Franquiciados de Polar confirman que solo queda inventario hasta finales de marzo

189 Franquiciados de Cervecería Polar solicitaron al Gobierno nacional la liquidación de las divisas requeridas para el pago de 370 millones de dólares que adeuda la empresa a sus proveedores para la liberación de la materia prima para la producción de malta y cerveza.

Luis Negrette, representante de los franquiciados reiteró que solo cuentan con inventario de materia prima hasta finales del mes de marzo.

Cervecería Polar abastece a más del 80% del mercado nacional.

Manifestaron su preocupación por la crítica situación que enfrenta la Cervecería Polar y se pronunciaron en defensa de sus negocios que se encuentran en riesgo de desaparecer por la falta de materia prima para la elaboración del producto.

“Sin materia prima, no hay producción y nosotros vivimos de la venta de estos productosEsta situación pudiera afectarnos a todos, somos más de 1.500 franquiciados en todo el país que generamos 4.500 empleos directos y somos sustento de más de 6.000 familias venezolanas. Pedimos al Gobierno Nacional que se le asignen las divisas por igual a todas las empresas venezolanas, de manera de que todos tengamos las mismas oportunidades”, dijo.

 

Ante la actual crisis los distribuidores manifestaron haber dejado de facturar un millón 488.162  cajas de malta y cervezas.

Solicitaron al gobierno nacional apoyar al empresariado venezolano por encima de los foráneos en otros países donde se importan alimentos, ya que Cervecería Polar produce la totalidad de los productos que los franquiciados distribuyen.

 

La producción de cerveza y malta se paralizó hace seis meses por falta de materia prima y esto afectó al 50% de los franquiciados, quienes dejaron de vender casi 3 millones de cajas.

