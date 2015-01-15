Facebook pone en marcha advertencias sobre contenidos inapropiados

Facebook comenzÃ³ a instalar filtros y mensajes de advertencia sobre contenidos inapropiados o inoportunos que sus usuarios descargan y comparten con sus amigos, segÃºn informÃ³ un portavoz.
La red social tambiÃ©n estÃ¡ instaurando lÃmites para los usuarios mÃ¡s jÃ³venes con el fin de impedir que, por ejemplo, los menores de 18 aÃ±os vean videos chocantes u ofensivos compartidos en la red social.
Facebook acepta la inscripciÃ³n de adolescentes a partir de los 13 aÃ±os.
“Cuando las personas comparten algo en Facebook lo que esperamos de ellos es que lo compartan de manera responsable, especialmente determinando quiÃ©n va a poder ver sus contenidos”, explicÃ³ a la AFP un portavoz de la red social.
“En caso de que los usuarios muestren contenidos no apropiados podremos poner un mensaje de advertencia destinado a adultos y asÃ impedir que los jÃ³venes usuarios vean este contenido”, aÃ±adiÃ³ el vocero.
Facebook comenzÃ³ a poner en marcha los mensajes de advertencia y los filtros en noviembre de 2014, luego de haber instalado un sistema que permite que los videos se abran automÃ¡ticamente en la pÃ¡gina de inicio de los usuarios.
Las personas estÃ¡n obligadas a hacer click sobre el mensaje de advertencia para ver los videos polÃ©micos por ejemplo. Esta medida de protecciÃ³n fue aprobada por los dirigentes de Facebook. Los mensajes de advertencia no se instalan, sin embargo, sobre los videos de YouTube que se comparten en la red social.
Hallo,Du suchst einen Verleger fÃ¼r Deine BÃ¼cher? Ich hÃ¤tte da eine Adresse fÃ¼r Dich:Die Fa. United PC sitzt in Oesterreich und verÃ¶ffentlicht BÃ¼cher kostenlos. Du kannst Dich an [Name und Mailadresse entfernt] wenden. Ich bin auch dort und drÃ¼cke Dir die Daumen. Liebe GrÃ¼ÃŸeInge Keese
"Cuando las personas comparten algo en Facebook lo que esperamos de ellos es que lo compartan de manera responsable, especialmente determinando quiÃ©n va a poder ver sus contenidos", explicÃ³ a la AFP un portavoz de la red social.
