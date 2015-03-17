Freddy Bernal, presidente de la ComisiÃ³n para la TransformaciÃ³n Policial (Conarepol), informÃ³ que los funcionarios de las policÃas del paÃs ya cuentan con sus Defensores PÃºblicos y que ademÃ¡s serÃ¡ extendido el plazo de intervenciÃ³n de algunos cuerpos de seguridad.
â€œEl proyecto que estamos desarrollando con la DefensorÃa PÃºblica hace Ãcono en AmÃ©rica Latina, desde MÃ©xico a Argentina, son las primeras DefensorÃa PÃºblicas en materias de policÃas (â€¦) Vamos a tener defensores pÃºblicos para que trabajen de la mano con la PolicÃa de Caracas, el Cicpc, y con la PolicÃa Nacional Bolivariana. El plan de crecimiento serÃ¡ hasta que todos los estados del paÃs lleguen a ser cubiertos por los Defensores PÃºblicos que cubrirÃ¡n los aspectos contencioso administrativo y penalâ€, asegurÃ³ Bernal en entrevista a GlobovisiÃ³n.
Con respecto alÂ tema de cuerpos policiales intervenidos, indicÃ³ que a la mayorÃa se les extenderÃ¡ el tiempo de intervenciÃ³n.
â€œLa Ley nos permite extender por 90 dÃas mÃ¡s las intervenciones. MaÃ±ana tengo una reuniÃ³n de trabajo con el nuevo ministro de Interior para ponernos de acuerdo con respecto a la intervenciÃ³n de los 11 cuerpos policiales. Seguramente a la mayorÃa se le extenderÃ¡ el proceso de intervenciones de las policÃas. Son procesos complejos de seguimiento y control que tenemos que hacer. Se extenderÃ¡n por 180 dÃas estas intervencionesâ€ aÃ±adiÃ³.
AgregÃ³ que la medida es necesaria para tener un cuerpo de policÃa organizado, depurado, con reingenierÃa y una â€œalta moral.
