Fausto MasÃ³: La batalla tambiÃ©n es mundial

Fausto MasÃ³: La batalla tambiÃ©n es mundial

Por biendateao -
1514
403
COMPARTIR

 

Los medios mundiales no estÃ¡n autocensurados, como ocurre con nuestra televisiÃ³n; informaron fiel y constantemente sobre el atropello que se cometÃ­a con Antonio Ledezma, desbordaban indignaciÃ³n, no se tragaron las mentiras oficiales. En los noticieros alemanes, franceses, latinoamericanos, espaÃ±oles, se reproducÃ­a una y otra vez las imÃ¡genes del salvajismo contra el alcalde de Caracas.

Se libra tambiÃ©n una batalla decisiva en las calles de BogotÃ¡, Madrid, ParÃ­s, Londres, Buenos Aires, Uruguayâ€¦ allÃ­ hay que convencer a la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica de que Maduro no quiere celebrar elecciones. No se trata de recorrer el mundo, lo que no hace daÃ±o, sino de mandar un mensaje, el de pedir elecciones libres, democrÃ¡ticas e igualitarias y llenar de periodistas a Venezuela. ChÃ¡vez celebraba elecciones porque las ganaba, Maduro las evita porque las perderÃ¡, todas: incluso un revocatorio.

No hay temor en la MUD, a pesar de que algunos estÃºpidamente aprovechen para atacarla. No cabrÃ¡n los presos en Ramo Verde.

Esta batalla se gana en el mundo, hay que seguir pidiendo elecciones, conÂ  mayor fuerza que nunca. EnviÃ©mosle un mensaje claro a la televisiÃ³n mundial, queremos libertad y elecciones, asÃ­ se desenmascara a un rÃ©gimen autoritario.

Maduro utiliza un lenguaje deliberadamente provocador, quiere justificar la represiÃ³n. En una democracia los ciudadanos piden lo que les dÃ© la gana, desde celebrar elecciones hasta la renuncia de su presidente, las palabras â€œtransiciÃ³nâ€ y â€œrenunciaâ€ enloquecen a Miraflores.

Â¿Vivimos bajo una dictadura? Mayor razÃ³n para votar si se celebran elecciones. El viejo Partido Comunista no le daba la espalda a ningÃºn tipo de lucha, no hay mejor oportunidad para agitar que cientos de candidatos haciendo campaÃ±a en cada rincÃ³n de Venezuela.

Â¿Maduro es comunista? Â¿Comunista no entrega? FijÃ©monos en el ejemplo del sindicato Solidaridad en Polonia, o en la antigua Birmania, o en decenas de casos similares. Hay que participar en cualquier elecciÃ³n para desenmascararlo internacionalmente. Desde hace meses NicolÃ¡s Maduro amenazaba con traspasar la reya amarilla, ahora puso las cartas sobre la mesa, ya no hay lÃ­mites para Miraflores, cambiÃ³ el nombre del juego. Si lo dejan no celebrarÃ¡ elecciones. El gobierno no cesa de suministrarles argumentos a los abstencionistas, desde nombrar a Tibisay en el CNE, jugar con la fecha de las elecciones, a intentar que algunos trÃ¡nsfugas sirvan de comparsa. Esa maniobra la insinuÃ³ Maduro el pasado jueves.

No le perdonan a Julio Borges su programa diario que golpea donde duele, y le tienen pavor a Antonio Ledezma.

Ahora mÃ¡s que nunca hay que votar. Ignoramos hasta dÃ³nde llegarÃ¡ NicolÃ¡s Maduro, anda buscando no celebrar las elecciones aunque sobre esto no hay una decisiÃ³n en el chavismo. Tantean el camino. EstÃ¡n asustados porque la popularidad de Maduro entre los chavistas cae como un plomo, hay chavistas con vergÃ¼enza abochornados por lo que estÃ¡ ocurriendo. MaÃ±ana Venezuela solo serÃ¡ posible si gobiernan juntos chavistas que crean en los derechos humanos y antichavistas. El plan de reconstrucciÃ³n nacional requiere tambiÃ©n unÂ  gobierno de unidad nacional.

A Julio Borges lo espera Ramo Verde. El machismo de Maduro hasta ahora ha salvado a MarÃ­a Corina.

Han fracasado todos los intentos de aumentar la popularidad de NicolÃ¡s Maduro, algunas encuestas lo colocan por debajo de 20 puntos. AumentarÃ¡n la gasolina y devaluarÃ¡n el bolÃ­var, pero el dinero no les alcanzarÃ¡ a menos que privaticen empresas y se atrevan a gobernar con puros civiles…

Ledezma se portÃ³ como un valiente. No sirve de nada acobardarse.

Â¿QuÃ© harÃ¡ Maduro si surgen 100 Ledezma?

Pues, aparecerÃ¡n 100 Ledezma, pronto.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

403 COMENTARIOS

  1. yU6QUl If you dont mind, where do you host your blog? I am searching for a very good web host and your webpage seams to be extremely fast and up all the time

  2. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!

  16. Right now it sounds like WordPress is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  31. This blog is really entertaining as well as factual. I have found many helpful things out of it. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  36. You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.

  44. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  49. It’аs really a great and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  54. You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will go along with with your site.

  62. Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.

  70. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  105. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!|

  130. Hi there I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Google for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the fantastic job.|

  131. I cling on to listening to the news update talk about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?

  139. Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day. It as always exciting to read through content from other writers and practice something from their web sites.

  140. Very interesting details you have remarked, thanks for posting. Women have been trained to speak softly and carry a lipstick. Those days are over. by Bella Abzug.

  151. It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|

  153. We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire group will be grateful to you.|

  157. You received a really useful blog I ave been right here reading for about an hour. I am a newbie as well as your good results is extremely considerably an inspiration for me.

  162. This blog is without a doubt awesome and informative. I have picked up helluva handy advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  168. You are so awesome! I do not believe I’ve truly read through something like that before. So wonderful to discover someone with genuine thoughts on this topic. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!|

  169. Howdy! This article couldn’t be written any better! Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He always kept preaching about this. I will send this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|

  173. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept|

  178. What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid different customers like its aided me. Good job.|

  180. Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may return once again since I saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.|

  182. I haven’t checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend :)

  202. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos|

  206. Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! If you want to test your memory, try to recall what you were worrying about one year ago today. by Rotarian.

  212. We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.|

  217. I really love your website.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you develop this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my very own website and would like to learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme is called. Cheers!|

  219. I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.|

  220. I know this site gives quality dependent articles or reviews and other information, is there any other web page which provides such information in quality?|

  221. Definitely consider that that you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest factor to understand of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while folks consider concerns that they plainly do not recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as defined out the entire thing with no need side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  222. After looking into a number of the articles on your web site, I seriously appreciate your technique of blogging. I book marked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my website too and tell me what you think.|

  223. I was excited to find this site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new information in your website.|

  224. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal. I must say you have done a superb job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome. Exceptional Blog!|

  226. Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.|

  227. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  228. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  229. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Excellent work!|

  232. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  233. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided shiny transparent idea|

  234. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. In addition, the blog loads super quick for me on Internet explorer. Excellent Blog!|

  235. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!|

  236. Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, for the reason that i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this website conations actually good funny stuff too.|

  237. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  238. Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce a very good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.|

  239. What i don’t understood is in reality how you’re not really a lot more well-favored than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You understand therefore significantly relating to this topic, produced me in my view believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested until it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always deal with it up!|

  240. Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, awesome site!|

  243. I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.|

  244. I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and engaging, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I came across this in my hunt for something concerning this.|

  245. whoah this blog is wonderful i like reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You recognize, a lot of persons are searching around for this information, you could aid them greatly. |

  247. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Thanks|

  248. Hi there, just was alert to your blog through Google, and located that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful for those who continue this in future. A lot of people can be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  251. Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thank you|

  252. Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.|

  256. I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  257. Fgqoee I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

  259. I have learn several good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to make this kind of magnificent informative web site.|

  265. Hello! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask. Does running a well-established blog such as yours require a massive amount work? I’m completely new to blogging however I do write in my diary on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!|

  273. Unquestionably consider that that you said. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to take into accout of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while other folks think about concerns that they plainly don’t understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks|

  277. Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen in today as world since it has provided household ladies with a comfortable yet an elegant area where they could devote their quality time and space.

  288. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  328. We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with helpful information to work on. You’ve done a formidable process and our entire neighborhood might be thankful to you.|

  335. You are my breathing in, I own few web logs and sometimes run out from brand . He who controls the past commands the future. He who commands the future conquers the past. by George Orwell.

  340. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  350. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  354. We think you should read this I am still learning from you, but I am improving myself. I definitely love reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the tips coming. I enjoyed it!

  364. Thanks for another magnificent ET post. The place else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect means of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such info.

  366. Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  372. I’m still learning from you, but I’m improving myself. As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga absolutely enjoy reading everything that is written on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga enjoyed it!

  374. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “go back UFO want”.I am trying to to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its good enough to make use of a few of your concepts!!

  375. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  377. I have to get across my admiration for your kindness for those people who require guidance on in this field. Your very own dedication to getting the message all over appeared to be exceedingly useful and have really encouraged somebody much like me to attain their targets. Your own important information denotes so much to me and especially to my office workers. Regards; from everyone of us.

  379. Write more, thats all I have to learn about aliens and tosay. Literally, it seems as though you relied on UFO s video to learn about aliens and tomake your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to learn about aliens and toyour site when you could be giving us something informative to learn about aliens and toread?

  380. This unique blog is really awesome and diverting. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  381. It as actually a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful tidbit with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  383. Thank you for another wonderful post. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.

  393. Most of what you point out is astonishingly legitimate and it makes me wonder why I had not looked at this in this light before. This piece truly did switch UFO s light on for UFO news and forme personally as far as this particular subject matter goes. But at this time UFO sre is just one point I am not necessarily too comfortable with and whilst I attempt to learn about aliens and toreconcile that with UFO s actual central idea of your position, permit me see exactly what all UFO s rest of UFO s readers have to learn about aliens and topoint out.Nicely done.

  394. I was just seeking this info for UFO news and fora while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what is UFO s lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative sites in top of UFO s list. Usually UFO s top sites are full of garbage.

  395. Great beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent idea

  396. I’d need to examine with you here. Which isn’t one thing I often do! I enjoy reading a submit that can make folks think. Also, thanks for UFO news and forpermitting me to learn about aliens and tocomment!

  403. hey there and thank with you being a Gaga fan for your information – As a Lady Gaga fan I have certainly picked up anything new from right Tylor Swift fans re. As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga did however expertise several technical issues using this website, since As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga experienced to reload the site lots of times previous to As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga could get it to load correctly. As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure with you being a Gaga fan update this again very soon..

DEJA UN COMENTARIO