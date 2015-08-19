Ferrari renueva a Raikkonen para la prÃ³xima temporada

El pilotÃ³ finlandÃ©s de FÃ³rmula Uno Kimi Raikkonen continuarÃ¡ en Ferrari la prÃ³xima temporada, anunciÃ³ hoy la escuderÃa italiana.
En la nota, firmada por el jefe de Ferrari, Maurizio Arrivabene, se explica que de, esta manera, el equipo en FÃ³rmula Uno seguirÃ¡ formado la prÃ³xima temporada el piloto finlandÃ©s y el alemÃ¡n Sebastian Vettel.
En estos dÃas se habÃa comentado que la escuderÃa del â€œCavallino Rampanteâ€ aÃºn no habÃa hecho efectiva la opciÃ³n de renovaciÃ³n automÃ¡tica del contrato del finlandÃ©s por lo que se habÃa barajado la hipÃ³tesis de un posible cambio de piloto.
EFE
