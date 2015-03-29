Francis Blackman: Francis Juzga



***La palabra escrita. La palabra tuya Francis, amarrada con tus arterias al corazÃ³n de la gaita. La palabra Francis. Abrazos (RamÃ³n Soto Urdaneta).

***Siento tristeza infinita al ver como venezolanos venden comida y medicinas caras fuera del paÃ­s, sin importarles que hay personas a quienes se les hace difÃ­cil adquirir, no comen bien y sus enfermedades son mayores. Siento dolor cuando veo como revenden a precios escandalosos, y preÃ±ados de corrupciÃ³n, masacrando al pobre la comida y las medicinas, a precios inaccesibles. Se compra comida y medicinas a como las vendan, porque hay que vivir, Si se tiene un modesto trabajo se puede hacer, pero aquel que gana poco, Â¿CÃ³mo hace?

***Cuando VÃ­ctor Hugo MÃ¡rquez escribiÃ³ la gaita â€œEl Buhoneroâ€ nunca pensÃ³ que cuarenta aÃ±os despuÃ©s, esos seÃ±ores a quienes erigiÃ³ en hÃ©roes y logrÃ³ que la sociedad volteara la mirada hacia ellos, por la forma dura de trabajar para sostener a su familia, se hayan convertido bachaqueros explotadores del mismo pueblo de donde ellos emergieron. Todo eso da profunda tristeza. Â¿SerÃ¡ que se agotaron los valores morales?

***Llega la semana Santa y en virtud de ello me atrevo a una sugerencia que parecerÃ¡ inmoral, pero que creo es la mÃ¡s conveniente: LlÃ¡mese como se llame su mujer, empÃ¡tese con una chica llamada Prudencia, que estÃ¡ de lo mejor. La Semana Santa es tiempo de mayores reflexiones. Lo que sucede en el mundo lo amerita. El hombre no puede insistir en vivir lejos de Dios, sintiÃ©ndose superior a El. La reflexiÃ³n que ofrezco se refiere a lo que se debe pedir o no, a ese Dios cuya paciencia y tardanza para la ira es manifiesta. Ahora bien, Â¿Que pedirle y que no a Dios?

***No pidas a Dios grandes Ã©xitos; PÃ­dele pequeÃ±os adelantos de virtud. No pidas a Dios que aligere el peso de tu vida; PÃ­dele fuerzas para llevar el que Ã‰l quiera ponerte. No pidas a Dios poder demostrar quiÃ©n tiene razÃ³n; PÃ­dele te deje entrar siempre en el fondo de la verdad que pueda tener el otro. No pidas a Dios que todo el mundo te escuche; PÃ­dele guardar silencio para que puedas escuchar a los demÃ¡s. No pidas a Dios tiempo para tus males; PÃ­dele capacidad para comprometerte con lo de los otros. No pidas a Dios que te cambie de cruz; PÃ­dele ser capaz de adaptarte a la que viene calculada para tu condiciÃ³n, tu talla y tu estatura. No pidas a Dios felicidad plena; PÃ­dele saber hacer dichosa la vida con lo que tienes a tu alcance. No pidas a Dios cumplir con todo lo que te ha mandado; PÃ­dele poder ofrecerle algo que nunca te ha pedido. No pidas a Dios el hogar mÃ¡s lujoso; PÃ­dele que tengas habilidad de manejar el que tienes. No pidas a Dios dinero en abundancia; PÃ­dele lo necesario para garantizar tu sustento. No pidas a Dios tanto viento que te sople; PÃ­dele una brÃºjula que te oriente. No pidas a Dios la magia de la suerte; PÃ­dele el merecimiento del trabajo. No pidas a Dios muchos dones para lucirte en sociedad; PÃ­dele mejor entrar a tu corazÃ³n. No pidas a Dios concebir muchos proyectos; PÃ­dele una buena obra realizada en bien de los demÃ¡s. No pidas a Dios un Ã©xito rotundo; PÃ­dele que siempre te deje ver el punto dÃ©bil de tu pequeÃ±ez. Y a la hora de morir. No pidas a Dios lo que te mereces; PÃ­dele su misericordia y su amor.

***Siempre hago alarde que la misericordia de Dios me ampara. Mi corazÃ³n da testimonio de ello. La semana pasada asistÃ­ invitado a la CÃ¡tedra Abierta de la Gaita de la Muy Ilustre Universidad del Zulia, iniciada el pasado mes de octubre, a cuyo cargo estÃ¡nlos profesores VÃ­ctor Hugo MÃ¡rquez, Arcadio MartÃ­nez Jr. y JosÃ© â€œCheoâ€ Romero, un grupo declasificados profesionales universitarios, cultores de la gaita. Confieso que me sentÃ­ de lo mÃ¡s emocionado compartir con Daniel Villalobos,Olinto Delgado, David Portillo, Eddy HernÃ¡ndez y Juan VenÃ©. La cÃ¡tedra la comenzaron quince personas, pero todo se redujo a la mitad, como suele suceder con todo lo que sea cultura.

***CreÃ­ que estaba muy enterado de lo que es la gaita zuliana y resulta que aprendÃ­ tantas cosas, me enterÃ© de muchas historias y lo mÃ¡s asombroso aun, los invitados tambiÃ©n mostraron interÃ©s en las vivencias que les narrÃ© de mi vida gaitera, debido a un ritmo que conocÃ­ a los nueve aÃ±os allÃ¡ en Don Bosco, gracias a mis vecinos SaÃºl SulbarÃ¡n y doÃ±a Ana y sus invitados de todos los fines de semana, Filmo RincÃ³n, JosÃ© Pirela, Heberto Pedraja GerÃ¡simo ChÃ¡vez, JesÃºs Lozano (El Furrero Mayor) y una serie de gaiteros de aquel entonces que se esmeraban en entonar la gaita. Les contÃ© que la dictadura que vivÃ­a el paÃ­senemistÃ³ al pueblo con la gaita por razones obvias. Responder y narrar lo que ha sido mi vida en torno a la gaita fue excitante. Tres horas despuÃ©s aun no podÃ­a creer que todo eso habÃ­a ocurrido, que fue una realidady lo agradezco, fui asÃ­ como pude entender por quÃ© amo la gaita con el frenesÃ­ que lo hago.

***No se ejecutar ningÃºn instrumento, nunca intentÃ© aprenderlo. Y aquÃ­ se da otra situaciÃ³n increÃ­ble. Mi hermano Herbert me insinuÃ³ que debÃ­a pagar la deuda que tenÃ­a con la gaita y escribir, componer que llaman, o escribir un libro para saldar mi cuenta. No fue fÃ¡cil, porque eso tambiÃ©n es un don de Dios, eso de las musas no es asunto de todo el mundo. EscribÃ­ la gaita en un tiempo larguÃ­simo e imponiÃ©ndome condiciones. No podÃ­a escribir de la virgen, el puente, ni el sol, tampoco de Maracaibo, ni del Catatumbo, o el lago ni el Saladillo y no se me ocurriÃ³ El Empedrao, porque todos esos temas estaban sÃºper trajinados. Me fui por mi otro amor, el deporte y redactÃ© algo que llamÃ© â€œVamosa Jugar Softbolâ€. Cuando la finalicÃ© acudÃ­ a Jack PÃ©rez (El Ultimo Serenatero), un ser, un amigo sÃºper especial, cuya partida sentÃ­ en elfondo de mi alma. Le pedÃ­ le pusiera mÃºsica a aquelloque considerÃ© un abuso gaitero. SonriÃ³ cuando se lo dije, creo que Dios y La China fortalecieron la fibra musical de Jackie, pues me le puso mÃºsica cacharra y allÃ­ quedÃ³ grabada con El Gran ChiquinquirÃ¡ de Aly Carrasquero. La he mostrado muy poco y cuando me quiero sentir bien, la colocÃ³ en mi computadora y la disfruto. JamÃ¡s la llevÃ© a una estaciÃ³n de radio y ni a los quemadores de discos les interesÃ³. Creo que solo RamÃ³n Soto Urdaneta, por quien siento un profundo respeto, la colocÃ³ una vez. Ignoro como llegÃ³ a sus manos. Hoy viernes La CÃ¡tedra Abierta de la Gaita llega a su encuentro final.

*** Razones para defender la gaita. Comienzo por no estar de acuerdoconquÃ© la gaita ni sus instrumentos sean depredados.A principios de los aÃ±os noventa, todas las bases estructurales de la gaita zuliana se estremecieron cuando el conjunto â€œEstrellas del Zuliaâ€, que en nada se parecÃ­a a la versiÃ³n original del grupo, grabÃ³ varios temas sin la participaciÃ³n del instrumento furro. VÃ­ctor PÃ©rez, quien ya no estÃ¡ en este mundo, interpretaba uno de esos temas y alegÃ³ en aquel entonces que se trataba de â€œEstrellas del Zuliaâ€ y punto.

***Todos los dedos acusadores seÃ±alaron a los llamados expertos en grabaciÃ³n, quienes no buscaron asesorÃ­a en ese sentido, paso al que estÃ¡n obligados, porque a criterio de una gran cantidad de gaiteros, ellos fallan a la hora de matrizar, de ir a la mezcla del disco, y al encontrarse con el sonido del furro, como no lo dominan, se atreven a lanzar la sugerencia de eliminarlo. AÃ±os antes Bernardo Bracho saliÃ³ en su defensa. Una gaita sin furro era, a juicio del compositor, como pretender hacer â€œchivo en coco, sin cocoâ€, palabras mÃ¡s, palabras menos. Ese tema lo interpretÃ³ Pilo Zutachi (Zulia-TÃ¡chira) el primer â€œGochoâ€ que cantÃ³ la gaita con Barrio Obrero.

*** La primera sospecha de agresiÃ³n en ese sentido se produjo justamente conâ€œLa Grey Zulianaâ€, a la que se le agregÃ³ el bajo elÃ©ctrico segÃºn algunos, a espaldas de Ricardo Aguirre GonzÃ¡lez, tema en la que el furro sonÃ³ como que si en vez de gaita, fuera un vals el que se ejecuta. Otra versiÃ³n asegura que â€œEl Monumentalâ€, por presiones del sello, terminÃ³ dÃ¡ndole el visto bueno a la acciÃ³n.El problema se centra en un detalle, muchos no saben ejecutar el furro como debe ser. Aquel sonido que prevaleciÃ³ hasta los aÃ±os 70, es el que debe retomarse, de lo contrariole quedan pocos aÃ±os de vida en el ambiente.

***Recibo vÃ­a e mail las bases para el festival que estÃ¡n organizando en San Francisco. Aseguro que Luis Guillermo VÃ­lchez, El Padre VÃ­lchez, El Socio, El Curita de San Francisco, estaba descansando plÃ¡cidamente al lado del Sumo Creador, hasta que salieron con esto de premiar una gaita romÃ¡ntica y un tamborera. Â¿ConociÃ³ esta gente realmente al Padre VÃ­lchez? No lo creo, porque no se hubieran atrevido a esto. Luis Guillermo a la gaita romÃ¡ntica la llamaba â€œbaladaâ€ y no quiso saber absolutamente nada de la gaita tambora y s grabÃ³ una fue para quitarse a los muchachos de encima, porque era enemigo acÃ©rrimo de eso que el llamÃ³ adefesio musical, no gaitero.Por estar componiendo gaitas para complacer a los sellos disqueros, con temas orientales y centrales, fue que la gaita se desmoronÃ³ de forma tal que no habido manera de que vuelva a sus ancestros. La degeneraciÃ³n de la gaita es otro objetivo que se ve en este disparate que pretenden organizar.

***TambiÃ©n creo con la mayor de las responsabilidades, que el asunto es fastidiar a la FundaciÃ³n de la Gaita, e intentar demostrar que pueden hacer las cosas mejores. El premio de la GobernaciÃ³n es Ãºnico, creado por decreto oficial, de modo que un premio paralelo no puede ser bien visto por nadie.Presenten soluciones para mejorar el premio actual,pero no vengan conesa jugada de tan mal gusto.El hecho de que rechace pÃºblicamente la idea, no significa nada, pues no soy quien para impedirlo. Me desligo porque no quiero faltarle el respeto a la memoria de Luis Guillermo VÃ­lchez, el gaitero mÃ¡s honesto de todos.

***CumpleaÃ±eros de la semana Marylee, la tercera del equipo. Vaya hacia ella todos los deseos para que sobre ella caigan lluvias de gracia celestial. Se las mereceâ€¦Otro. El traumatÃ³logo Alves Thomas, gloria deportiva de Venezuela, miembro del SalÃ³n de la Fama del Atletismo Nacional y quien con toda seguridad estarÃ¡ un rato esta noche en Don Bosco con sus amigos. Felicidades al componedor de huesos.

***Agradecido por el hermoso mensaje de Carlos Noguera. El amigo que entendiÃ³ que debÃ­a atenderme como en los viejos tiempos y de nuevo me brinda cafÃ© en su barberÃ­a. A una persona como Carlos uno siempre lo tiene presente y lo pone en manos de Dios,de tan buena gente que esâ€¦TambiÃ©n me sorprendiÃ³ Gilberto Romero. El comentario sobre Felipe Pirela lo despaletÃ³, pues es el fan mÃ¡s serio del Bolerista de AmÃ©rica. Lo de serio se refiere a que su memoria es sagrada y no hay conjura posible que de por cierta. No hay nada que aparezca de Felipe en el mercado que Ã©l no tenga y eso puede darles una idea del significado que como persona,mÃ¡s que como artista, tiene el malogrado cantautor en su vida. Gilberto Romero es un hacedor del bien y su izquierda nunca sabe lo que hace su derecha, asÃ­ de buen samaritano es.

**Quedo escrito. Epa, ya estÃ¡. Nos vamos.