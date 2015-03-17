Freddy Bernal: Se extenderÃ¡ por 180 dÃ­as intervenciÃ³n de las policÃ­as

Freddy Bernal: Se extenderÃ¡ por 180 dÃ­as intervenciÃ³n de las policÃ­as

Por biendateao -
1499
419
COMPARTIR

Freddy Bernal, presidente de la ComisiÃ³n para la TransformaciÃ³n Policial (Conarepol), informÃ³ que los funcionarios de las policÃ­as del paÃ­s ya cuentan con sus Defensores PÃºblicos y que ademÃ¡s serÃ¡ extendido el plazo de intervenciÃ³n de algunos cuerpos de seguridad.

â€œEl proyecto que estamos desarrollando con la DefensorÃ­a PÃºblica hace Ã­cono en AmÃ©rica Latina, desde MÃ©xico a Argentina, son las primeras DefensorÃ­a PÃºblicas en materias de policÃ­as (â€¦) Vamos a tener defensores pÃºblicos para que trabajen de la mano con la PolicÃ­a de Caracas, el Cicpc, y con la PolicÃ­a Nacional Bolivariana. El plan de crecimiento serÃ¡ hasta que todos los estados del paÃ­s lleguen a ser cubiertos por los Defensores PÃºblicos que cubrirÃ¡n los aspectos contencioso administrativo y penalâ€, asegurÃ³ Bernal en entrevista a GlobovisiÃ³n.

Con respecto alÂ  tema de cuerpos policiales intervenidos, indicÃ³ que a la mayorÃ­a se les extenderÃ¡ el tiempo de intervenciÃ³n.

â€œLa Ley nos permite extender por 90 dÃ­as mÃ¡s las intervenciones. MaÃ±ana tengo una reuniÃ³n de trabajo con el nuevo ministro de Interior para ponernos de acuerdo con respecto a la intervenciÃ³n de los 11 cuerpos policiales. Seguramente a la mayorÃ­a se le extenderÃ¡ el proceso de intervenciones de las policÃ­as. Son procesos complejos de seguimiento y control que tenemos que hacer. Se extenderÃ¡n por 180 dÃ­as estas intervencionesâ€ aÃ±adiÃ³.

AgregÃ³ que la medida es necesaria para tener un cuerpo de policÃ­a organizado, depurado, con reingenierÃ­a y una â€œalta moral.

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

419 COMENTARIOS

  8. informatii interesante si utile postate pe blogul dumneavoastra. dar ca si o paranteza , ce parere aveti de inchirierea apartamente vacanta ?.

  9. I wanted to thank you for this fantastic article, I certainly loved every small bit of it. I have bookmarked your web site to look at the newest stuff you post.

  10. Please let me know if you are looking for a article writer for your site. You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I ad love

  16. You made some really good points there. I checked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  21. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  98. SEO Company Orange Company I think this internet site contains some really good info for everyone . The ground that a good man treads is hallowed. by Johann von Goethe.

  105. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  110. Thanks a whole lot for sharing this with all of us you essentially know what you will be speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web page =). We could have a link exchange contract among us!

  127. I’m curious to find out what blog system you’re working with? I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I’d like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any suggestions?|

  129. you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you ave done a wonderful job on this topic!

  131. Can I just say what a relief to discover somebody who truly understands what they are discussing on the web. You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important. A lot more people really need to read this and understand this side of the story. I can’t believe you’re not more popular since you definitely have the gift.|

  136. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  137. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  161. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  172. Hey there! I’ve been reading your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!|

  177. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  178. I’ve read a few excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you put to create this kind of wonderful informative website.|

  180. Thank you, I have recently been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I ave discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  182. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  184. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  185. Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks for your time!|

  204. Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for beginner blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.|

  211. I believe what you said was actually very reasonable. But, what about this? what if you typed a catchier title? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, but what if you added a title to maybe grab folk’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is kinda boring. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create article titles to grab people to click. You might try adding a video or a related pic or two to grab readers interested about everything’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it might make your posts a little livelier.|

  214. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to offer something again and help others such as you aided me.|

  218. Im no expert, but I think you just made an excellent point. You undoubtedly fully understand what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so honest.

  222. Fantastic site. A lot of helpful info here. I am sending it to several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you for your sweat!|

  224. Thank you for the good writeup. It if truth be told was a entertainment account it. Glance complicated to more introduced agreeable from you! By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?|

  227. Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for first-time blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.|

  233. Hello there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!|

  255. It’s awesome to pay a quick visit this website and reading the views of all colleagues concerning this piece of writing, while I am also keen of getting knowledge.|

  256. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!|

  259. Thanks for your marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back at some point. I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!|

  265. wonderful issues altogether, you simply received a new reader. What could you suggest about your publish that you made some days ago? Any certain?

  273. keep up the superb piece of work, I read few articles on this web site and I think that your blog is rattling interesting and has got bands of fantastic information.

  281. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|

  292. I am really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues? A few of my blog audience have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?|

  309. I simply could not depart your website prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual supply on your guests? Is gonna be back frequently in order to inspect new posts

  326. It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the style and design. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  327. I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  341. It is in fact a cool and beneficial piece of details. I am content which you just shared this practical information and facts with us. Please retain us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  352. Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  365. I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss as I can at find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  378. Right now it appears like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  381. Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon every day. It’s always useful to read through content from other writers and practice something from their websites. |

  386. We stumbled over here from a different web page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to checking out your web page repeatedly.

  405. So content to possess located this publish.. Seriously beneficial perspective, many thanks for giving.. Great feelings you have here.. Extremely good perception, many thanks for posting..

  414. It is actually difficult to acquire knowledgeable folks using this subject, but the truth is could be observed as did you know what you are referring to! Thanks

DEJA UN COMENTARIO