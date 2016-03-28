Golfredo Davila: El militarismo en Venezuela

EL MILITARISMO EN VENEZUELA
Se puede pensar que el gobierno es necio por cercar todos los caminos posibles para salir de la crisis, pero lo que tienen es miedo a perder el botín obtenido por la manera despótica y corrupta de conducir el Estado. Siguen su guion malsano de provocar violencia, incluso juegan al golpe militar, pues les resultaría más conveniente que una derrota por vías constitucionales, pacíficas y electorales, y les cuadra con sus pretensiones de salir ilesos de la tragedia que crearon. Todo se puede esperar de esta oligarquía parasitaria. Lo importante es que nada podrá contra la unidad de todo el país.
Se especula mucho sobre el pensar de los militares. En épocas de crisis siempre rondan rumores de conspiraciones. Se supone que el profundo descontento que existe en la calle, se refleja en los cuarteles, a pesar del inmenso poder que el régimen les ha otorgado. Además, muchos de ellos estarán coléricos, por la intromisión de los militares cubamos y las órdenes que tienen de amparar a colectivos violentos.
En cualquier debate sobre el cuerpo castrense, debe esgrimirse el papel que la Constitución y las leyes le dan, que no es el de ser superiores al resto de la sociedad, salvo que el Estado delega en ellos y en la policía el monopolio de la violencia y de las armas, siendo esta la razón principal por la que no deben tener beligerancia política. Pero ningún proceso político venezolano ha estado ajeno a la participación de los militares, en forma directa o indirecta. Son 136 años de dictaduras militares, de los 186 años que tiene la república, sin contar aquellos gobiernos civiles con marcada influencia militar, o presidentes como el actual, cuya ejecutoria es militarista y/o dictatorial.
El desempeño de los militares en el poder ha sido negativo, no es que haya aversión hacia ellos, sino un profundo rechazo al militarismo, que sintetiza la forma arbitraria y autoritaria de concebir el poder, de manejar el país como si fuera un cuartel, donde se somete a civiles al sistema desigual de ordeno y mando. Es la corrupción, la imposición de la fuerza y el abuso de poder, por encima de los mecanismos transparentes y democráticos, de tal manera que no es cuantos militares ocupan cargos que corresponden a civiles, sino la violación de las leyes, el irrespeto y su visión separatista cuando muestran desprecio por lo civil.
Los extremismos, los determinismos para analizar la realidad, las formas de pensar absolutistas o polarizantes, nunca son buenos, menos en situaciones de crisis, la verdad se aleja cuando se ponen las cosas en blanco y negro, todo chavista es malo, o todo opositor es bueno, o cuando se aplauden discursos que niegan la inflación y se aprecian como exitosos estos 17 años de fracaso del militarismo, se guían por recetas “somos un poder popular revolucionario, articulado por la unidad cívico militar”. Así son las cosas, diría el difunto Óscar Yanes, siempre habrá infinitas formas de pensar e interpretar los hechos.
Como cosa curiosa e ilógica, alguna gente apuesta a una salida militar, allí se encuentran los que juegan a la anti política con intereses oscuros, otros los consideran salvadores de la patria, están los que no vislumbran otra salida y los que dicen que cualquier mecanismo es bueno. El historiador Manuel Caballero comentó unos años antes de morir, que esa cultura de refugiarnos en el mundo militar, se arrastra desde el caudillismo militarista del siglo XIX. Por fortuna, ya se ha derrumbado el mito según el cual hacía falta una gorra en el poder para garantizar orden, seguridad ciudadana y respeto por las leyes, y son pocos los que defienden el personalismo y la anticultura del caudillismo.
Tips conclusivos: todo modelo basado en el abuso de poder fracasa; una sociedad jamás alcanzará desarrollo pleno a través del tutelaje militar; La vía para salir de este régimen nefasto debe ser constitucional, un golpe militar sería perjudicial para el devenir democrático y la gobernabilidad del país; es la hora de unir a todos los sectores sociales y políticos en una gran fuerza por el cambio, que vaya al encuentro de más del 80% de los venezolanos, que rechaza el agonizante poder del maduro-cabellismo.
Ing. Golfredo Dávila, Secretario General de Vanguardia Popular en el Zulia
