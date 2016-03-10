González López: Hechos de Tumeremo se deben a enfrentamiento entre bandas

Gustavo González López, ministro de Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz, aseguró la tarde de este jueves que la presunta muerte de 28 mineros en Tumeremo se debe a enfrentamientos entre bandas por el control del oro.

Desde el sector de Tumeremo, estado Bolívar, el ministro aseguró que está garantizado el libre tránsito. Luego de varios días de protestas, cuatro ciudadanos que intentaban obstaculizar el paso fueron puestos a la orden del Ministerio Público.

Sostuvo que hay funcionarios que están presentes para prestar ayuda a todos los familiares de las víctimas. Agregó que las informaciones que surgen a diario permiten trazar de tieuna línea mpo e hipótesis sobre lo ocurrido en el municipio Sifontes.

“La investigación no ha desmayado. Cada día comenzamos con 500 funcionarios, después 1.000 y serán todos los que hagan falta, según indicación de nuestro presidente Nicolás Maduro, para esclarecer los hechos y garantizar la seguridad y tranquilidad que el sector se merece”, señaló.

