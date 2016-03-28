Ford desmiente concurso por redes sociales

Ford desmiente concurso por redes sociales

La empresa americana aseguro a través de un comunicado que hay una cuenta en Facebook que no es manejada por ellos

Ford Venezuela, aseguró mediante un comunicado, que es falsa la información respecto al concurso que se está promocionando por las redes sociales. El mismo tiene como premio una camioneta Ford Explorer 2016.

La compañía exhorta a la Superintendencia Nacional para la Defensa de los Derechos Socioeconómicos a tomar las medidas necesarias para impedir que el público sea perjudicado.

