde su casa)Ingresos aproximados de 200 a $350.000Buenos incentivos y Bonificaciones.AscensosActividades a realizar:â€¢Venta de Cursos virtualesâ€¢AtenciÃ³n a nuevos clientes y afiliacionesClauris Mejia recientemente posteado…[]

  21. na hoffentlich liest das mein Mitkoch nicht – denn dann rÃ¼ckt er sofort mit seinen PilzbestimmungsbÃ¼chern an – vielleicht tue ich ihm aber auch unrecht und er kennt die Schwammerl alle :-)

  39. EntÃ£o vocÃª precisa se inteirar mais do assunto antes de publicar uma matÃ©ria totalmente equivocada. Se trata da liberdade do homossexual decidir se quer ou nÃ£o ajuda de psicanalises se sentir-se em dado momento confuso com isso. O fato dessa galera falar mal desses deputados sÃ³ prova que sÃ£o intolerantes. CadÃª a matÃ©ria publicada sobre a algazarra e falta de respeito que fizeram na ComissÃ£o de Seguridade. AtÃ© sÃ­mbolos nazistas usaram. Ofensas religiosas etc…

  42. Jo, Beth, pues lo de comerse las caÃ±as de doler. Â¿En vaso de cristÃ¡l? RubÃ©n, currante, si soy consciente de lo bien que me lo paso para que se me pase el tiempo asÃ­ de rÃ¡pido… pero el que se resiente es mi bolsillo. Miguel Ãngel, acuÃ©rdate que cuando salÃ­an de la sala de entrenamiento habÃ­an progresado una barbaridad y conseguÃ­an cargarse al malo de turno… Â¡Ã¡nimo!

  51. ben cizre lisesine gidiyom lise1 e gidiyom ya size tavsiyem iÃ§meyin Ã§ok kiÅŸi duydum Ã¶ldÃ¼klerini Ã¶lmenizi hiÃ§ istemiyom sigara yerinde Ã§ok Ã§ekirdek yiyin ve sakÄ±z Ã§iÄŸneyi bÄ±rakmanÄ±n okadar zorluÄŸuda yok be abartmayÄ±n sizde…ben kÄ±zÄ±m zaten iÃ§micem kÄ±zlsrÄ±n iÃ§meside Ã§ok saÃ§ma affedersiniz ben sigaraya hergÃ¼n verdiÄŸiniz paraya da Ã§ok acÄ±yom sizlerde babanÄ±za acyÄ±n ne zorluklarla oparayÄ± kazanÄ±yor iÃ§meyin ..kÄ±zlar

  56. That’s right, waves come and go. But I think it’s more to do with simple demand and supply. As demand of any certain expertise/skill increases at a greater rate than the supply, the value of that supply goes up. A newly liberalized country can will certainly need managerial talent and this results in the enhanced value of MBAs. So I guess the real talent lies in predicting which particular skill will be in short supply in the near future, and enabling oneself to occupy a position of expertise in that function.And, thanks!! :)

  57. Furthermore there numerous personal computer technical things like On-line, Computer system Service Industry experts, Portable computers Authorities. I’ve to know what it would be to visit focus on pc’s for instance stow and / or home business pc’s screw up and / or for instance stealing personal computer separate together with reconstructing these individuals. what might these individuals get referred to as?

  58. Thanks Warren,This has been the most popular article on my website since it was published a few years ago. Iâ€™ve made improvements to itâ€™s structure and examples over the last few months to keep it fresh. Iâ€™ve also written a few more articles on UI and video game design, but nothing specific to diegetic, spacial and meta. If youâ€™ve got a suggested topic please let me know and I can certainly investigate!

  62. your studio has great pre-natal and post-natal( bring your baby) yoga classes. I was wondering if this was true, do I have the right studio? If so what does it cost per class or set, and what are the start dates. I am very very beginner and suffered a fracture in my neck this august while pregnante so I would need a teacher who could modify as we go. I look forward to hearing from you soon. Thanks

  69. I was in the same camp as yours – never had good deviled eggs and never saw the appeal of it. But reading your description and imagining the flavors of the curry-cilantro dressing, I am ready to give this dish another try!

  72. Some of you guys may not be interested in Karl Smith since he's rather centrist/technocratic, but he's a lot more comfortable with fringe ideas than most of his ilk. The latest is an : "My gut instinct is that liberalism is not the end. And, in fact in the grand sweep of history it will be an curious oddity. My sense is that the future of sentient life is likely authoritarian, traditionalist and devoid of our values of individualism." Smith is unfortunately a Straussian (not that he shares intellectual descent, but explicitly advocates obfuscation for fear of repercussion) and so doesn't make clear .

  75. I didn’t have time to do much but I hope this can help and give you a start.1.Describing fine weather(indoors)The coolness of the air conditioner was a delightful contrast to the blaze of the sun I could see withering my garden from the window.Atmosphere(outdoors):12.in a gardenI sat in the middle of a perfumery that was as delightful to the eye as it was to the nostrils.Atmosphere(indoors):9.classroomWaves of whispers hit the reef of the professorâ€™s command. â€œTake out your text books, please, and open them â€¦silently.â€10.supermarketSaturday morning at the market felt like the Daytona of the shopping cart series.

  77. vlw pelo episodio, ele foi engraÃ§ado e descontraÃ­do isso bom para quebrar o clima, apesar de que eu meio que nÃ£o sÃ³ suporto as loucuras da Nagisa, nÃ£o sei se acho chato ou ri de tÃ£o sem noÃ§Ã£o que ela Ã©!! XDMas o prÃ³ximo epi promete muito, veremos o quanto o time melhorou mesmo!PS: quero ver Ã© o mundial logo *_*PS²: SerÃ¡ que no mundial teremos algum time respresentado o Brasil, asuhasuhas, serÃ¡ loko vem isso XD

  78. apartment. In other words, you are betting that your drug dealer will continue to engage in his illegal activity at the apartment. I don’t see how that qualifier is any different from a triggering condition (and indeed, where the government controls the triggering condition, it seems to me that probable cause is more likely for an anticipatory warrant than an “ordinary” warrant).

  87. Great points, Krystian.I think that mental illness is often used as a short hand to show that someone is an “other”. This many be a superficial Tiny Tina-like character, or a much more thorough examination of the illness and its effects (like the mentally ill Robin Williams in The Fisher King).Like most things, how much depth is to found is a direct result of how hard the writer is willing to work at bringing that character to life. Thanks for the post– it got me thinking about the topic enough that I wrote about it on my own blog as well.

  93. hi this is very good site. my main door is facing the dining table..is that ok? i put mirror at the left side of the door also facing the dinning table. another thing, when i move to the present apartment there is a bode size built in mirror at the bedroom facing the back door…wen u open the door the reflection can see is the terrace and trees..is that a problem?hope for your immediate response..thanks a lot and more power

  94. TrÃ¨s beau texte, et trÃ¨s belle photographie. Je me rappelle la fiertÃ© de mon grand-pÃ¨re recevant, quelque cinquante ans aprÃ¨s la fin de la guerre, la lÃ©gion d’honneur. Il y eut, aprÃ¨s la cÃ©rÃ©monie, du mousseux et des boudoirs.Galtier-BoissiÃ¨re, lui, avait renvoyÃ© ses mÃ©dailles au ministÃ¨re de la guerre dÃ¨s les annÃ©es 20 et dÃ©nonÃ§ait le “bourrage de crÃ¢ne” dans Le Crapouillot…

  109. i love the way dressed up tattoos look! pretty much anybody looks great when they are all dressed up and ready to go out and i don’t think that is different for people with tattoos. i’ll be dressing up for st.patrick’s day. i didn’t get to wear my new years dress so it’s now a st. patrick’s day dress and i am going to rock it, tattoos and all!

  112. à®µà®°்à®°ேà®©்à®©ு à®šொà®²்à®²ீà®Ÿ்à®Ÿு à®•à®Ÿைà®šிà®¯ிà®² à®•ை à®•ுà®²ுà®•்à®•ுà®±à®¤ுà®•்à®•ா.. à®¨ீ.. !à®µிà®Ÿிà®¯ோà®µை à®µà®²ை à®à®¤்à®¤ à®Žà®£்à®£ி à®‡à®°ுà®¨்à®¤ேà®©். à®•à®µுà®¤்à®¤ுà®Ÿ்à®Ÿு.. à®‡à®ª்à®ªà®Ÿி à®ªிà®²ிà®™்à®ªிà®²ிà®™்à®•ா à®Žà®´ுà®¤ுà®±ிà®¯ா..!//à®ªா.à®•.à®š.à®µை à®µà®³à®°்à®ª்à®ªà®¤ே à®‡à®©ி à®Žà®©் à®®ுà®¤à®²் à®µேà®²ை!!!!!//:(à®‡à®©ி à®Žà®©்à®© à®µà®³à®°்à®•்à®• à®µேà®£்à®Ÿி à®‡à®°ுà®•்à®•ு. à®…à®¤ு à®¤ாà®©் à®µà®³்:à®…à®°்à®¨்à®¤ு à®¨ிà®•்à®•ுà®¤ே!

  116. Si bueno, como le decÃ­a a LezeidarÃ­s, el color de la ofrenda es directamente proporcional a las calorÃ­as y con eso de que ahora venden pan de muerto desde septiembre Â¡que nos queda! Yo ya estoy lista para el halloween maÃ±ana, para disfrazarme y divertirme con mis hijas y de igual forma ya tengo la ofrenda, es bonito que conozcan de todo, pero mÃ¡s aÃºn lo nuestro. Saludos

  117. This book sound very interesting. Love the idea. Hope there are good ideas to show why biblical anything needs to be valued in its context and not pasted on our lives for today. Hey David love to win, is it possible to post to Melbourne Australia! Love kathy

  118. #Kasia- ostrygi, tak jak widaÄ‡ po komentarzu Ajki, majÄ… smak i konsystencjÄ™, ktÃ³ra odstrasza niejednego. Ja ich raczej nie zamawiam, ale Nuno zawsze. #Ajka, no wÅ‚aÅ›nie przegrzebki co chwilÄ™ siÄ™ pojawiajÄ… w przepisach angielskich szefÃ³w kuchni, aÅ¼ siÄ™ zdziwiÅ‚am, Å¼e takie popularne sÄ…. Jak bÄ™dziesz miaÅ‚a okazjÄ™, to sprÃ³buj :)

  120. ChÃ o em. Em ná»™p há»“ sÆ¡ vÃ  Ä‘Äƒng kÃ½ há»c táº¡i cÆ¡ sá»Ÿ cá»§a trÆ°á»ng á»Ÿ Quáº£ng Ninh, thÃ¬ em sáº½ há»c ngay táº¡i Quáº£ng Ninh em nhÃ©.Äá»‹a chá»‰ cá»§a cÆ¡ sá»Ÿ Quáº£ng Ninh lÃ : VÆ°á»n ÄÃ o, BÃ£i ChÃ¡y, TP. Háº¡ Long, Tá»‰nh Quáº£ng Ninh. Em cÃ³ thá»ƒ liÃªn há»‡ Ä‘áº¿n SDT: (033) 351 2233 Ä‘á»ƒ Ä‘Æ°á»£c há»— trá»£ vÃ  hÆ°á»›ng dáº«n chi tiáº¿t.

  124. I used to do model searches all the time. We would send announcements/ads to modeling agency’s and they would post the ad for their girls to see. Whatever models were interested and fit the criteria would apply. An agency running an ad for an event, big or small, is an opportunity to get more models to the agency. Unless they are signed with a top agency, models drop out all the time. That’s why agencies constantly need to promote any event necessary to keep models coming in.

  130. Thanks Archer. I know of a place called “Village” up on Shirakawa. I went there a few times. The food was tasty (and organic!) however, on one occasion the service was ridiculously slow. Though the place was empty when we went in it took almost two hours to bring me my food (with no explanation or apology). They may have sharpened up their act since then but I don’t really feel inclined to go back to be honest…

  131. of his treatments is that they were largely ineffectual. Some later additions to the physician’s armamentarium were as likely to kill as to cure.As I have read this blog it has appeared to me time after time that MM has diagnosed one or another aspects of political pathology with brilliant perception. Whether his prescriptions can succeed is anyone’s guess. We would do well to recall the maxim of Paracelsus, that the main difference between a medicine and a poison is the dose.

  134. OlÃ¡, Alex.(desculpe nÃ£o ter respondido Ã  sua pergunta).A respondi hoje e sugeri que fizesse uma avaliaÃ§Ã£o com seu mÃ©dico de confianÃ§a. Disse-me que jÃ¡ se passaram 10a anos desde o seu Ãºltimo teste ergomÃ©trico… e, como estes sintomas sÃ£o novos, seria bom falar com o seu mÃ©dico.Acho bom voltar em seu mÃ©dico e contar-lhe sobre estas palpitaÃ§Ãµes.NÃ£o espere que vocÃª consiga “palpar” estas alteraÃ§Ãµes no pulso, pois Ã© necessÃ¡rio algum treinamento para conseguir fazÃª-lo..AbraÃ§os.Leonardo.

  137. 2a2***Civility in dialog was lost when Jnorm decided to question my understanding of christology quite without basis and also when you decided to make the matter personal by questioning my denominational affiliation.***I vaguely remember that discussion. I don’t remember Jnorm saying mean things to you (I suspect, however, that you yourself aren’t universally loved for your tone on Reformed and evangelical sites), but the larger point was that you are in a theological tradition that affirms the Person of the mediator is formed by a union of the two prosopa. Read Reformed authors like McCormack or Muller.

  140. Diogenes, I actually get your point. But, what you refuse to admit is that Muslims are doing exactly what it states in the Koran. I have cited case after case of Muslims killing loved ones when they rebel against Islam. Yet, you are still in denial that this is occurring. I wouldn't be posting this stuff if there weren't examples of these honor killings taking place.NONE of what you quoted from the Bible is occurring. You would be right in calling me out on my claims IF I was warning of an action that, in reality, never happened. But, sadly, that is not the case.

  143. j’ai fait un infactus il ya 2 ans,et croyant bien faire j’ai remplacÃ© le beurre par de l’omÃ©ga 3,erreur,voyant dans la composition”huile vÃ©gÃ©tale”j’ai tÃ©lÃ©phonÃ© au nÂ°vert et lÃ ,on ma bien prÃ©cisÃ© qu’il y avait de l’huile de palme dans l’omÃ©ga 3,dont la pub nous promet une meilleure protection pour les maladies cardio vasculaire.La honte!nous sommes abusÃ©s pir encore mis en danger par les industriels qui eux agissent en toute lÃ©galitÃ©e,Ã  quand,une lÃ©gislation,et au moins,la compositionexacte sur les emballages afin que l’on sage comment on nous empoisonnent!

  149. / I heartily recommend that people do read the transcript of the speech. Does Obama insult small business owners? No, he points out that they got "help" from teachers, friends, access to a free internet system etc. Elizabeth Warren, running for Senate in Mass., pointed out that successful businesses in America (using a manufacturer as example), has the benefit of an educated workforce, good public road system, a police force that will protect his facility, copyright and patent justice system and other publicly funded supports that our taxes pay for. No one does it on their own.

  151. This looks like quite a story, a gut-wrenching one. As you say, this happens to so many young women and girls and even boys, driven by extreme poverty on one side and the exploitation of it for profits on the other. And, very sadly, there is a market.I'd like to read this but worry it'll make me too upset (not at the writing, but the reality of it all) but I will read "Breathing Water."Have read nothing but superb things about this series from all the blogs that have touched upon them.

  153. nadaaaaaa no te preocupes…yo estoy sin tiempo..penas puedo pasarme y mucho menos actualizar…es horroroso el verano q llevo de trabajo…q ganas de q termine…h echado un vistazo a tus escapaditas…q biennnnn…yo hasta el 22 de septiembre no tengo vacaciones…asÃ­ q imagÃ­nate como estoy…me tiro de los pelosbsitos preciosa

  154. Gosia, jej Gosia nei podziekowalam :( no ale spozniona duza buzia :*Beatrice, one potwornie kusza, z pol kg cukru nei moz ebyc inaczej :))Olga, zapewniam Cie, ze krowkowego lÄ™ku warto sie pozbyc! Te smietankowe sa nieskomplikowane, dosc szybkie w wykonaniu, karmelowy smak wynagradza chwile nad garnkiem. Jedyne ryzyko, to ze beda sie bardziej kruszyc (choc smak ten sam pyszny), wtedy wyjesz/wyjecie lyzeczka z foremki:)Dziekuje za cieple slowa, milo sie takie czyta i z radoscia pisze, gdy wiadomo ze jest Ktos po drugiej stronie :-)

  158. I love hats to and im loving the pink felt one on you. Its a gorgeous shape and style. You really suit hats its having the long hair you look gorgeous and you have a smashing collection ;-)I am praying for dry weather for you tomorrow, have fun. dee xx

  160. Holding actual gold rather than gold contracts is also betting on a narrow window of outcomes — how likely is it that the financial system will collapse so viciously that even 100% collateralized gold obligations are worthless — but laws are still enforced? All you need is a week or so of rioting to distribute your gold to whoever has the most guns. I would expect a goldbug to also accumulate some firearms, as a sort of credit default swap on other means of maintaining property rights.

  162. muito sinceramente penso que devido ao carÃ¡cter de proximidade com as populaÃ§Ãµes proporcionado pelas eleiÃ§Ãµes autÃ¡rquicas nÃ£o serÃ¡ com este tipo de candidatos que haverÃ¡ algo a temer.Este personagem sÃ³ se safou por ser um artista da advocacia, um cÃ©rebro brilhante na manipulaÃ§Ã£o das leis e dos seus intervenientes.O PXuchalista, esse mais uma vez estÃ¡ a fazer a politica do cano de esgoto.

  165. Tim, this is outstanding! I don’t even know where to begin! But I know this! I’m going to keep using exclamation points in my comments!!!!! Because this design deserves nothing less!The vest in fabulous! And the lining! Fabulous! But the bag! THE BAG! You could put that up on the Bluefly.com wall tomorrow! I bet they’d be selling knock-off copies of your design on the street in a heartbeat!This is one of my favorite designs of the entire competition! I LOVE IT! I WANT TO MARRY IT! I WANT TO BUY A TIME-SHARE WITH IT IN BOCA! Fantastic job!

  166. I agree that engineering a person into the perfect human won’t be possible, but I find it hard to believe that there would be no genetic enhancement possible that would be almost unanimously accepted as beneficial. Certainly we must be cautious not to decrease genetic variety (although, with the promise of adding transgenes or entirely novel genes, I don’t think that’s a worry) and to ensure each enhancement is safe and effective, but I don’t see any moral or even practical reasons not to investigate such enhancements.

  168. Great opinion piece. I too have been wondering why none of the “political reporters” have bothered to actually ask some randomly selected members of the public their thoughts on the current political scene. Seriously, is it that hard to do? It would be a heck of a lot more informative and interesting than the dreck they usually put out. I for one would be immensely curious about what they have to say.

  171. "This is like one of those hostage dramas in which a mad gunman grabs someone and uses them as a human shield, braying his demands to horrified onlookers."Yes, that captures it. Odd mixture of threat and appeal from "child" number three to "big brother" number one. A kingdom for a time machine right into his head at the time of writing.The Samson Option Scenario? Is that what it is created for? (to allude to in times like this?)

  173. ÃÂšÃÂ°ÃÂºÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ÃÂ°Ã‘Âˆ ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂµÃÂ´ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸ÃÂ´.ÃÂ§ÃÂµÃÂ» Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂŠÃÂ¼ ÃÂ¼ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ³ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµ ÃÂ¼ÃÂ½ÃÂµÃÂ½ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â ÃÂ²Ã‘ÂŠÃÂ² Ã‘Â„ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ¼ÃÂ° ÃÂ¸ Ã‘ÂÃÂ¼Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼, Ã‘Â‡ÃÂµ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµ Ã‘ÂÃÂ° ÃÂ´ÃÂ¾ÃÂ±Ã‘Â€ÃÂµ ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ³Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ¼ÃÂµÃÂ½Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¾ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸, ÃÂ·ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ° ÃÂ¸ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµ ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ·ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ ÃÂ´ÃÂ° Ã‘ÂÃÂµ ÃÂ²Ã‘ÂŠÃ‘Â€ÃÂ½ÃÂµÃ‘Âˆ, ÃÂ½ÃÂµ ÃÂ·ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ´ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ Ã‘ÂŠÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾, ÃÂ° ÃÂ·ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ´ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ½ÃÂ°Ã‘Â ÃÂ¤ÃÂµÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂµÃ‘Â‚ÃÂµ

  176. Strongly protest to Youtube!Return of the those videos taken by shusenkaifuku2They took it by themselvesThey took their own picturesThey took their daily life without any illegal problem.What is wrong with them ?As a mother of two children　I hate this kind of way you did !The only fun for me is watching shusenkaifuku2's videos.You guys stole it　I feel angry.　All videos must be back quickly plus do apologize!

  180. I have a blog with blogger. I use registered my blog using a gmail account. Now, I would like to use a fresh gmail accounts and I desired to import my whole blog together with the posts and comments to this new gmail id… Please tell me, are these claims possible and how can it be done?.

  182. I actually is thinking about advertising a new social networking site. I have by no means wrote a Blog before. How should I create this?. And where should i go to publish a Blog page. This is brand new to me and I want to begin rocking.. Thanks a lot..

  185. Hi,. I have always been new to joomla and my boss is certainly asking me personally to add a few of the joomla efficiency to the current website so that the owner of the site can itself modify the contents. I actually is having no idea about how exactly to do that. My boss says that there is do not need re-build the web site in joomla. If anybody can help me, I will be highly appreciated.. Thanks.

  187. I’m a 17 year old male who has very good experience with Human relationships, I have helped a lot of my friends cope with situations and got every thing back to regular. I want to start a website where people post any questions about their particular Relationship and permit me to assist them get things back in action once again.. If anyone provides any concepts please let me know..

  190. I presently is working two websites, one is intended for design & development and I have a page rank of four on it and I have lots of good content articles.. And I have another blog where I possess rants, health tips and photography… Must i merge them or should I keep it seperate?.

  212. Your current positions always have got many of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just declaring you are very resourceful. Thanks again

  213. I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply for your guests? Is gonna be back incessantly to check up on new posts

  217. Websites we recommend Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!

  221. My video gamer in joomla doesn’t play videos in firefox if the latest flash player isn’t installed. I’d like to have it like a professional participant to show a dialog saying: “Do you need to install flash player 10” or just how it says when you go to an expert website so users do not have to search and download adobe flash player by hand….. Does anyone know, how to do this?.

  222. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this blog. I really hope to see the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now 😉

  234. Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It as always useful to read articles from other authors and practice something from their websites.

  248. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. But just imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this blog could definitely be one of the best in its field. Great blog!

  257. I browse many of the sites in the meals and beverage category plus they are all educational in one way or another. I love food and also have a great deal of meals design knowledge. Please let me know how I may become a blogger there..

  273. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, let alone the content!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO