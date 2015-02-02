Gilberto GudiÃ±o: “Esta crisis llegÃ³ para quedarse si no aplicamos los correctivos”

Gilberto GudiÃ±o: “Esta crisis llegÃ³ para quedarse si no aplicamos los correctivos”

Por biendateao -
1670
454
COMPARTIR

La situaciÃ³n de crisis estÃ¡ generalizada, asegurÃ³,el presidente de la UniÃ³n de Comerciantes del Zulia, Gilberto GudiÃ±o, a travÃ©s de nuestrasÂ empresasÂ  agremiadas Â nos damos cuenta que no solo el sector de medicinas y alimentos se ha visto afectada.

En entrevista durante el programa radial DÃ¡maso 2.0, GudiÃ±o explicÃ³ sobre la teorÃ­a de la existencia de una “guerra economica” en el paÃ­s, â€œsi esto fuese una guerra econÃ³mica, esto afectarÃ­a solo un Â sector, pero tu pasas por Corpoelec y ves colas para poder pagar la factura, el sistema no estÃ¡ distorsionado solo en el sector privado sino en el sector pÃºblico, y esto es por el modelo polÃ­tico econÃ³mico que se estÃ¡ implementando. Â â€

â€œLa realidad cachetea a todos los venezolanos en su cara y nos demuestra que esta crisis llegÃ³ para quedarse si no estamos dispuestos a aplicar los correctivos (..,)y Â estos se aplican con coherencia polÃ­tica y principalmente privando por encima de eso, lo econÃ³micoâ€.

Asimismo, destacÃ³ que el plan de los empresarios consiste en invertir en la producciÃ³n venezolana, â€œtenemos que invertir en el â€œHecho en Venezuelaâ€ nuestro gran aporte como sector productivo nacional es apostar por un productor extranjero a travÃ©s de la compra de mercancÃ­a de afuera, nos hemos convertido en una economÃ­a de puerto.â€

Biendateo | Marlyn LeÃ³n

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

454 COMENTARIOS

  10. That is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!

  19. It’аs in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I’аm glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  23. Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help other users like its aided me. Good job.

  27. Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx

  29. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day. It will always be exciting to read articles from other writers and practice something from other websites.

  43. I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  47. Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted a very good point point. You certainly know what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  56. Usually I do not learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  59. Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.

  66. Thank which you bunch with regard to sharing this kind of with all you genuinely admit a minute ago what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Entertain also obtain guidance from my web page

  68. I simply could not depart your web site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual info a person provide for your guests? Is gonna be again regularly to investigate cross-check new posts

  70. I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thanks again

  85. I will right away clutch your rss as I can at find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognise so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  140. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  153. We appreciate you discussing this kind of blade and soul power leveling to all of us, we require it so we need a person. Continue the very good career and even learn more opinions from you.

  158. Wonderful article! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for no longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)|

  162. I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this info for my mission.|

  216. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!|

  220. I think that everything said was actually very reasonable. However, think on this, suppose you were to create a awesome headline? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, however suppose you added a headline that makes people want more? I mean BLOG_TITLE is kinda vanilla. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create article headlines to get viewers to open the links. You might add a related video or a related pic or two to grab people interested about what you’ve got to say. In my opinion, it would make your website a little livelier.|

  233. You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  234. Normally I don at read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  250. each time i used to read smaller content which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am reading at this time.|

  259. Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  262. Google

    We like to honor numerous other world-wide-web sites around the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out.

  263. I was suggested this website by means of my cousin. I’m not positive whether or not this publish is written through him as no one else understand such specified approximately my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thank you!|

  271. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at appear. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!

  274. Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.|

  275. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!

  281. Read the full written content. There is certainly several definitely helpful details here. thankyou. “Much speech is one thing, well-timed speech is another.” by Sophocles..

  299. I ran across your site last week and started to follow your posts consistently. I haven’t commented on any kind of blog site just yet but I was considering to start soon. It’s truly exciting to actually contribute to an article even if it’s only a blog. I really don’t know exactly what to write other than I really loved reading through a couple of of your articles. Great articles for sure. I will keep visiting your blog regularly. I learned a lot from you. Thanks!

  300. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.|

  304. I’ve been surfing online more than three hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.|

  314. Thanks for some other magnificent article. The place else may just anyone get that type of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such information.|

  326. Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!

  334. Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs much more consideration. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТll probably be again to learn way more, thanks for that info.

  360. Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen nowadays because it has provided household ladies with a comfortable yet a sophisticated space in which they will invest their quality time and space.

  366. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and engaging, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something which too few folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my search for something relating to this.|

  370. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.|

  399. I don’t even know how I finished up here, however I thought this submit used to be good. I don’t recognize who you are however definitely you are going to a famous blogger when you aren’t already. Cheers!|

  409. This very blog is definitely awesome as well as diverting. I have found helluva interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  424. RMUTT

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other world-wide-web web-sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO