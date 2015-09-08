Â¡Feliz cumpleaÃ±os Maracaibo!

En el aÃ±o 1529 la ciudad de Maracaibo fue fundada por el alemÃ¡n Ambrosio Alfinger, quien le asignÃ³ el nombre de Maracaibo o Villa de Maracaibo. Sin embargo, como hubo muy poca actividad en este territorio en 1535, NicolÃ¡s FedermÃ¡n mandÃ³ a evacuar y trasladar su poblaciÃ³n cerca de Coro.
En 1573 el gobernador Diego de Mazariegos, decidiÃ³ restablecer la poblaciÃ³n y le confiÃ³ al capitÃ¡n Pedro Maldonado esta tarea por lo que en 1574, se fundÃ³ la Nueva Zamora de Maracaibo en honor al gobernador Mazariegos, quien era nativo de la ciudad de Zamora en EspaÃ±a.
A partir de esta Ãºltima fundaciÃ³n es que la ciudad de Maracaibo comenzÃ³ a desarrollarse y a crecer en todos los sentidos.
Una de las cosas que mÃ¡s llama la atenciÃ³n es el colorido en sus iglesias y casas coloniales, como por ejemplo: la Iglesia Santa BÃ¡rbara.
Maracaibo es una ciudad que mezcla el modernismo y la tradiciÃ³n. AdemÃ¡s, tiene uno de los lagos mÃ¡s grandes del mundo: El lago de Maracaibo, con unos 13.000 kilÃ³metros cuadrados. Es las vÃas lacustres mÃ¡s importantes que tiene Venezuela y constituye una arteria vial muy importante para las comunidades y comercios.
El puente General Rafael Urdaneta, que se encuentra sobre el Lago de Maracaibo, es una de las obras mÃ¡s importantes de esta ciudad, su construcciÃ³n durÃ³ cuatro aÃ±os y se invirtieron Bs. 350 millones, tiene una longitud de 8 kilÃ³metros y medio.
Â¡Felicidades a todos los marabinos!
