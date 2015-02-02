Gilberto GudiÃ±o: “Esta crisis llegÃ³ para quedarse si no aplicamos los correctivos”

La situaciÃ³n de crisis estÃ¡ generalizada, asegurÃ³,el presidente de la UniÃ³n de Comerciantes del Zulia, Gilberto GudiÃ±o, a travÃ©s de nuestrasÂ empresasÂ agremiadas Â nos damos cuenta que no solo el sector de medicinas y alimentos se ha visto afectada.
En entrevista durante el programa radial DÃ¡maso 2.0, GudiÃ±o explicÃ³ sobre la teorÃa de la existencia de una “guerra economica” en el paÃs, â€œsi esto fuese una guerra econÃ³mica, esto afectarÃa solo un Â sector, pero tu pasas por Corpoelec y ves colas para poder pagar la factura, el sistema no estÃ¡ distorsionado solo en el sector privado sino en el sector pÃºblico, y esto es por el modelo polÃtico econÃ³mico que se estÃ¡ implementando. Â â€
â€œLa realidad cachetea a todos los venezolanos en su cara y nos demuestra que esta crisis llegÃ³ para quedarse si no estamos dispuestos a aplicar los correctivos (..,)y Â estos se aplican con coherencia polÃtica y principalmente privando por encima de eso, lo econÃ³micoâ€.
Asimismo, destacÃ³ que el plan de los empresarios consiste en invertir en la producciÃ³n venezolana, â€œtenemos que invertir en el â€œHecho en Venezuelaâ€ nuestro gran aporte como sector productivo nacional es apostar por un productor extranjero a travÃ©s de la compra de mercancÃa de afuera, nos hemos convertido en una economÃa de puerto.â€
Biendateo | Marlyn LeÃ³n
