Gladys Socorro: Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa la pava

Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa la pava. Lo que para el chavismo es bueno, hasta digno de risas y aplausos, estÃ¡ prohibido para el resto. Si no me cree, hagamos un breve repaso. Comencemos por lo mÃ¡s reciente.
Hace escasos dÃas el mismÃsimo presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro amenazÃ³ en cadena nacional con salir a la calle si los rojos perdÃan las parlamentarias del 6 de diciembre, pero Dios libre que alguien de la oposiciÃ³n haga un llamado a la protesta para que le levanten juicio por instigaciÃ³n a la violencia, agavillamiento y rebeliÃ³n, como mÃnimo.
La muestra mas clarita la tenemos con Leopoldo LÃ³pez, preso desde hace un aÃ±o y cuatro meses por llamar a la gente a la calle a protestarle a este Gobierno que tiene en su haber un balance mÃ¡s que negativo. Y por cierto, aÃºn no han conseguido pruebas que sustenten la denuncia.
Sigamos el repaso. Los chavistas, incluÃdo el presidente, se la pasan llamando homosexual a Henrique Capriles. Para ellos es un tema que no pasa de moda. Pero, Â¿quÃ© pasarÃa si a alguno de la oposiciÃ³n se le ocurriera siquiera insinuarlo de alguien de la cÃºpula roja? Como dijeran algunos: Â¡Dios los agarre confesados! Y dejo clarito: las inclinaciones sexuales de cada quien no son ni mi problema, ni el suyo, ni el de nadie. Eso aplica igual tanto para Capriles como para ministros y ministras rojitos.
Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa la pava. Los chavistas a todo el mundo llaman ladrÃ³n, con pruebas o no. Primero disparan, pero nunca preguntan. EstÃ¡n guapos y apoyaos.
Quien les incomoda sencillamente lo eliminan, como sea, al costo que sea. Si tienen que asesinarlo moralmente, lo hacen, sin remordimientos, usando la artillerÃa mediÃ¡tica que han acumulado. Si tienen que meterlo preso no dudan ni un minuto en usar a su antojo al Tribunal Supremo, a la FiscalÃa. Si las anteriores no resultan, recurren a la ContralorÃa para inhabilitarlo y sacarlo del juego polÃtico. AsÃ de sencillo es el guiÃ³n rojo, y lo mejor es que aplica para todos.
Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa la pava. AllÃ estÃ¡n, por ejemplo, las denuncias internacionales por narcotrÃ¡fico en contra del presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Diosdado Cabello. Â¿QuÃ© han hecho? Nada. O bueno sÃ, hacer ruedas de prensa de apoyo al segundo de la revoluciÃ³n para ofrecerle pÃºblicamente solidaridad automÃ¡tica. Sin duda, la historia serÃa distinta si fueran otros los acusados.
Vivimos en el mundo al revÃ©s. Las leyes son buenas para unos, pero para otros no, dependiendo del lado polÃtico en el que se estÃ©. Pero, cuidado, a cualquiera de los que hoy estÃ¡ en el poder se le puede revertir esa realidad y comenzar a padecer en carne propia la anarquÃa chavista. Y ya de eso tambiÃ©n tenemos historias.
Gladys Socorro
Venezolana y Periodista
Twitter: @gladyssocorroÂ
