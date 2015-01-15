Facebook pone en marcha advertencias sobre contenidos inapropiados

Facebook pone en marcha advertencias sobre contenidos inapropiados

Por biendateao -
5040
238
COMPARTIR

 

 

Facebook comenzÃ³ a instalar filtros y mensajes de advertencia sobre contenidos inapropiados o inoportunos que sus usuarios descargan y comparten con sus amigos, segÃºn informÃ³ un portavoz.

La red social tambiÃ©n estÃ¡ instaurando lÃ­mites para los usuarios mÃ¡s jÃ³venes con el fin de impedir que, por ejemplo, los menores de 18 aÃ±os vean videos chocantes u ofensivos compartidos en la red social.

Facebook acepta la inscripciÃ³n de adolescentes a partir de los 13 aÃ±os.

“Cuando las personas comparten algo en Facebook lo que esperamos de ellos es que lo compartan de manera responsable, especialmente determinando quiÃ©n va a poder ver sus contenidos”, explicÃ³ a la AFP un portavoz de la red social.

“En caso de que los usuarios muestren contenidos no apropiados podremos poner un mensaje de advertencia destinado a adultos y asÃ­ impedir que los jÃ³venes usuarios vean este contenido”, aÃ±adiÃ³ el vocero.

Facebook comenzÃ³ a poner en marcha los mensajes de advertencia y los filtros en noviembre de 2014, luego de haber instalado un sistema que permite que los videos se abran automÃ¡ticamente en la pÃ¡gina de inicio de los usuarios.

Las personas estÃ¡n obligadas a hacer click sobre el mensaje de advertencia para ver los videos polÃ©micos por ejemplo. Esta medida de protecciÃ³n fue aprobada por los dirigentes de Facebook. Los mensajes de advertencia no se instalan, sin embargo, sobre los videos de YouTube que se comparten en la red social.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

238 COMENTARIOS

  13. Mes sincÃ¨res condolÃ©ances Ã  tous les proches d’Antonin. Je n’ai pas eu le privilÃ¨ge de rencontrer cet Ãªtre exceptionnel, mais je partage la souffrance causÃ©e par sa disparition. Antonin vit maintenant Ã  travers les personnes qui l’aiment.Nous le garderons tous dans notre mÃ©moire Ã  jamais… je souhaite plein de courage Ã  sa famille et ses proches pour surmonter ce drame douloureux.

  16. …Nice side step from the wider issues of mob justice Tim S â€“ what do rural folk do when confronted by three teenage boys who are suspected of committing a crime – well legally you are able to make a citzens arrest and you can use appropriate force during that arrest. Hereâ€™s what you are not allowed to do..a) Shoot at people when there is no direct threat to you or others lives.b) Ram cars off the roadc) When finally cornered, roll boulders onto trapped teenagers.I thought that would have been obvious Tim S.

  20. Licensing 1 A (pass/no pass):State law mandates licensing as proof of rabies vaccination for dogs. Cats are not mandated to have rabies vaccinations; dogs are. In fact, if one brings their cat to the vet for shots, vets do not administer rabies shot unless the customer specifically asks for it.Licensing for horses and cats is a tax to collect money and serves no other purpose. Neither are required to have a rabies shot.

  24. che delira a proposito dei Morgelloni e si qualifica come “fun” (sic!) di Star Trek. No baby, you’re no fun at all! Al di lÃ  delle battute, comunque, resto fermamente convinto che questa gente “si faccia” e pure in maniera pesante! Nessun essere di media razionalitÃ  potrebbe mai delirare a questi livelli, via! Ma avranno una vita sociale questi qui?

  29. While I would not contest too much the Kings getting more calls, you gotta admit that Phoenix got calls in the playoffs to get to the Conference finals. And by getting calls, I mean not getting penalties. It’s not like the Coyotes are owned by the NHL and wanting to showcase the Coyotes to potential buyers to keep the team in a shitty market. *whistles singing in the rain*

  45. Yam dijo: 25 marzo 2009 hola Olivers,Bueno, por fin pario mi ‘loquita’ jejej…Mi LAMP consta de :Red Hat 9 (fui desde el RH-6.2 hacia RH-9 de un tiron)httpd-2.2.11php-5.2.8mysql-4.1.22 (aqui no se xq no pude instalar una version mayor 5+, ya averiguare luego)phpMyAdmin-2.11.9.4 (xq es compatible con php4+ y mysql3+, la v.3+ no compatibiliza con mysql-4)Terminado esto, voy hacia mi otra ‘loquita’ para instalar centOS… ya les contare…Saludos

  47. Ã™Â‡Ã™Â…Ã™Â‡ Ã™ÂÃ˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â„ Ã™Â‡Ã˜Â§ Ã™Â‡Ã™Â…Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â†Ã˜Â·Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â± Ã™Â‡Ã˜Â³Ã˜ÂªÃ™Â†Ã˜Â¯ ÃšÂ©Ã˜Â§Ã™ÂÃ›ÂŒÃ™Â‡ Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â‚Ã˜ÂªÃ›ÂŒ Ã™ÂÃ˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â„ Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â§Ã™Â†Ã™Â„Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¯ Ã˜Â´Ã˜Â¯ Ã˜Â´Ã™Â…Ã˜Â§ Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â³Ã˜ÂªÃ›ÂŒ Ã˜Â®Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¯Ã˜ÂªÃ™ÂˆÃ™Â† Ã™Â¾Ã˜Â³Ã™ÂˆÃ™Â†Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â´ Ã˜Â±Ã™Âˆ Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â² Ã˜Â²Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â¾ Ã˜Â¨Ã™Â‡ iwd Ã˜ÂªÃ˜ÂºÃ›ÂŒÃ›ÂŒÃ˜Â± Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â¯Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯.

  49. Salam alaikoum oi rahmatou LLah oi barakatouhhouVoici quelque application Iphone sur l’Islam en espÃ©rant qu’elles vous apporte satisfaction & savoir, ces application sont tous en audio FranÃ§ais. faites tournez autour de vous.Coran franÃ§ais Audio Coran franÃ§ais Audio Gratuit (version Lite de DÃ©mo ) ProphÃ¨te Mohamed ProphÃ¨te Mohamed Gratuit (version Lite de DÃ©mo )Mariage en IslamMariage en Islam gratuit (version Lite de DÃ©mo ) 4 Califes – Islam4 Califes – Islam Gratuit (version Lite de DÃ©mo )

  56. Alde leberalii au constatatara ca s-au alintat pina au ramas neluati! Iar acum, chiar ca nu-i mai ia nimenea, ca din sesiunea ce vine s-a terminat si majoritatea minoritatii in biroul permanent si in comisii, ca vin fomistii de la unpr, constitutionalizati! Ce sa mai faci cu pnl acum?

  67. I’ve learned some new things through your blog. One other thing I’d really like to say is always that newer laptop operating systems have a tendency to allow extra memory to be utilized, but they also demand more storage simply to run. If someone’s computer can’t handle extra memory as well as the newest computer software requires that storage increase, it can be the time to shop for a new Computer system. Thanks

  70. Boukman, I am with you. I have two daughters, and if something like this happened to one of them, and I had definitive proof of the ID of the perpetrator, I'd have to get into some ol' gangsta shit. I'd have to dispense some frontier justice.But in the same instance, let's think about this thing for a moment. I respect our law enforcement officers, but they do make mistakes. What if this guy turns out to be innocent. What then?It then becomes a case of irresponsible law enforcement. They would have caused that man to take the behind whipping of his life on a humbug.

  71. 1d7je conseille tapis de douche, petite veilleuse, jolie nuisette (chez envie de fraise!), vÃƒÂªtements amples et confortables, jolie couverture de bÃƒÂ©bÃƒÂ©, doudou et accessoires (bonnet avec oreilles de souris) pour faire de jolies photos, ou qd le photographe dÃƒÂ©barque, bouteille d’eau, stylo et carnet…. bref , on prend tellement de choses, et le papa est lÃƒÂ  de toute faÃƒÂ§on pr faire des allers retours maison maternitÃƒÂ© s’il ns manque qlq chose.24

  75. Lembrem-me lÃ¡, que estou um bocado esquecido, pf.Quando Ã© que ele recebeu a cÃ©lebre heranÃ§a?De quanto foi?Pagou imposto de selo?Seria interessante algum jornalista tirar isso a limpo neste momento.

  81. I think jackweirdy was adding dive to your list of exceptions that don't work with cat. I was going to add knit to that list, too, but then I . But I would like to add shoe to that list. (Then again, maybe I'm wrong about , too.) –  Nov 23 at 10:15

  84. SÃ³lo la noticia es nauseabunda.Y si ademÃ¡s vemos el vÃ­deo es para cerrar los ojos como prueba de no querer ver la indignidad que los que dicen ser seres humanos con coinciencia y pensamiento.Yo lo tildarÃ­a de acto criminal ya que no es sÃ³lo criminal cuando se mata.Lo es tambiÃ©n cuando se denigra y se mancha la dignidad ajena.¡Salud y RepÃºblica!

  90. I have learned some important things through your site post. One other point I would like to mention is that there are several games on the market designed mainly for preschool age youngsters. They incorporate pattern recognition, colors, pets, and patterns. These often focus on familiarization as an alternative to memorization. This makes little kids occupied without feeling like they are learning. Thanks

  98. Fred S.That's not poetry, it's song — songs have melisma, poems don't.Victor, this may be the tightest prosody of any Mencius poem yet — moreover, the internal (sonic and visual) rhyme and alliteration is both impressive and purposeful.This is the first MM poem in a while to actually sound good — which means it's the most successful as a poem (and not a piece of information). I'd prefer some sort of article before "Throne," but meh.Besides,"Ordinary men assume." is the best line of poetry I've read in years.M

  99. , I'd like to add that this "conference" is a joke. Once again, Jews are being defined by others, this time it's Arabs defining Jews as a "sub-group" of Arabs, just as they have done to Assyrians and others. Rather than "re-arabising" what has been "de-arabised," the clowns at this conference want to strip Jews of their Judaism, as if Judaism is a sub-branch of Islam.

  110. Perdi um irmao, pois era essa nossa amizade, nunca me esquecerei deste maravilhoso irmao. Renatinho nao era apenas um cardiologista ele era um ser humano preocupado com o seu proximo. Tinha trabalho social, atendia seus amigos de infancia e reclamava quando perguntado qunto seria a consulta, ja pagou profissional de educacao fisica para fazer ginastica laboral com idosos, etc. Este era o meu irmao amigo Renatinho vulgo (Rato mico). Eterna saudade snif.

  112. FabiÃ¡n : Â¿CÃ³mo te organizas cuando llegas a una ciudad y cÃ³mo decides quÃ© visitar?. Â¿Improvisas o lo tienes organizado de antemano?.Â¿Te desplazas en la Fefa?.Muy bueno el video de Estambul.Seguimos en el colÃ­n de la Fefa y encantados con la aventura.Suerte y un abrazo.Tu voto: 0  0

  120. I have mastered some considerations through your blog post post. One other stuff I would like to say is that there are many games available on the market designed especially for toddler age youngsters. They include pattern acknowledgement, colors, pets, and shapes. These typically focus on familiarization instead of memorization. This helps to keep little children engaged without having the experience like they are learning. Thanks

  130. 29 paÅºdziernika 2012 – 13:13 Kamilu,moÅ¼esz zamÃ³wiÄ‡ u nas audyt dziaÅ‚aÅ„ SEM – w tym dziaÅ‚aÅ„ pozycjonerskich – sprawdzimy czy sÄ… jakieÅ› zagroÅ¼enia, jeÅ¼eli tak – podamy sposÃ³b co dokÅ‚adnie zrobiÄ‡ aby zminimalizowaÄ‡ ryzyko kar nakÅ‚adanych automatycznie przez Googlaskontaktuj siÄ™ z nami :pozdrawiamJakub Sawa

  132. before the internet i use to go outside what a waste of time!!! why aren't there thumbs up and down on these comments? i think there ought to be. my annotations dont work anymore, please help. wanted to post video with them.

  133. Hi Donna I am now 18 months post op and for the first 6 months I was quite careful with what i was eating even though I new i could – but guess what yep all the weight ( almost all ) has gone back on lol BUT no more worry about eating and being blue lighted to the hospital and writhing in agony when i eat somehting i shouldn t so for me the weight gain is simply by the way, The GB is gone and the pain is gone and thats FAB !!!!lyn xxx

  138. Ã‰ UM VAGABUNDO NOJENTO!!Olha a revolta Ã© tÃ£o grande, Ã© uma vontade de falar tanta coisa contra essa gentalha….que fica atÃ© dificil. Eles nÃ£o tÃªm o menor escrupulo usam tudo, mas tudo mesmo…que nem a BÃ­blia escapa! Que gente perigosa. Sinceramente chego a pensar que serÃ¡ difÃ­cil ficarmos livres dessa quadrilha, vai requerer uniÃ£o e muito empenho de todos Brasileiros que conseguem enxergar essa realidade.

  139. CitÃ© du Blog d’Henri: « Mon secret, câ€™est Gallimard. Gallimard câ€™est une sorte dâ€™appellation contrÃ´lÃ©e, cet Ã©diteur nâ€™est pas, Ã  lui tout seul, la garantie dâ€™un grand livre mais câ€™est une sÃ©curitÃ©: lui, au moins, se dit-on, ne se foutra pas de moi. »J’aime bien cette phrase, by the way une AC ne veut rien dire sur la qualitÃ© d’un vin, surtout en Bourgogne, royaume des nÃ©gociants-Ã©leveurs. Gallimard ne serait pas le « mis en livre par »?

  149. I just realized that Chicago is the perfect place for a trial legal-sterilization. It’s a good location, but already half a ghost town. The land is already devalued to its natural state cost. Additionally, like many economic backwaters in America, still contains a large number of potentially productive adults. The situation is a lot like Cuba, actually.So why won’t Plaingov at least try letting Jack Welch run the place with no taxes or exherently-enforced laws? Because it’s full of shit, that’s why.

  166. daca nu pui si pe arhi tv o filmare sa ma demolezi n-ai facut nimic. daca te deranjeaza concursul e nasol, eu fac concursuri de tot felul in fiecare an de multi ani incoace, anul asta prima data pe un blog. de scris scriu in continuare. nu le mai vezi tu de concurs. totusi imi pare rau ca te-am dezamagit… probabil ca am intinat idealurile nobile ale blogului, cine stie ce timpenie majora am facut…

  167. for many such groups in history, but this seems especially bad. Soft, fat Americans (and who knows, Canadians?) used to luxury will be easy pickings for them in the future. It's a shame because the average Mexican is the complete opposite of this and wouldn't be so bad to live under.Am I being rational about this or are our chickens finally coming home to roost?Regards,Castus

  172. Is there some kind of conversion metric for blog years? I know 1 is 7 for dogs. So maybe 1 blog year is worth 4 real-people years? (I don't have anything constructive to add aside from the shame I bare being a man, and having to be associated with men..well boys that behave like this.)I got your back.

  176. Weston," … the highly un-intelligent Fifty Shades of Grey if they are middle-class, or watching Celebrity Mind Porn on one of their 300 channels if they are lower class."Curious how the British notion of class has almost been left unscathed by progressive multiculturism. Indeed that divisive class structure has been utilised by progressive multikultis and has been significantly reinforced by the addition of an exotic enricher class – beneficiaries of the progressive upper and middle class. A collusion that has relegated the indigenous working class to a dispossessed subcaste.Jolie Rouge

  178. I’m simply commenting to let you pay attention to what an ideal expertise our daughter gained studying the blog. She came to know many points, most notably what it is wish to possess an incredible helping fashion to have many others easily know precisely a wide range of extremely robust subject areas. You really surpassed our personal expectations. Thanks for producing these good, trustworthy, informative as well as unique recommendations on that topic to Janet.

  179. very nice to meet you Lisa, you are a new designer to me. Your book looks wonderful I have not made many bags and would love to give it a try. You are right ,hug and snuggle with your little one… they do grow quickly. Thanks for a chance to win . Janita

  180. "I must create my own system or be enslav’d by another man’s."I love these illustrations. A friend of mine used to claim, not uncontroversially, that Blake invented the comic book, or at least inspired it. Let's go ahead and claim that he also inspired Radiohead to self-release In Rainbows a few years ago.Ah! Blake ruled. And now, I'm sure, he rules Heaven and/or Hell.I love this blog, and have followed it for years. Long-time listener, first-time caller.Love from Sweden

  181. they reproduce, even without a male. Female Triops produce fertile eggs and bury them in the sand. In our case, a lot of eggs hatched in the tank but they all died within a few days. We don’t know why but the water quality still is not good (the reason why the big one died in the first place).You can buy food for Sea Monkeys in pet shops. But it is not really necessary as they eat algae which grow automatically in the tank after a while.Triops need a lot of protein.

  194. I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours today, but I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.

  203. Someone necessarily assist to make critically posts I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual submit extraordinary. Magnificent job!

  204. Howdy! I realize this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask. Does operating a well-established blog like yours require a large amount of work? I am completely new to writing a blog however I do write in my diary daily. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!

  205. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.

  206. Simply wish to say your article is as astounding. The clarity to your post is simply excellent and that i could suppose you are an expert on this subject. Well together with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to stay up to date with imminent post. Thank you one million and please continue the enjoyable work.

  207. We came here from a different web page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.

  208. So what do people believe would be a great blog hosting website for creating a blog page on? There are a lot I think therefore i don’t know which usually would be most useful and flexible..

  209. I love to write innovative things such as poems and short stories, yet I don’t know what I could do with all the creative writing degree… Besides an author or poet, what can I perform with a innovative writing level?.

  210. After study a number of of the weblog posts in your web site now, and I truly like your manner of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site list and can be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as effectively and let me know what you think.

  211. I get pleasure from, lead to I found just what I was having a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  212. I found your blog web site on google and verify just a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the superb operate. I simply extra up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. In search of ahead to reading extra from you in a while!…

  213. We are constantly signing in and out of my college internet site and it is rather annoying to always have to type in my user id. It utilized to be salvaged, but then I updated Firefox and it’s not going to save… If anyone could explain to make Firefox remember that would be great. Thanks a lot..

  217. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!

  219. Definitely believe that that you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be at the net the simplest thing to take note of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about issues that they plainly don’t recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the entire thing without having side-effects , folks can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks

  220. hi there everyone. I actually is planning to start a internet site with my partner nationwide. But now, afterwards, we obtain know that a website with the same concept is already exist in UK and they have patent themselves. so will this can cause us a problem. second thing is usually how we can set the term and circumstances and privacy policy. I would be very grateful for your response. many thanks.

  221. Hi !. I would really prefer to have an web store using tumblr and paypal. Any ideas how to do it? Could you make sure you give me step by step instructions? We appreciate it. Thanks!.

  222. “Cuando las personas comparten algo en Facebook lo que esperamos de ellos es que lo compartan de manera responsable, especialmente determinando quiÃ©n va a poder ver sus contenidos”, explicÃ³ a la AFP un portavoz de la red social.

  229. I would like to study innovative writing in college. As in to become a novelist or possibly movie screenplays. It doesnt really matter where as lengthy as its an english speaking country. Anybody have any kind of ideas of where would be best?.

  232. I must import about 50 of 458 articles from a blogspot blog page into wordpress. If I make use of the plug in transfer tool, I actually is worried that it will certainly duplicate the posts which were already brought in in a prior batch. Also the prior posts have been re-categorized. I need to keep those as well. Any guidelines will help! Thanks a lot..

  234. Make sure you answer both questions totally:.. What’s the simplest way to make sure that basically copyright something, that it’s mine without have to copyright each article or blog individually?.. ALSO:.. I am just a poet and I wish to copyright my work with no have to pay “per poem” — how can I accomplish that, but become able to obtain things copyrighted regularly?.

  237. Exactly where can I find the best online innovative writing classes? I reside in NYC therefore which colleges offer the greatest online innovative writing course? If not really in a university than where else?.

  238. Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO