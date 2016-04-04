Gobiernos de Venezuela y Cuba suministrarán los medicamentos para los venezolanos

Gobiernos de Venezuela y Cuba suministrarán los medicamentos para los venezolanos

Por biendateao -
8319
965
COMPARTIR

 

El presidente Nicolás Maduro informó que el gobierno fabricará medicamentos en conjunto con el gobierno cubano dentro del plan Cuba – Venezuela 2016, que atenderá 10 áreas. Una de estas será precisamente el programa de suministro de medicamentos.

En transmisión de VTV, Maduro detalló que dentro del plan se contempla llevar la misión Barrio Adentro a 100% de atención. Respecto al programa de suministro de medicamentos, explicó: “Ya está establecido el plan, cuánto se va a invertir, junto a la industria farmacéutica venezolana en el motor farmacéutico”.

Agregó: “Cuba se suma con este plan, al motor farmacéutico de la agenda económica bolivariana, para unirnos en calidad, con buenos precios, con seguridad y, además, con una distribución directa a Barrio Adentro porque el medicamento que producimos junto a Cuba va a Barrio Adentro. Llega a su casa”.

La inversión destinada al plan Cuba – Venezuela 2016 será de 1.428 millones de dólares y 6.954 millones de bolívares, informó el jefe de Estado.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

965 COMENTARIOS

  3. I wanted to know when you purchase this phone from an authorised dealer of bmobile do the accessories differ as if you were to purchase this phone directly from bmobile?I bought this phone a while back from bmobile and then I lost it I repurchased it from an authorised dealer or bmobile and when I got this phone there was no usb connector for the phone which was strange because when I purchased it from bmobile I got both a usb connector and a normal charger theirs had a european charger.

  5. Looking for a way to make standard home stereo speakers wireless?Is there a device that will convert my existing home stereo speakers into wireless? I have a pretty good quality surround sound system, but I am tired of the speaker wires . I need to go wireless, but I want to use my existing speakers. Anyone have any ideas????

  14. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?

  15. Das war jetzt aber ein schÃ¶ner poetischer Ausflug in die Welt des kreativen Schaffens. Ich brÃ¤uchte auch mal so einen – Ã¤h – Homepage Tag(?), denn da flimmert im Moment nur das Testbild. Auch wenn ich das Licht ausmache, es bleibt das Testbild. ;-)Egal, ich hoffe dein Tag wurde denn auch tatsÃ¤chlich zum Schreibtag.

  17. Kovin monen en ole kuullut karjiksia itse leipovan. Se on ihan mummojuttu :). Mulla on myÃ¶s traditio tehdÃ¤ niitÃ¤ kerran, pari vuodessa. IsÃ¤npÃ¤ivÃ¤n aikaan ainakin.Ihan hauskaa hommaa (niin “hauskaa” kuin ruuanlaitto yleensÃ¤ voi olla) ja varsinkin lopputulos palkitsee. NiillÃ¤ kaupan mÃ¶ssÃ¶piirailla voi heittÃ¤Ã¤ vesilintua.

  18. Co do prof. Kika, to zawsze zastanawiam siÄ™ dlaczego przedstawiajÄ…c jego osobÄ™ w jakichkolwiek programach publicystycznych okreÅ›la siÄ™ go jako specjalistÄ™ niezwiÄ…zanego z jakÄ…kolwiek opcjÄ… politycznÄ…. Czasem wydaje mi siÄ™, Å¼e w swoich opiniach zbliÅ¼a siÄ™ do niedoÅ›cigÅ‚ego wzoru jakim jest poseÅ‚ Stefan N. Bardziej uczciwie z jego strony byÅ‚oby nabycie odpowiedniej legitymacji, Å¼eby wprost byÅ‚o wiadomo, czego siÄ™ po nim spodziewaÄ‡.Poza tym to chyba nie pierwszy raz, gdy chce posadziÄ‡ KaczyÅ„skiego za insynuacje polityczne i inne bzdury, o ktÃ³rych mÃ³wiÅ‚.

  21. ada di kalangan user smartphone tak utilize sepenuhnya fungsi pada phone tersebut..kebanyakan smartphone masa kini memerlukan sambungan internet untuk menggunakan sesuatu fungsi pada phone itu. jadi rasa ianya agak pembaziran di situ..

  23. I’ve gained about three pounds- I think everyone in the class has gained at least a minimal amount of weight. It’s weird because we’re eating all day but never enough to really feel full, so I eat meals too. Hopefully I’ll get back to my normal weight once school is over and I have a more regular eating schedule again!

  25. claudio chiede: ” … sono scomparsi i video? … ”claudio,a quali video ti riferisci?nel sito ho pubblicato solo un paio di video…uno Ã¨ una intervsita passata sulla rai ad ajahn chandapalo, molto datata… nell’ambito di un reportage sul buddhismo…uno Ã¨ un video sul buddhismo registrato da ashin ottama e pubblicato anche su youtube…se ti riferisci a questi… e se sono scomparsi… allora significa che la rai e youtube li hanno cancellati.ogni bene, osvaldo sudhammo

  26. I as well as my friends have already been viewing the great hints located on your web page then quickly I got an awful feeling I never expressed respect to you for those techniques. All the guys are actually as a result thrilled to see all of them and have in effect certainly been enjoying them. Thanks for genuinely well kind and then for obtaining varieties of awesome subject matter most people are really needing to learn about. Our own honest regret for not expressing appreciation to earlier.

  32. What in the heck! For the price that was on the dress I am suprised there was not a full on brawl for the darn thing! There would have been had all us bloggie woman been there! *HAHAH* The dress looks amazing on you & the collar and boots you paired with it looks totally fabulous!Nice finds as always Vix!

  35. Smokin9ball, but he lost to both Holyfield and Lewis. Also, whenï»¿ he went to jail for those 4 years he was already in decline. Remember, this was all after he got knocked out by Buster Douglas, and struggled to beat a B level fighter like “Razor” Rudduck.

  36. diyor ki:Bende dÃ¼n akÅŸam kakaolu-Ã§ilekli pasta yaptÄ±m bu yÄ±lÄ±n ilk Ã§ilekli tarif benim iÃ§in.Ellerine saÄŸlÄ±k hiÃ§ denemedim chesecake Ã§ilekli ama bu sene onu da deneme fÄ±rsatÄ±m olur inÅŸAllah.Ã‡ok beÄŸendim Ã§ok nefis kabarmÄ±ÅŸ,ellerine saÄŸlÄ±k.sevgiler.

  37. parca erai adeptul logicii si al argumentului probat. ai scris: "CreÈ™tinii dau vina pe atei pentru mizeria comunistÄƒ sÄƒvÃ¢rÈ™itÄƒ Ã®n covÃ¢rÈ™itoare parte de ei." faci acelasi gest incriminator incorect pe care l-au facut crestinii. nu poti spune ca mizeria comunista a fost savarsita de crestini daca nu exista o cauzalitate intre a fi crestin si actiunile de realizare a mizeriei comuniste. adica formatia interioara de crestin nu cred ca a fost un factor de realizare a mizeriei comuniste. e ca si cum ai spune ca brunetii ii acuza pe atei… a, ca acesti crestini mint cand ii acuza pe atei, da, cu asta sunt de acord.

  39. Minul on kaks last ja olid rasked sÃ¼nnitused. Aga olen alati mÃµelnud, et «mis siis?». No oli valus – jumal kÃ¼ll, saa Ã¼le endast! Mul oli vÃµib olla Ã¶Ã¶pÃ¤eva jagu valus, aga keegi sai omale terve elu. LapsepÃµlve, teisme-ea, 101 vÃµimalust jne. Niisiis otsustasin ma oma rolli vahendina mitte vÃ¤ga Ã¼le tÃ¤htsustada ja selle valu teemat peas pikalt mitte leierdada. Oli valus – no mis siis?Selline mÃµte minult.

  44. VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM FDA! The FDA has posted the PROP Petition at the U.S. government site where they are accepting public commentary. to make your comments. You may want to copy your comments from here and paste them into the FDA website link.Document Name: Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing – Citizen PetitionDocument ID: FDA-2012-P-0818-0001Docket ID: FDA-2012-P-0818

  45. Obama despises all that is good about America. He was never more honest than during his "You didn't build that" moment. His expression, his inflection; the true inner man was revealed. Clearly he was speaking from the heart, and channeling his college days garden variety Marxist. We cannot be rid of this cancerous administration soon enough.

  50. Hi Susan,Touched my heart, as my Mom just died this summer. I am finding that I feel tears in my eyes at the smallest things.. a friendly word of compassion from a stranger, things at an antique store that were also in her house. My Dad is moving in with one of my brothers, so the place I knew her in is even gone…. but the place she is will be mine, is mine as well and I look forward to that day, pressing on with the life I have here, and the ministry God has for me now. Blessings my friend.

  56. I suppose it might depend on your local area, but generally, the seller pays a realtor.You know that you can rent a house directly from the owner, right? I’d even say that’s more common, unless the home is in a resort area like a ski or beach cabin. Do take a look at craigslist.org in your region of interest.

  59. it's not—naturalized means citizenship by statute which can come from taking the oath or by having met US Code 1401—natural born citizen means 2 US Citizen parents born on US soil—"native" means natural born citizen, "native-born" just means born in-country alone

  63. DON'T CHANGE >:(WHY YOUR STUPID COMPANY WON'T LET US CHOOSE WHICH CHANNEL WE WANT? IF YOU DONT DO THIS, THIS WARS WILL NEVER STOP.bad thing of new channel is we cant choose what video(from other user) we want to put at the channel. and i also ugly if you put the information of user below the video.estimed about 80% of youtube user hate it.

  65. Osei Tutu School(SHS)-Kumasi is the BEST boys-school in Kumasi.They are very good in al aspects be it sports,academics and even entertainment.The THREE times National DRAMA champions,and the well behaved school during 2008/09 interco are the best in Ghana talking about HI Skuul news.We expect them in your 2011/2012 list.We trust you and we believe you will follow the school and its activities….thank you..

  71. I would think that the best way to go about this was buy the shot glasses from the company that is going to place the design on them. It’s probably cheaper that way, unless you’re getting one heck of a deal on the glasses from someone. Here’s a site that I looked at. I was thinking of doing shot glass favors, too, because at least it’s a favor that I know would get some use! So many of the popular favors are a waste because people leave them or toss them.

  72. Vous auriez deux grammes de jugeote, et vous verriez que ces 10 commandements conviennent Ã  des tribus de bÃ©douins… J’admets qu’elles ont marquÃ© un progrÃ¨s, il y a longtemps, mais c’est une affaire close. Y a pas la moitiÃ© de ces commandements qui puissent valoir quoi que ce soit aujourd’hui ; y en a mÃªme qui sont proprement irritants de connerie. Sauf pour les individus bouchÃ©s et bornÃ©s.

  78. CONGOLAIS ZOBA | (12:37) NAZA KOSENGA MERCI NA SITE RDCONGOINFOS PONA DIVERSITE YA BA INFOS NA BANGO. NAWUTI KO DECOUVRIR SITE OYO KALA TE. MERCI MOSALA MALAMU. SOKI NAZUI MUA ELOKO NAKO PESA BINO DON PONA KO ENCOURAGER BINO NAYEBI QUE EZA FACILE TE PONA BINO

  80. I love your prep plans and wish you’d make double for me! I’m glad that my CSA sent out a list of what all they’ll be delivering (to the house! special last week bonus!) on Tuesday, but still I won’t be able to get starting until Tuesday night on that stuff. I did pick up a bag of cranberries today and will work on that, once I can decide which of the many homemade cranberry sauce recipes I bookmarked to use! I’m going to toss some roasted beets in a small bit, just to see what happens.Thanks!

  81. Jag gillar Den drunknade skarpt sÃ¥ hÃ¤r lÃ¥ngt – otroligt stark stÃ¤mning och mÃ¥nga fina beskrivningar av bÃ¥de relationer och miljÃ¶er. Om bokfÃ¶ring Ã¤r som att cykla, misstÃ¤nker jag att jag aldrig kommer att kunna kÃ¶ra annat Ã¤n med stÃ¶dhjul :) Men det finns ju sÃ¤tt att lÃ¶sa det pÃ¥, tack och lov!

  85. Julie Ann’s sessions addressed needed interpersonal, human resource skills that are often overlooked in staff development. Her programs assisted our professionals in the first step of student achievement – establishing relationships with students. Her sessions were so well received by attendants and the veteran teachers involved that we plan to continue using her services in our three-year Induction Program. I unequivocally recommend Julie Ann as a viable option for professional staff development.29 days ago

  86. With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.

  89. Christina do you buy Cous Cous in bulk or in box / bag? I have had a hard time finding it “not flavored.” Granted I have not put a lot of effort into looking, I would like all foods to magically appear in my pantry or, hey even my shopping cart. I just think about it and there it is. It would make shopping so much less daunting.

  92. Ã™Â…Ã™Â† Ã™Â…Ã™Â‡Ã™Â†Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â³ Ã˜Â¹Ã™Â…Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã™Â† Ã™Â‡Ã˜Â³Ã˜ÂªÃ™Â… Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â§ Ã˜Â­Ã˜Â¯Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¯ Ã›Â±Ã›Âµ Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â‚Ã™Â‡ Ã™Âˆ Ã™Â…Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â§Ã™Â‡Ã™Â„ Ã™Âˆ Ã›ÂŒÃšÂ© Ã™ÂÃ˜Â±Ã˜Â²Ã™Â†Ã˜Â¯ Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â± Ã˜Â­Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â­Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¶Ã˜Â± Ã™ÂˆÃšÂ©Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â„ ÃšÂ¯Ã˜Â±Ã™ÂÃ˜ÂªÃ™Â‡ Ã˜Â§Ã™Â… Ã™Âˆ Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â± Ã˜ÂªÃ˜Â§Ã˜Â±Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â® Ã›Â¸ Ã™ÂÃ™ÂˆÃ˜Â±Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â‡ Ã›Â²Ã›Â°Ã›Â±Ã›Â² no.dossier Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â± Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â§Ã™ÂÃ˜Âª ÃšÂ©Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â§Ã™Â… Ã™Â…Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â®Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â§Ã™Â‡Ã™Â… Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã™Â… Ã™Â…Ã™Â†Ã˜Â¸Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â± Ã˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â† Ã˜Â´Ã™Â…Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â±Ã™Â‡ ÃšÂ†Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â³Ã˜Âª Ã™Âˆ Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â± Ã˜ÂµÃ™ÂˆÃ˜Â±Ã˜Âª Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¦Ã™Â‡ tcf Ã˜Â§Ã™Â…ÃšÂ©Ã˜Â§Ã™Â† wawe Ã˜Â´Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â† Ã™Â‡Ã˜Â³Ã˜Âª Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â§ Ã™Â†Ã™Â‡ Ã™Âˆ Ã™Â…Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â­Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â¹Ã˜Â¯Ã›ÂŒ ÃšÂ†Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â³Ã˜Âª . Ã™Â…Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â³Ã›ÂŒ Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â² Ã˜Â´Ã™Â…Ã˜Â§

  95. Et vous croyez vraiment que c’est la seule campagne qui soit menÃƒÂ©e ? Sortez donc un peu de chez vous, ÃƒÂ§a ne vous fera pas de mal. C’en est un parmi tant d’autres et il n’y a aucun dÃƒÂ©shonneur ÃƒÂ  mener tous ces combats de front.

  99. this kind associated with brilliant including….Numerous regards, I’ve only recently been seeking information by using this specific subject style regarding ages with your personal personal may include the most effective There really is until at the moment. However, what exactly in regards to the c…

  105. This may not be the best place to request this, but I’m looking for a pest management company within the pittsburgh region and have no method to find out who is the best. I located this business that’s definitely close to me and wanted to see if anybody has any evaluations on them. Spectrum Pest Control, 3058 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, PA 15216 – (412) 446-2802

  109. TambiÃ©n querÃ­a recordar que el dÃ­a 10 de octubre, se cumplieron 24 aÅˆos del fallecimiento de Orson Welles. Uno de los grandes, no muy recordado, pero sin duda un referente en el mundo del cine, por lo que aporto y descubriÃ³. En el audiocomentario que envie a las "altas esferas" de 00PODCAST, jejeje, hablo un poquito de el, no refiriÃ©ndome directamente hacÃ­a el pero si utilizÃ¡ndolo para el fin del audiocomentario.Bye, bye.

  119. My Center speaker produces a static sound? How can I get rid of it?I have a Panasonic SC-PT960 home theater with wireless rear speaker. I have my gaming consoles conencted to my Sony KDL-40V4100 via HDMI and then out to the homt theater system via optical.Only my center speaker has a statics, “buzzing” sound. How can I stop this? or at least what could be causing it?

  121. Good â€“ I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

  122. Hey Danny. Thanks so much for the info–you’re right…guys don’t like to talk about this but…you see what can happen. Thanks for doing this–you really care about your customers!

  123. The attitude part was impressive. Her motherâ€™s reaction was shocking, but this shows her involvement on daughterâ€™s career more than herself. I hope the book help inspiring many other sports persons in India, and of course readers.

  125. Luffy927 dit :oui c ce que je me suis dit, mais tkt pas que zoro et sanji auront leur combat dans cet arc, car buffalo et baby5 devrait bientot faire leur entrÃ© sur punk hazard. luffy s’occupe de ceasar comme convenu. tashigi vs mone et law/smoker vs vergo. et de toute faÃ§on one piece n’est pas qu’un mangas de baston c surtout l’aventure avant toute chose. c ca qui est cool 😉

  130. and, sorry, one more thing! I do 800s sometimes in the park — straightaway by reservoir is about 800 m, go from this one certain crosswalk to a light (and that is 800m) — if youre ever interested in doing that, I can tell you the exact directions!Garmin usually does a bit better in central park of by the rivers (is a little wonky in some places along east river) — maybe try there?Meggie recently posted..

  136. Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal web-site.

  138. Du er ikke den eneste!! SÃ¥dan havde jeg det ogsÃ¥ de fÃ¸rste par mdr. med vores datter! Jeg lÃ¥ste hende inde i garagen, da jeg var nÃ¥et til at hun kunne sove der! hehe….man er lidt mÃ¦rkelig i starten…det er de satans fÃ¸lelser/hormoner hehe…men kan fortÃ¦lle at de gÃ¥r over med tiden…i hvert fald lige om det….sÃ¥ dukker der sÃ¥ noget andet op, men den tid den sorg ) Du er i hvert fald ‘sprit normal’ (som en jordemoder sagde)

  141. Hallo,Dat zier er heerlijk uit hoor!En alvast van harte met jullie huwelijksdag!Leuk zo'n onverwachts presentje!Ik zelf maak op zondag al een boodschappenlijstje (kun je vaak online al de aanbiedingen bekijken)en doe op maandag de boodschapjes.Kom verder niet meer in de winkel, scheelt vaak ook een hoop geld (en tijd want je gaat maar 1x naar de winkel)Groet,Caroline

  145. Hej Simone, Jeg er overraskende nok (hÃƒÂ¦hÃƒÂ¦) ogsÃƒÂ¥ vild med din blog, og synes du har en god blading af outfits, mode, om dig, mad osv. Men jeg synes det kunne vÃƒÂ¦re fedt, hvis du viste andres klÃƒÂ¦deskab, du synes er inspirerende. Fx din venindes. Det er altid sjovt med sÃƒÂ¥dan et "Kig ind i min gaderobe", som der er i mange blade – Anna,

  146. me operaron de hemorroide y me an estado medicando con un monton de sedante analgesico antinflamatorio y nada por casualidad un farmaceutico me dijo del klosidol espero que sirba ya no quiero ni pasar por el baÃ±io del dolor que siento si este remedio funciona la procima cirugia lo boy a pedir gracias y perdon por la ortografia sallago oscar bs,ar,

  148. selamlar.. benim i3 iÅŸlemcili bir laptopum var.. 2.5 sene olacak nerdeyse alalÄ±.. ve herÅŸeyi ile yeterli gelse de bazen daha hÄ±zlÄ± olsa sÃ¼per olurdu diyorum.. oyunlarÄ± kasmadan oynuyorum fakat ssdden Ã¶nce i7 iÅŸlemci taksam sizce nasÄ±l olur.. gt330m ekran kartÄ±m var.. sizce deÄŸer mi 200 tl verip 2. el iÅŸlemci aldÄ±ÄŸÄ±ma.. 720Qm iÅŸlemci buldum sahibinden de ve benim pc ye uyumlu.. sizce nasÄ±l yapsam ??

  153. Good post man, you’re right. It’s definitely tough to just take time out and think about nothing in particular, but just let your mind wander. I never specifically thought about doing it, but whenever I just have some downtime, I always end up thinking about that “to do” list, that I need to get back to. I’m gonna take your advice and actually focus on taking time to think. It seemed pretty rewarding for you..-= DaddysFishBowl´s last blog .. =-.

  154. SHow us the link. Show us the evidence. Not supposition or innuendo. Show us proof and perhaps people will believe you. For now there is nothing but rant and idle speculation, no proof. 0Was this answer helpful?

  156. The description and the label both state that this is for 180 500 mg softgels. In fact, they are only 250 mg soft gels, and there is a suggested serving size of 2 softgels to get your 500mgs. I feel like this is false advertising, as I received only half the amount that I expected…I expected 180 500 mg softgels as indicated on both front of bottle and amazon product description. I received 90 servings, not 180. Just be forwarned, so when you do the math you aren’t as irritated as I was!! Tomorrow I will be calling Nordic Naturals to complain. Otherwise, the product is great…strawberry aftertaste is pleasant.

  157. SÃ¥ sant som det er sagt… Jeg kan av og til komme opp i skikkelig leseknipe hvor det blir altfor masse bÃ¸ker pÃ¥ gang. Da mÃ¥ man kutte ut noen bÃ¸ker selv om det er tÃ¸ft. Jeg kan ogsÃ¥ lÃ¥ne mer bÃ¸ker enn jeg fÃ¥r lest. Da gjelder det Ã¥ snakke hardt til seg selv og innse at det er ikke alle bÃ¸ker man fÃ¥r lest.

  159. Oh My Gosh! I think you are talking about the dumplings that my aunt (in Cicero, IL) would sometimes buy for Thanksgiving dinners. They are the size of a softball? Does that sound right? They were fantastic, and those few years (at least 25 – 30 years ago) were the last time I ever saw them. All your talk of the Chicago area Bohemian food reminds me of home. I love your blog–it is the first thing I read when I get online.

  163. pisze:Witam SerdecznieBardzo proszÄ™ o przesÅ‚anie oferty dla nowo otwierajÄ…cej siÄ™ firmy szwalniczej. Bardzo proszÄ™ o kompletnÄ… ofertÄ™ wraz ze zdjÄ™ciami maszyny o ile jest to moÅ¼liwe, na razie bÄ™dzie 5 stanowisk proszÄ™ uwzglÄ™dniÄ‡ wszystkie maszyny oraz akcesoria do krawiectwa lekkiego i ciÄ™Å¼kiego.Pozdrawiam SerdecznieMaÅ‚gorzata Gogolewska Marzena Labudda

  168. Phasellus magna est, rhoncus vel tempus sed, vulputate nec erat. Proin pulvinar nisi non ligula interdum rutrum. Donec cursus hendrerit ullamcorper. Vestibulum vitae magna libero, nec imperdiet enim. Pellentesque consectetur ipsum a tortor tempor rhoncus. In vel augue est. Curabitur a sollicitudin tellus

  174. >> So one of the first assessments that can be made is that Iron Dome is a winner, and a game-changer.How so? Is it bringing to an end the oppressive, colonialist, expansionist and supremacist “Jewish State’s” occupation and colonization of Palestine and oppression of Palestinians? Or is it merely reducing the risk faced by citizens of that supremacist state as it continues with its occupation and colonization of Palestine and oppression of Palestinians?I suspect the latter. Yup, a real “winner”.

  175. I love your website.. good shades & theme. Have people design this excellent website on your own and also does you actually hire someone to get it done to suit your needs? Plz act in response because I!|m seeking to style and design my personal blog and also would choose to learn wherever u bought this via. thanks

  176. enough — and let herself die.About half way through her decline it was understood there was no chance of recovery. Moreover, during the second half of her decline, everyone around her suffered as they watched the disease run its course and then watched as the treatments made her sick and miserable. Sorry. Not worth it. Not medically, not emotionally and not financially.

  178. Hola Adriana, este taller lo daremos este fin de semana 20 y 21 de Noviembre de 9am a 6pm. Es un taller profundamente sanador pues va directamente al nÃƒÂºcleo de las heridas emocionales que se formaron en los primeros 7-8 aÃƒÂ±os de vida y que siguen allÃƒÂ­ impidiÃƒÂ©ndonos florecer como adultos. Revisa tu correo, ahÃƒÂ­ tienes ya el resto de la informaciÃƒÂ³n. Te esperamos!!Saludos

  179. jebD4f I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  180. You will discover your selected ease and comfort nike surroundings maximum sneakers at this time there. These kinds of informal girls sneakers appear fantastic plus sense more enhanced.

  183. This unique blog is obviously entertaining additionally informative. I have discovered a bunch of helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  185. I will right away grab your rss as I can at to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  205. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

  221. Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! аАТаЂааАТаЂ One man as folly is another man as wife.аАТаЂ аАТаЂа by Helen Rowland.

  248. Yay google is my king assisted me to find this great site!. Don at rule out working with your hands. It does not preclude using your head. by Andy Rooney.

  258. You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  263. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it|

  293. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  306. SATTAMATKA

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did one study about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  334. After looking over a few of the articles on your site, I truly like your way of blogging. I added it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future. Please check out my web site as well and let me know your opinion.|

  337. Hello very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds alsoâ€¦I am happy to search out a lot of useful information right here within the put up, we need work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.

  354. Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!|

  355. プラセンタ

    […]we like to honor several other internet web-sites around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  368. Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  372. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thank you!|

  375. I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  376. Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful site.|

  377. Hello to every one, because I am really eager of reading this website’s post to be updated regularly. It carries nice data.|

  392. Currently it appears like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?|

  399. I will right away snatch your rss as I can at find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  403. Ones blog is there one among a form, i be keen on the way you put in order the areas.:aаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТ-aаАабТТаЂа?aаАабТТаЂа?

  406. lanka hot news

    […]we prefer to honor many other web web sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  415. master;

    […]check below, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  426. Keep up the wonderful piece of work, I read few blog posts on this web site and I believe that your site is real interesting and has got bands of wonderful information.

  428. Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thank you!|

  442. You can certainly see your skills in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  459. You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  473. It as laborious to search out knowledgeable people on this matter, but you sound like you comprehend what you are speaking about! Thanks

  478. There are positively a lot of particulars like that to engage addicted to consideration. To facilitate may ensue a nice point to convey.

  481. Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!|

  482. Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! аАТаЂаI have great faith in fools аАааАТбТТ self confidence my friends call it.аАТаЂа by Edgar Allan Poe.

  497. Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.|

  514. David Miscavige

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other world wide web web-sites around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  516. porn

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless really worth taking a look, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]

  528. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  541. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  545. Hola! I’ve been reading your blog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent job!|

  546. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  552. Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to come back once again since i have bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.|

  553. Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specially the last part :) I care for such information much. I was seeking this particular info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.|

  555. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  569. You can certainly see your skills within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  577. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is great blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.|

  587. W Hotel

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]

  588. This unique blog is really educating and also amusing. I have discovered a bunch of handy things out of this blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks!

  592. Superb weblog here! Also your web site loads up quick! What host are you utilizing? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my internet site loaded up as rapidly as yours lol

  599. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really recognize what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =). We can have a hyperlink trade agreement between us!

  607. Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  608. Human

    […]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be basically really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]

  619. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Safari. Outstanding Blog!|

  639. Whats up! I just want to give a huge thumbs up for the good info you could have right here on this post. I might be coming again to your blog for more soon.

  645. I’аll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  651. Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your publish is just excellent and that i can think you’re a professional in this subject. Well along with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to keep up to date with approaching post. Thanks one million and please carry on the gratifying work.|

  654. I do consider all the ideas you have offered on your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for beginners. May you please lengthen them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.|

  677. news

    […]that could be the finish of this report. Here youll find some web pages that we feel youll value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  679. Source I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I all learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!

  683. Thanks for every other great post. The place else may anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing? I ave a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the look for such info.

  685. mdansby.com

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]

  686. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on this. And he in fact bought me dinner because I found it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to discuss this issue here on your internet site.|

  691. Your style is unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.

  698. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!|

  710. Your style is unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this site.|

  721. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!|

  724. I’m really impressed together with your writing talents and also with the structure in your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self? Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to look a nice blog like this one today..|

  731. It is actually a great and useful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  737. Only a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style and design. Reading well is one of the great pleasures that solitude can afford you. by Harold Bloom.

  758. Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information about this topic for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the supply?

  759. best cock sleeve

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other world wide web web-sites around the net, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  762. I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.|

  764. You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.|

  770. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  777. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you so much, However I am going through problems with your RSS. I don’t know why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone else having the same RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!|

  780. Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part :) I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  801. It’аs in reality a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  806. Penis Sleeve

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  828. Tucson hypnosis

    […]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are in fact really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  851. ilitary boots

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a search, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]

  859. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  860. Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.

  871. Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to say that I get in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I success you access constantly quickly.|

  877. You have made some decent points there. I looked on the internet to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  879. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who was conducting a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me breakfast due to the fact that I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to discuss this matter here on your internet site.|

  897. coffee beans kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  900. Hello to every one, the contents existing at this web page are genuinely amazing for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.|

  917. Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back sometime soon. I want to encourage continue your great writing, have a nice weekend!|

  918. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice post.

  930. Sex Toys Restraints,

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  959. Thank you, I’ve just been looking for information about this topic for a while and yours is the best I have discovered so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the source?

  960. Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I fulfillment you access persistently quickly.

  963. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A small number of my blog readers have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?

DEJA UN COMENTARIO