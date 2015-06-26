Gladys Socorro: Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa...

Gladys Socorro: Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa la pava

Por biendateao -
1147
113
COMPARTIR

 

Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa la pava. Lo que para el chavismo es bueno, hasta digno de risas y aplausos, estÃ¡ prohibido para el resto. Si no me cree, hagamos un breve repaso. Comencemos por lo mÃ¡s reciente.

Hace escasos dÃ­as el mismÃ­simo presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro amenazÃ³ en cadena nacional con salir a la calle si los rojos perdÃ­an las parlamentarias del 6 de diciembre, pero Dios libre que alguien de la oposiciÃ³n haga un llamado a la protesta para que le levanten juicio por instigaciÃ³n a la violencia, agavillamiento y rebeliÃ³n, como mÃ­nimo.

La muestra mas clarita la tenemos con Leopoldo LÃ³pez, preso desde hace un aÃ±o y cuatro meses por llamar a la gente a la calle a protestarle a este Gobierno que tiene en su haber un balance mÃ¡s que negativo. Y por cierto, aÃºn no han conseguido pruebas que sustenten la denuncia.
Sigamos el repaso. Los chavistas, incluÃ­do el presidente, se la pasan llamando homosexual a Henrique Capriles. Para ellos es un tema que no pasa de moda. Pero, Â¿quÃ© pasarÃ­a si a alguno de la oposiciÃ³n se le ocurriera siquiera insinuarlo de alguien de la cÃºpula roja? Como dijeran algunos: Â¡Dios los agarre confesados! Y dejo clarito: las inclinaciones sexuales de cada quien no son ni mi problema, ni el suyo, ni el de nadie. Eso aplica igual tanto para Capriles como para ministros y ministras rojitos.
Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa la pava. Los chavistas a todo el mundo llaman ladrÃ³n, con pruebas o no. Primero disparan, pero nunca preguntan. EstÃ¡n guapos y apoyaos.
Quien les incomoda sencillamente lo eliminan, como sea, al costo que sea. Si tienen que asesinarlo moralmente, lo hacen, sin remordimientos, usando la artillerÃ­a mediÃ¡tica que han acumulado. Si tienen que meterlo preso no dudan ni un minuto en usar a su antojo al Tribunal Supremo, a la FiscalÃ­a. Si las anteriores no resultan, recurren a la ContralorÃ­a para inhabilitarlo y sacarlo del juego polÃ­tico. AsÃ­ de sencillo es el guiÃ³n rojo, y lo mejor es que aplica para todos.
Lo que es bueno pal pavo, no es bueno pa la pava. AllÃ­ estÃ¡n, por ejemplo, las denuncias internacionales por narcotrÃ¡fico en contra del presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Diosdado Cabello. Â¿QuÃ© han hecho? Nada. O bueno sÃ­, hacer ruedas de prensa de apoyo al segundo de la revoluciÃ³n para ofrecerle pÃºblicamente solidaridad automÃ¡tica. Sin duda, la historia serÃ­a distinta si fueran otros los acusados.
Vivimos en el mundo al revÃ©s. Las leyes son buenas para unos, pero para otros no, dependiendo del lado polÃ­tico en el que se estÃ©. Pero, cuidado, a cualquiera de los que hoy estÃ¡ en el poder se le puede revertir esa realidad y comenzar a padecer en carne propia la anarquÃ­a chavista. Y ya de eso tambiÃ©n tenemos historias.
Gladys Socorro

Venezolana y Periodista

Twitter: @gladyssocorroÂ 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

113 COMENTARIOS

  4. I’d like to withdraw $100, please order celebrex online The company, which CEO Michael Dell and partner Silver Lakehave proposed buying and taking private for $25 billion, said ina statement it will announce financial results Aug. 15 after themarket closes. They had previously been scheduled for Aug. 20.

  5. How do I get an outside line? order paxil online cheap “I have always wanted to be a dad. That was really important to me,” he said. “And I’v always wanted to have a fairytale life of being in a relationship. I fell in love with Ryan. I still love Ryan and that’s a very true fact. And what I’ve been trying very hard to do right now is come to a place where we can walk away with our separate lives.”

  7. How much notice do you have to give? harga dapoxetine malaysia Finance chiefs across the three Worcestershire CCGs are currently disputing the figure but as a result Redditch and Bromsgrove CCG has reduced the Â£1.8million surplus it planned to make by the end of the financial year to Â£200,000, meaning it would fail to meet NHS Englandâs expectation all CCGs deliver a one per cent surplus. However even that is based on clawing back Â£1.5million of the lost money.

  8. I was born in Australia but grew up in England cheap voltaren But Ireland cannot escape the stigma attached to the “Double Irish Dutch sandwich”, an arrangement where an Irish-registered entity cuts its taxable profit by paying a Dutch affiliate, which then pays a subsidiary in a tax haven.

  9. Other amount purchase mobic online Corporate investigators first came under China’s microscope last year after a spate of accounting scandals at U.S.-listed Chinese firms that led to forced delistings, shareholder lawsuits and investigations by overseas regulators.

  11. Will I get travelling expenses? cialis 20 two days in a row “My home is in France,” Dibrani said in French, dressed in jeans and a colorful paisley print tunic. “I don’t speak the language here and I don’t know anyone. I just want to go back to France and forget everything that happened.”

  12. How do you know each other? tadalis sx dosage Sales of hot cereals – largely made up of porridge – have almost doubled to £241 million this year, Mintel said. The volume of porridge sold has also increased from 65m kg to 81m kg since 2008.

  13. A First Class stamp cialis pas cher toulon Time Warner Cable reminded subscribers in New York that theysign up to receive CBS from media mogul Barry Diller’s Aereo TVservice, which streams over the air broadcast signals to atablet or computer for $8 a month. Aereo pays CBS no fees.

  14. Could I have a statement, please? cuanto tiempo antes debo tomar viagra While the delivery of MOOCs is a very inexpensive solution in the online learning ecosystem, the big data revolution will be expensive and hard. The collection, aggregation and application of learning analytics is a time-consuming process that requires academia to invest in and rethink the entire learning practice. Much will be asked of professors and instructors as well as technology and curriculum experts. This progression will require self-reflection and a ruthless commitment to elevate pedagogy over profits. But then only the naïve and uninformed considered teaching to be a simple and inexpensive proposition.

  15. Could I have an application form? http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ ads buy cymbalta in canada exploration outcome Gonorrhea is especially troublesome because it is easily spread, and infections are easily missed. In the United States, there are approximately 300,000 reported cases, but because infected people often have no symptoms the CDC estimates the actual number of cases is closer to 820,000.

  18. EBb8tW It as not acceptable just to go up with a good point these days. You need to put serious work in to plan the idea properly as well as making certain all of the plan is understood.

  55. Particularly helpful outlook, many thanks for writing.. So happy to possess found this post.. My personal web searches seem total.. thanks. So happy to get found this article..

  70. Visit this I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  71. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  78. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It as always interesting to read articles from other writers and use something from their sites.

  96. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at appear. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!

  102. Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen in today as world as it has provided household women with a comfortable yet a classy area through which they could spend their quality time and space.

  105. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO