Ferrari renueva a Raikkonen para la prÃ³xima temporada

El pilotÃ³ finlandÃ©s de FÃ³rmula Uno Kimi Raikkonen continuarÃ¡ en Ferrari la prÃ³xima temporada, anunciÃ³ hoy la escuderÃ­a italiana.

En la nota, firmada por el jefe de Ferrari, Maurizio Arrivabene, se explica que de, esta manera, el equipo en FÃ³rmula Uno seguirÃ¡ formado la prÃ³xima temporada el piloto finlandÃ©s y el alemÃ¡n Sebastian Vettel.

En estos dÃ­as se habÃ­a comentado que la escuderÃ­a del â€œCavallino Rampanteâ€ aÃºn no habÃ­a hecho efectiva la opciÃ³n de renovaciÃ³n automÃ¡tica del contrato del finlandÃ©s por lo que se habÃ­a barajado la hipÃ³tesis de un posible cambio de piloto.

 

EFE

