Gladys Socorro: Â¡Estamos arrechos!

La gente estÃ¡ arrecha. SÃ­, asÃ­ como lo lee, arrecha. Lo dicen quienes pasan horas en las colas a ver quÃ© consiguen en el supermercado. Lo dicen quienes van de farmacia en farmacia buscando algÃºn remedio. Lo dicen quienes estÃ¡n desde la madrugada bregando por un nÃºmero para comprar una baterÃ­a.

La gente estÃ¡ arrecha. No hay otra palabra que defina mejor la rabia colectiva que sienten. De hecho, el diccionario de la Real Academia EspaÃ±ola la define como una persona iracunda, de mal carÃ¡cter. Es el estado natural de los venezolanos. EsÂ el dÃ­a a dÃ­a de quienes necesitan algo mas que patria para sobrevivir.

La gente estÃ¡ arrecha con este Gobierno hambreador, que tiene al pueblo sin comida, haciendo colas interminables por un kilo de arroz semanal, o un pollo cada siete dÃ­as. No hay leche, paÃ±ales, azÃºcar, ni pasta; no hay papel sanitario, no hay toallas sanitarias, no hay jabÃ³n para baÃ±arse… y no conformes con eso, tambiÃ©n los sellan como animales en las colas.

La gente estÃ¡ arrecha con este Gobierno que se llena la boca hablando de que tenemos patria y ni siquiera les importa nuestra salud. No se consiguen hipertensivos, no hay medicinas para el Alzheimer, para el Parkinson, no hay anticonceptivos… es que ni siquiera hay calmantes ni desparasitantes.

La gente estÃ¡ arrecha con este Gobierno que, empeÃ±ado en imponer un socialismo fracasado, ha hecho de Venezuela un paÃ­s invivible, donde todo aumenta de precio diariamente y el quince y Ãºltimo no alcanza ni pa remedio.

La gente estÃ¡ arrecha con este Gobierno que nos lleva por la calle de la amargura, que pretende que nos conformemos con palabrerÃ­as y discursos repetitivos y baratos, cuando la gente no tiene ni para comer.

La gente estÃ¡ arrecha con este Gobierno que se hace la vista gorda ante la inseguridad mientras las madres siguen enterrando a sus hijos. El malandraje aumenta por sus malas polÃ­ticas, la anarquÃ­a y la indiferencia. EstÃ¡n asesinando al pueblo como animales, y ni siquiera se hace justicia, ni siquiera se castiga a los responsables.

La gente estÃ¡ arrecha con este Gobierno que pareciera que colecciona presos polÃ­ticos: lÃ­deres polÃ­ticos, sindicales, estudiantiles, sociales, cuyo pecado ha sido levantar su voz de protesta por la defensa de nuestras instituciones, de nuestra democracia, de nuestras libertades, de nuestros derechos, de nuestro paÃ­s.

Yo estoy arrecha. SÃ© que usted estÃ¡ arrecho. Hasta usted, amigo chavista, en el fondo estÃ¡ arrecho porque tambiÃ©n padece este calvario. Es mÃ¡s, usted estÃ¡ mas arrecho que el resto porque ve cÃ³mo un grupito estÃ¡ desbaratando lo que medianamente habÃ­an consolidado.

Retomo el canto de AlÃ­ Primera, ese que perdura a travÃ©s del tiempo y que siempre enarbolarÃ¡ la protesta popular: “Y ya hay que afinar el tino, es decir la punterÃ­a, porque aunque diga groserÃ­as, el pueblo tiene derecho”.

Gladys Socorro

Venezolana y Periodista

Twitter: @gladyssocorro