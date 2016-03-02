Falleció Manuel Cova

Falleció Manuel Cova

En la madrugada de este miércoles falleció el secretario general de la Confederación de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CTV), Manuel Cova, así lo confirmó el jefe de prensa de la institución Juan José Ojeda.

