Google anuncia la fecha para la Google I/O 2015

Google ya ha anunciado la fecha en la que llevarÃ¡ a cabo su conferencia anual para desarrolladores, cita que tradicionalmente nos trae un alud de novedades relacionados a sus productos mÃ¡s conocidos y exitosos, desde Maps y Gmail, hasta su navegador Chrome y, por supuesto, el mundialmente popular sistema operativo Android.

La fecha en la que se llevarÃ¡ a cabo el Google I/O 2015 es entre los dÃ­as 28 y 29 de mayo.

Durante la Google I/O del aÃ±o pasado, la compaÃ±Ã­a demostrÃ³ cÃ³mo planean llevar al sistema operativo Android a todas las plataformas posibles, desde autos al hogar, todo de la mano de esa maravillosa interfaz de usuario llamadaMaterial Design, producto del trabajo de aÃ±os de MatÃ­as Duarte.

Pues esta vez, en la Google I/O 2015, vemos cÃ³mo Material Design sigue siendo protagonista. En la web oficial del evento (desde donde puedes registrarte para luego adquirir entradas) toda su interfaz ha sido adaptada a este estilo, lo que nos hace pensar que, finalmente, Material podrÃ­a ser llevado a todas partes, incluyendo Chrome por completo, algo que serÃ­a espectacular.

Como siempre, este aÃ±o esperamos novedades para Maps, para Gmail, para Street View y Chrome, ademÃ¡s de conocer un poco mÃ¡s sobre quÃ© futuro le espera a Google+ y Google Glass, dos proyectos de la empresa que han pasado por alto durante muchos meses. Por otro lado, quizÃ¡s nos den una grata sorpresa anunciando alguna novedad para Android.

28 y 29 de mayo son dÃ­as de Google, apuntemos en nuestros calendarios.

