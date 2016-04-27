Froilán Barrios: Un primero de mayo inusual

El primero de mayo es una fecha oportuna a los trabajadores del mundo entero para plantear sus reivindicaciones en torno al trabajo digno, es decir una labor que le permita acceder a un salario con poder adquisitivo, seguridad social integral, estabilidad laboral, seguridad industrial, formación profesional, contratos colectivos justos, en fin que le permita planificar su carrera y su vida familiar.
De igual modo la historia de las relaciones laborales señala que desde 1936, las marchas y manifestaciones se sucedieron año tras año, incluso bajo la prohibición inicial del Presidente Eleazar López Contreras, quien estableciera la fecha de conmemoración del día del obrero, sería el 24 de julio dia del nacimiento del Libertador Simón Bolívar, creando igualmente un movimiento obrero bolivariano con el signo del control del estado sobre el naciente movimiento sindical. Como vemos la creación de una central bolivariana desde el poder tiene sus antecedentes en nuestra historia.
Lo cierto del caso es que el rito del primero de mayo ha sido una oportunidad año tras año, ante diferentes gestiones gubernamentales aumentos generales de salario, mas empleo, seguridad social, en el contexto de gobiernos que reconocían la existencia del movimiento sindical como un ente autónomo frente a las instituciones públicas.
La dislocada política económica y social gubernamental actual determina en esta oportunidad propuestas diferentes para el movimiento sindical venezolano, mas allá de las clásicas consignas que se presentan en esta fecha universal de los trabajadores. En primer lugar la defensa del empleo de la economía en todas las ramas de la economía, ante un gobierno que ha producido un segundo decreto de guerra a muerte contra el sector privado, fuente principal del empleo en nuestro país, tomando en cuenta que entre las empresas formales y las empresas formadas por emprendedores en el sector informal se emplean a más de 11.000.000 de personas.
En segundo lugar al lugar al salario devorado por la turbulenta inflación, la de 2015 registrada en 300%, la proyectada para 2016 de 700%, y la que se resalta para 2017 de 2.000%, determinaría que un kilo de pollo que cuesta 2.000 bs, alcanzaría la cifra de 15.000 bs. El kilo, lo cual ha vuelto polvo cósmico la cantidad nominal percibida como salario, determina mas alla de exigir un aumento salarial, la exigencia de políticas monetarias que estabilicen el bolívar y le de un parao a la inflación y en tercer lugar promover la seguridad social integral hoy dislocada por políticas paralelas al sistema nacional de salud, con el sistema paralelo de misiones
Por tanto no nos extraña que en el plazo corto posible será necesario unificar esfuerzos, de movilizaciones conjuntas de trabajadores y de empleadores privados, que luchan por sobrevivir y mantener sus empresas y por nuestro lado la urgencia de mantener los puestos de trabajo ante un estado que dice representar a los trabajadores y se ha convertido en el sepulturero del salario y del trabajo digno.
Froilan Barrios Nieves Movimiento Laborista
