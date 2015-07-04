Francisco Olivares: Las bachaqueras de Maduro

Francisco Olivares: Las bachaqueras de Maduro

Por biendateao -
1614
439
COMPARTIR

 

Al llegar a la esquina habÃ­a dos mujeres echadas en el piso, cada una abrazada a un par de paquetes de paÃ±ales. A la mujer que caminaba delante de mÃ­ la miraron y una de ellas le dijo Â¡a 600 bolÃ­vares cada uno! La mujer no respondiÃ³ y siguiÃ³ de largo.

Las dos mujeres lucen relajadas y no les molesta tener el piso de la acera como asiento. Legis estampados, franela sin mangas, cholitas de goma y un mecatillo en el tobillo, sugieren la vestimenta apropiada para sobrevivir a cinco horas de cola, adquirir el par de productos disponibles de acuerdo al nÃºmero de cÃ©dula y quizÃ¡s media hora o sÃ³lo 15 minutos para que por esa esquina pase alguna mamÃ¡ estresada que les arranque los cuatro paquetes obtenidos en un Bicentenario.

Estas dos mujeres seguramente no saben que el Gobierno las ha clasificado como la punta de una cadena de una conspiraciÃ³n que comienza en Washington, confabula con la derecha apÃ¡trida y confluye en un amplio segmento de personas conocidas como “bachaqueros”. SegÃºn el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro, se trata de una mafia organizada, cuyo negocio ofrece mayores ganancias que el narcotrÃ¡fico. En otras palabras, segÃºn Maduro, estamos hablando de organizaciones que deben ser mÃ¡s poderosas que los carteles mexicanos.

Sin embargo para el venezolano comÃºn, ese que camina por las calles mirando de lado y lado, el paisaje que ocupan estas dos mujeres es comÃºn en la ciudad. TambiÃ©n lo es para el policÃ­a, para el Guardia Nacional y hasta para las bandas armadas que controlan partes importantes de la ciudad. Es decir, que es tan comÃºn que nadie observa en la acciÃ³n de revender un producto que ha desaparecido de los anaqueles, un acto ilegal o una conspiraciÃ³n contrarrevolucionaria.

A estas dos mujeres seguramente no les importa que las llamen bachaqueras. Con una sola jornada han obtenido una ganancia superior al trabajo de 8 horas que le pudiera ofrecer cualquier oficio remunerado. Su intuiciÃ³n las llevÃ³ a entender la dinÃ¡mica econÃ³mica que vive el paÃ­s y que los jerarcas ideolÃ³gicos del chavismo quizÃ¡s nunca logren descifrar.

DetrÃ¡s de esos cuatro paquetes de paÃ±ales se mueve un gran aparato burocrÃ¡tico que comienza con los mecanismos de importaciÃ³n, con cada trÃ¡mite, con cada alcabala, en cada permiso, cada uno de los cuales genera un pago, una comisiÃ³n, hasta llegar a los depÃ³sitos del Bicentenario. Una gran cantidad de funcionarios, supervisores, gestores y superintendentes han sido contratados para vigilar que todo el proceso cumpla con las normas impuestas. Al final del recorrido cada paquete de paÃ±al habrÃ¡ costado mÃ¡s al paÃ­s que el monto pagado por la desesperada mamÃ¡ en la punta de la cadena.

El principio se cumple con casi todos los productos de primera necesidad, medicinas, repuestos o alimentos procesados, de los cuales 80% vienen del exterior.

A las consecuencias econÃ³micas que paga la poblaciÃ³n con precios inalcanzables y escasez, el Gobierno las bautizÃ³ hace tres aÃ±os como “la guerra econÃ³mica”. Nada ha cambiado desde entonces. Ni comandos de estado mayor, ejÃ©rcitos de supervisores, ni alcabalas en todas las carreteras, han cambiado esa realidad. Cada dÃ­a mÃ¡s productos entran en la cadena de los “bachaqueables”. Maduro y su Gobierno encontraron que la mejor fÃ³rmula para gobernar es no hacer nada, no corregir y hablar de cualquier tema menos de lo que ocurre en el paÃ­s.

Las bachaqueras ya regresaron a su barriada cada una con 1.200 bolÃ­vares en el morral. No requirieron de mucho pensar para desentraÃ±ar cÃ³mo se mueve la economÃ­a en Venezuela.

@folivares10

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

439 COMENTARIOS

  2. Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great article.

  5. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd ought to talk to you here. Which is not some thing I do! I quite like reading a post which will make men and women believe. Also, many thanks permitting me to comment!

  19. You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  38. Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks

  42. Usually I do not learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  43. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  49. I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  56. Very nice article and straight to the point. I don at know if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thx

  61. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about &.

  66. I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  77. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd ought to seek advice from you here. Which is not something I do! I love reading an article that could make individuals feel. Also, several thanks permitting me to comment!

  89. Wanted to drop a comment and let you know your Feed isnt working today. I tried including it to my Google reader account and got absolutely nothing.

  109. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!|

  113. Hotel Tonight

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other web websites around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  124. pussy sex toy

    […]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are actually really worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]

  138. Personality Test

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless seriously worth taking a look, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  139. Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to say that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you get entry to constantly quickly.|

  142. Rights

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  143. Simply wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness for your publish is simply great and that i could suppose you’re knowledgeable in this subject. Fine along with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to stay updated with impending post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please continue the rewarding work.|

  150. I do believe all the ideas you have presented on your post. They are very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too short for novices. May just you please lengthen them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.|

  152. My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!|

  164. European River Cruises

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  179. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.|

  182. Hello there, just turned into aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate in the event you continue this in future. Many other folks will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  191. First off I would like to say excellent blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing. I have had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Thanks!|

  192. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  195. adult Branded Toys

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got extra problerms as well […]

  197. Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand a lot about this, like you wrote the e book in it or something. I feel that you simply can do with some p.c. to power the message house a little bit, but instead of that, that is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.|

  205. Excellent blog right here! Additionally your website loads up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your associate link on your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  208. I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  213. I was very pleased to find this website. I wanted to thank you for your time for this wonderful post!! I definitely enjoy reading it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

  215. This is the right site for anybody who really wants to understand this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic that’s been written about for many years. Great stuff, just excellent!|

  228. Hi! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I had to ask. Does operating a well-established blog like yours require a massive amount work? I am brand new to writing a blog however I do write in my journal on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!|

  229. 9BHDX9 My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  255. Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day. It’s always useful to read through content from other authors and use something from other sites. |

  257. Just wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness to your submit is simply great and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to seize your feed to stay updated with drawing close post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please continue the gratifying work.|

  264. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  274. free download for windows xp

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  275. Can I just now say what a relief to uncover someone who actually knows what theyre preaching about over the internet. You actually realize how to bring a concern to light and produce it critical. More and more people need to ought to see this and understand this side from the story. I cant believe youre less well-liked when you definitely provide the gift.

  279. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.

  304. Wow! this is a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Keep writing.

  313. We stumbled over here different web address and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page yet again.|

  314. I am really inspired with your writing abilities and also with the format in your blog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice weblog like this one nowadays..|

  317. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Cheers|

  322. Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price? Kudos, I appreciate it!|

  352. Aigburth

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]

  362. diet pills

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other world wide web web sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  373. Thanks for every other informative website. The place else may I get that type of information written in such a perfect manner? I have a undertaking that I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.|

  376. my family would It?s difficult to acquire knowledgeable folks during this topic, nevertheless, you be understood as do you know what you?re referring to! Thanks

  377. Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!|

  393. buy kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  397. I got this website from my buddy who informed me concerning this web site and now this time I am browsing this website and reading very informative content at this place.|

  398. Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after going through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly pleased I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!|

  400. Spank Me

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other online web-sites on the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  409. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back at some point. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great work, have a nice weekend!|

  410. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.|

  422. Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this put up higher! Come on over and discuss with my web site. Thank you =)

  434. Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The total glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

  439. Hey there outstanding website! Does running a blog such as this take a massive amount work? I have no understanding of programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply needed to ask. Appreciate it!|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO