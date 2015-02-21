Fausto MasÃ³: La batalla tambiÃ©n es mundial

Los medios mundiales no estÃ¡n autocensurados, como ocurre con nuestra televisiÃ³n; informaron fiel y constantemente sobre el atropello que se cometÃ­a con Antonio Ledezma, desbordaban indignaciÃ³n, no se tragaron las mentiras oficiales. En los noticieros alemanes, franceses, latinoamericanos, espaÃ±oles, se reproducÃ­a una y otra vez las imÃ¡genes del salvajismo contra el alcalde de Caracas.

Se libra tambiÃ©n una batalla decisiva en las calles de BogotÃ¡, Madrid, ParÃ­s, Londres, Buenos Aires, Uruguayâ€¦ allÃ­ hay que convencer a la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica de que Maduro no quiere celebrar elecciones. No se trata de recorrer el mundo, lo que no hace daÃ±o, sino de mandar un mensaje, el de pedir elecciones libres, democrÃ¡ticas e igualitarias y llenar de periodistas a Venezuela. ChÃ¡vez celebraba elecciones porque las ganaba, Maduro las evita porque las perderÃ¡, todas: incluso un revocatorio.

No hay temor en la MUD, a pesar de que algunos estÃºpidamente aprovechen para atacarla. No cabrÃ¡n los presos en Ramo Verde.

Esta batalla se gana en el mundo, hay que seguir pidiendo elecciones, conÂ mayor fuerza que nunca. EnviÃ©mosle un mensaje claro a la televisiÃ³n mundial, queremos libertad y elecciones, asÃ­ se desenmascara a un rÃ©gimen autoritario.

Maduro utiliza un lenguaje deliberadamente provocador, quiere justificar la represiÃ³n. En una democracia los ciudadanos piden lo que les dÃ© la gana, desde celebrar elecciones hasta la renuncia de su presidente, las palabras â€œtransiciÃ³nâ€ y â€œrenunciaâ€ enloquecen a Miraflores.

Â¿Vivimos bajo una dictadura? Mayor razÃ³n para votar si se celebran elecciones. El viejo Partido Comunista no le daba la espalda a ningÃºn tipo de lucha, no hay mejor oportunidad para agitar que cientos de candidatos haciendo campaÃ±a en cada rincÃ³n de Venezuela.

Â¿Maduro es comunista? Â¿Comunista no entrega? FijÃ©monos en el ejemplo del sindicato Solidaridad en Polonia, o en la antigua Birmania, o en decenas de casos similares. Hay que participar en cualquier elecciÃ³n para desenmascararlo internacionalmente. Desde hace meses NicolÃ¡s Maduro amenazaba con traspasar la reya amarilla, ahora puso las cartas sobre la mesa, ya no hay lÃ­mites para Miraflores, cambiÃ³ el nombre del juego. Si lo dejan no celebrarÃ¡ elecciones. El gobierno no cesa de suministrarles argumentos a los abstencionistas, desde nombrar a Tibisay en el CNE, jugar con la fecha de las elecciones, a intentar que algunos trÃ¡nsfugas sirvan de comparsa. Esa maniobra la insinuÃ³ Maduro el pasado jueves.

No le perdonan a Julio Borges su programa diario que golpea donde duele, y le tienen pavor a Antonio Ledezma.

Ahora mÃ¡s que nunca hay que votar. Ignoramos hasta dÃ³nde llegarÃ¡ NicolÃ¡s Maduro, anda buscando no celebrar las elecciones aunque sobre esto no hay una decisiÃ³n en el chavismo. Tantean el camino. EstÃ¡n asustados porque la popularidad de Maduro entre los chavistas cae como un plomo, hay chavistas con vergÃ¼enza abochornados por lo que estÃ¡ ocurriendo. MaÃ±ana Venezuela solo serÃ¡ posible si gobiernan juntos chavistas que crean en los derechos humanos y antichavistas. El plan de reconstrucciÃ³n nacional requiere tambiÃ©n unÂ gobierno de unidad nacional.

A Julio Borges lo espera Ramo Verde. El machismo de Maduro hasta ahora ha salvado a MarÃ­a Corina.

Han fracasado todos los intentos de aumentar la popularidad de NicolÃ¡s Maduro, algunas encuestas lo colocan por debajo de 20 puntos. AumentarÃ¡n la gasolina y devaluarÃ¡n el bolÃ­var, pero el dinero no les alcanzarÃ¡ a menos que privaticen empresas y se atrevan a gobernar con puros civiles…

Ledezma se portÃ³ como un valiente. No sirve de nada acobardarse.

Â¿QuÃ© harÃ¡ Maduro si surgen 100 Ledezma?

Pues, aparecerÃ¡n 100 Ledezma, pronto.