Fracasa proyecto bolivariano de seguridad

Fracasa proyecto bolivariano de seguridad

La creaciÃ³n de la PolicÃ­a Nacional en el marco de la reforma policial, con el fin de dar respuesta a un conjunto de problemÃ¡ticas que aquejan a los ciudadanos, ha fallado. El Ãºnico cuerpo oficial creado durante el mandato del fallecido presidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez, ha sumado un gran nÃºmero de debilidades operacionales y administrativas, que a su vez llevÃ³ a una intervenciÃ³n â€œurgenteâ€ de la PNB Zulia, segÃºn lo reseÃ±a laverdad.com

Por JosÃ© Antonio GonzÃ¡lez

Desde el pasado miÃ©rcoles el viceministro del Sistema Integrado de PolicÃ­a, Giusseppe Cacioppo, ordenÃ³ una revisiÃ³n a puertas abiertas. Ayer el comisionado Argenis GonzÃ¡lez, exdirector de la PolicÃ­a Nacional en Zulia y actual jefe a nivel nacional de la Oficina de Respuestas a las Desviaciones Policiales (ORDP), asumiÃ³ nuevamente tomar las riendas de la instituciÃ³n en el estado.

Una fuente oficial explicÃ³ que â€œdesde hace meses atrÃ¡s estÃ¡ intervenida administrativamenteâ€, esto con la intenciÃ³n de frenar desviaciones y evitar escÃ¡ndalos, pero indicÃ³ que el ramo operativo se les ha escapado de las manos, â€œpor lo que no les queda de otra que intervenirlaâ€. Hoy llegarÃ¡ a Maracaibo, desde Caracas, Johana Quero jefa de la DirecciÃ³n General de SupervisiÃ³n Disciplinaria, para inspeccionar la intervenciÃ³n.

Traslados y mejoras en Zulia

Desde ayer se enviaron a Caracas a 50 efectivos de la ORDP y a la Oficina de Control de Actuaciones Policiales (Ocap), los mismos cargan con la responsabilidad de investigar a los policÃ­as que estÃ©n incursos en vicisitudes irregulares. Aunado a ellos se â€œtomaron a 25 oficiales de rangos superiores de la PNB en otros estados y los enviaremos hacia Maracaiboâ€, para mejorar la supervisiÃ³n y el control interno, indicÃ³ Cacioppo.

Un oficial de la junta interventora asegura que todo oficial que estÃ© en averiguaciÃ³n serÃ¡ removido. Agregando que desde ahora se buscarÃ¡ una integraciÃ³n mÃ¡s completa con las demÃ¡s instituciones policiales regionales y municipales del estado Zulia, con el fin de presentar mejores actuaciones en procedimientos que garanticen el resguardo de los ciudadanos.

Nulas expectativas

Rafael UzcÃ¡tegui, coordinador general de El Programa Venezolano de EducaciÃ³n â€“ AcciÃ³n de Derechos Humanos (Provea) explicÃ³ vÃ­a telefÃ³nica su visiÃ³n entorno a los hechos suscitados por la PolicÃ­a Nacional en el Zulia y a nivel nacional.

â€œEs lamentable que todas las expectativas que en algÃºn momento generÃ³ el proceso de reforma policial no se estÃ©n cumpliendoâ€. RecordÃ³ que la PNB es el resultado de un diagnÃ³stico que hizo la comisiÃ³n nacional de reforma policial y se creÃ³ para dar soluciones a algunas fallas que tenÃ­an algunas policÃ­as en el pasado.

UzcÃ¡tegui indicÃ³ que se ha visto que en los pocos aÃ±os de su creaciÃ³n (2009), â€œla PNB ya se encuentra en el segundo lugar segÃºn las estadÃ­sticas de Provea, de la PolicÃ­a con jurisdicciÃ³n nacional mÃ¡s violadora de derechos humanosâ€. Hizo Ã©nfasis que el objetivo de este cuerpo era convertirse en una soluciÃ³n, pero en la actualidad â€œestÃ¡n siendo protagonistas del problemaâ€.

En Maracaibo funcionarios de la PolicÃ­a Nacional han escenificado diferentes escÃ¡ndalos pÃºblicos. Un cuarteto de policÃ­as estÃ¡n detenidos en el Centro de Arrestos Preventivos El Marite, luego que el pasado jueves cometieran un asalto a 20 pasajeros a bordo de una buseta que se desplazaba por la avenida Delicias con destino a Maicao.

Los hechos que en el Zulia se han suscitado se repiten en el resto del paÃ­s. Estos oficiales han hecho uso excesivo de las fuerzas, que a su vez han quedado reflejado en denuncias. Cuatro dÃ­as posteriores a ese repudiable suceso, los funcionarios Leandro JesÃºs Castillo Castillo (26) y NÃ©stor Luis Vera Arrieta (26), resultaron detenidos por el Grupo AntiextorsiÃ³n y Secuestro (Gaes) cuando esperaban a las afueras de un hotel, el pago de un dinero producto de una extorsiÃ³n.

Dirigentes polÃ­ticos se pronuncian

Leonardo FernÃ¡ndez, concejal y presidente de la ComisiÃ³n de Seguridad del Concejo Municipal de Maracaibo considerÃ³ que la reciente intervenciÃ³n de la PolicÃ­a Nacional Bolivariana es una medida apropiada. Ya que a su juicio los oficiales no estÃ¡n suficientemente capacitados.

â€œSegÃºn los estÃ¡ndares internacionales, la formaciÃ³n de oficiales de policÃ­a toma entre dos y tres aÃ±os, mientras que la Unes, gradÃºa oficiales en nueve meses. Esos policÃ­as que los respetamos por ser venezolanos, no estÃ¡n capacitados para tan pesada responsabilidad y es por eso que incurren en actos ilÃ­citos,â€ considerando ademÃ¡s que la intervenciÃ³n de la PolicÃ­a municipal de Maracaibo â€œpretende supeditar la seguridad de los ciudadanos a los intereses de un partido polÃ­ticoâ€.

El concejal de Maracaibo y coordinador polÃ­tico regional de Voluntad Popular, Ãngel Machado, se pronunciÃ³ ante el proceso de revisiÃ³n de la PNB en el Zulia y exigiÃ³Â  â€œobjetividad y transparenciaâ€ en las investigaciones para frenar las nuevas incursiones de funcionarios en hechos delictivos. â€œHace una semana exigimos la intervenciÃ³n y hoy (ayer) expresamos nuestra satisfacciÃ³n con esta medida, debido a que durante los Ãºltimos dÃ­as hemos denunciado como funcionarios portando su uniforme y arma de reglamento se transformaron en delincuentes que roban, cobran vacunas y extorsionan a los ciudadanosâ€.

 

  749. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you have been utilizing? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?|

