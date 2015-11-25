Gigi Zanchetta se sintiÃ³ irrespetada en Tves

La actrizÂ Gigi Zanchetta, en entrevista para el programa La Bomba en Televen, revelÃ³ que se sintiÃ³ “irrespetada” luego de haber grabado la novela del canal Tves ‘Vivir para amar’, protagonizada por Vanessa Maradonna y Daniel TerÃ¡n.Â
DenunciÃ³ que la contrataciÃ³n habÃa sido “engaÃ±osa”, restÃ¡ndole igualdad en la paridad de gÃ©nero, y que habÃan desconsiderado sus 33 aÃ±os de carrera artÃstica.Â
ResaltÃ³ que el presidente del canal, Wintos Vallenilla, se encuetra al corriente de la situaciÃ³n.Â “Posteriormente, yo conversÃ© todo esto con Winston”.
Por otro lado, no comentÃ³ sobre los supuestos roces que tendrÃa con su compaÃ±era en el dramÃ¡tico, la actriz, Fedra LÃ³pez.Â “Fueron muchas las calamidades que se suscitaron en el medio y uno siempre como que le saca el lado jocoso a las cosas, pero la verdad es que hubo un gran esfuerzo por parte de todos del primer equipo tÃ©cnico y de parte de todos, un gran esfuerzo en trabajar y llevar a ustedes este producto aunque a unas que nos tocan naranjas y a otras nos caen limones”.
