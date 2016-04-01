“Follow Me” llega a Maracaibo y Ciudad Ojeda

Irrael Gómez, el nuevo estratega de las redes sociales regresa a Maracaibo, el próximo 15 de abril, con la conferencia magistral Follow Me, dictada junto con su equipo, el grupo de expertos de la agencia digital Street Marketing C.A., en el Aula Magna de la URU a las 9:00 de la noche, prometiendo una experiencia que mostrará al público cómo trabajar desde cero con marcas comerciales y personales, cómo potenciar los negocio en redes sociales y cómo transformar las plataformas digitales en potentes unidades de negocios.
Durante el 2015, Follow Me visitó más de 35 ciudades de Venezuela y USA. En 2016 retoman la gira por Venezuela y abren agenda con fechas confirmadas en Miami, Orlando, Boston, Houston, Atlanta, NY, Bogotá, Panamá, República Dominicana, México y Ecuador, convirtiéndose en el movimiento más importante de redes sociales en toda América. El evento tiene una duración de 3 horas en las que el equipo de directores da un conversatorio sobre negociación con el cliente, estrategias digitales, casos de éxito, diseño gráfico en redes, producción de material en redes y creatividad en general. El experto le dirá a los zulianos por qué estas plataformas sociales funcionan perfectamente como fuentes de ganancias. Brindará las claves del éxito para que se puedan aplicar las estrategias del social media a la medida de cada quien. La ponencia tiene un contenido innovador de alto impacto para posicionar marcas y hacer de las plataformas sociales un negocio rentable.
La función del 16 de abril será en el Auditorio Simón Bolívar, a las 7:00 de la noche. Entradas a la venta en mdticket.com.ve.
