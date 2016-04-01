“Follow Me” llega a Maracaibo y Ciudad Ojeda

“Follow Me” llega a Maracaibo y Ciudad Ojeda

Por biendateao -
2020
356
COMPARTIR

Irrael Gómez, el nuevo estratega de las redes sociales regresa a Maracaibo, el próximo 15 de abril, con la conferencia magistral Follow Me, dictada junto con su equipo, el grupo de expertos de la agencia digital Street Marketing C.A., en el Aula Magna de la URU a las 9:00 de la noche, prometiendo una experiencia que mostrará al público cómo trabajar desde cero con marcas comerciales y personales, cómo potenciar los negocio en redes sociales y cómo transformar las plataformas digitales en potentes unidades de negocios.

 
Durante el 2015, Follow Me visitó más de 35 ciudades de Venezuela y USA. En 2016 retoman la gira por Venezuela y abren agenda con fechas confirmadas en Miami, Orlando, Boston, Houston, Atlanta, NY, Bogotá, Panamá, República Dominicana, México y Ecuador, convirtiéndose en el movimiento más importante de redes sociales en toda América. El evento tiene una duración de 3 horas en las que el equipo de directores da un conversatorio sobre negociación con el cliente, estrategias digitales, casos de éxito, diseño gráfico en redes, producción de material en redes y creatividad en general. El experto le dirá a los zulianos por qué estas plataformas sociales funcionan perfectamente como fuentes de ganancias. Brindará las claves del éxito para que se puedan aplicar las estrategias del social media a la medida de cada quien. La ponencia tiene un contenido innovador de alto impacto para posicionar marcas y hacer de las plataformas sociales un negocio rentable.

 
La función del 16 de abril será en el Auditorio Simón Bolívar, a las 7:00 de la noche. Entradas a la venta en mdticket.com.ve.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

356 COMENTARIOS

  1. Wg6IOn Wow! This could be one of the most beneficial blogs we have ever come across on thesubject. Basically magnificent info! I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  4. It as really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  38. I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  39. I simply could not leave your site before suggesting that I really loved the usual information an individual supply for your guests? Is gonna be back steadily in order to inspect new posts

  51. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its aided me. Great job.

  57. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  63. Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen nowadays because it has provided household ladies with a comfortable yet a sophisticated space in which they will invest their quality time and space.

  69. So pleased to possess found this publish.. Respect the admission you presented.. Undoubtedly handy perception, thanks for sharing with us.. So content to have identified this publish..

  103. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  121. Normally I don at read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.

  127. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I am going through problems with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone else having similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanks!!|

  131. I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.|

  132. Having read this I thought it was extremely informative. I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  138. hello!,I love your writing so a lot! share we keep up a correspondence extra about your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this house to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look ahead to see you. |

  139. Just bookmarked your blogs, it is a really great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Keep writing.

  163. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  166. I do not know if it’s just me or if everybody else encountering issues with your blog. It appears like some of the text within your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This could be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Kudos|

  167. I’m extremely inspired together with your writing abilities and also with the layout for your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self? Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to look a great blog like this one these days..|

  169. I love what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.|

  173. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.|

  192. This blog is really entertaining as well as factual. I have found many helpful things out of it. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  193. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  198. Wow, incredible weblog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The full glance of your website is great, let alone the content!

  215. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  219. Google

    Although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go by way of, so have a look.

  226. It is actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  229. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got much more problerms too.

  232. hi, rv solar power panels is the world-class factor upon planet. I’ve merely bought a utilized solar panel packages, if You have forex You must do exactly the same! Goodbye!

  237. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page again.|

  247. Thank you for some other informative site. The place else may just I get that type of info written in such an ideal manner? I’ve a mission that I am just now operating on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such information.|

  249. Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol|

  252. I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I’m hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my very own blog now ;)|

  255. sex toys

    […]very couple of internet sites that take place to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]

  259. An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment. There’s no doubt that that you need to write more about this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t talk about such topics. To the next! Best wishes!!|

  296. Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  300. Hi, I do believe this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may revisit yet again since i have bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.|

  314. best kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  318. I simply could not depart your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info an individual supply to your visitors? Is going to be again often to check out new posts|

  322. Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.

  334. Very good site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get opinions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!|

  346. site here

    […]very handful of internet websites that occur to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO