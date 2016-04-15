Forbes: Los 10 países más globalizados

Forbes: Los 10 países más globalizados

La globalización se puede entender como el proceso económico, tecnológico, político y cultural a escala mundial que consiste en la creciente comunicación e interdependencia de los distintos países del mundo uniendo sus mercados, sociedades y culturas.

Debido a la gran interconexión entre países, el Instituto Económico KOF, de Suiza, presentó su Índice de Globalización.

Este índice toma en cuenta tres factores: economía, sociedad y política.

Se calcula utilizando datos referentes a flujos económicos, flujos de información y restricciones económicas, así como datos sobre proximidad cultural.

El índice está basado en 23 variables. Además cubre 187 países y se refiere al periodo comprendido entre 1970 y 2013.

Holanda, Irlanda y Bélgica son los tres países más globalizados en el mundo, según las variantes del estudio.

Destaca el índice la recuperación gradual de la economía global, así como la normalización de la política monetaria de la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos.

Además resalta que la zona euro salió de la recesión, aunque los países que componen este bloque siguen cargando una deuda pública muy pesada.

A continuación los 10 países más globalizados.

Países                                              Puntuación

1. Holanda                                             91.70

2. Irlanda                                                91.64

3. Bélgica                                                90.51

4. Austria                                                89.83

5. Suiza                                                    87.01

6. Singapur                                             86.93

7. Dinamarca                                          86.44

8. Suecia                                                  85.92

9. Hungría                                               85.87

10. Canadá                                                85.67

