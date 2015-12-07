Freddy Bernal: El chavismo nos dio una lecciÃ³n, no es hora de...

Freddy Bernal: El chavismo nos dio una lecciÃ³n, no es hora de arrogancias

Por biendateao
El diputado a la Asamblea Nacional por el Psuv, Freddy Bernal asegurÃ³ que los resultados de las elecciones parlamentarias de este domingo en los que la oposiciÃ³n resultÃ³ favorecida, son â€œun revÃ©s electoral, mÃ¡s no un revÃ©s polÃ­tico. Si perdimos una contienda electoral pero eso no significa que el chavismo se haya acabadoâ€.

Este viernes, el dirigente oficialista manifestÃ³ que â€œel chavismo nos aleccionÃ³â€ y en ese sentido, dijo que es momento para que la dirigencia nacional del Psuv actÃºe con humildad y analice lo sucedido.

Durante el programa Vladimir a la 1 que transmite diariamente GlobovisiÃ³n, agradeciÃ³ a la militancia del partido oficial y a quienes les dieron su voto y asegurÃ³ que no es momento para bajar la cabeza ni para buscar culpables.

El excandidato resaltÃ³ que el gobierno demostrÃ³ una vez mÃ¡s su sentir democrÃ¡tico al reconocer lo anunciado por el CNE. â€œNosotros sÃ­ creemos en la democracia, han sido 20 elecciones y en la inmensa mayorÃ­a hemos ganado, en dos no y hemos aceptado los resultadosâ€, agregÃ³.

A su juicio, los resultados de este domingo dan cuenta de la victoria â€œde un descontento y de la crisisâ€, por lo que espera que la MUD actÃºe con humildad y que ambos bandos entiendan â€œel momento polÃ­ticoâ€.

