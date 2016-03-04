Fedecámaras advirtió bajos inventarios en Margarita por carencia de divisas

Fedecámaras advirtió bajos inventarios en Margarita por carencia de divisas

El primer vicepresidente de Fedecámaras, Carlos Larrazábal, indicó que las fallas en la adjudicación de divisas reducen el servicio de la industria turística en Margarita.

“Las consecuencias de las políticas económicas en la isla son los bajos inventarios; los altos costos de los productos, que se incrementan por la misma escasez; la crisis de energía eléctrica, y la falta de agua”, agregó en entrevista a Unión Radio.

Aseguró que es necesaria la rectificación en las políticas públicas vinculadas a la economía de la isla para explotar su potencial, que se ha visto limitado por la dependencia en las importaciones.

“Las políticas tomadas desde hace 17 años nos han hecho más dependientes de las importaciones de lo que éramos antes. Por eso es fundamental tener una política cambiaria de dólar libre, que se mueva y sea accesible”, explicó.

Resaltó el potencial de Margarita, un destino que podría recaudar divisas al recibir a visitantes de otras naciones.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO