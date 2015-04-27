EXTRAOFICIAL: La inflaciÃ³n en enero fue de 10,6% y en febrero 11,4%

En febrero la inflaciÃ³n anualizada alcanzÃ³ a 96,3%

Las cifras del Ãndice Nacional de Precios al Consumidor, INPC, correspondientes a enero y febrero de 2015, fueron 10,6% y 11,4%, respectivamente.Â  AsÃ­, la tasa de inflaciÃ³n anualizada en febrero de 2015, en relaciÃ³n con febrero de 2014, se situÃ³ en 96,3% y la acumuladaÂ  entre febrero de 2015 respecto a diciembre de 2014 se cifrÃ³ en 23,2%,Â segÃºn datos que tÃ©cnicos del Banco Central de VenezuelaÂ (BCV) hicieron llegar a la redacciÃ³n de lapatilla.com

De esta manera Venezuela estarÃ­a de lleno en un proceso hiperinflacionario. Las cifras no se han publicado para evitar darle soporte con nÃºmeros oficiales a la severa crisis econÃ³mica que sufre el paÃ­s y ademÃ¡s para no otorgar aumentos salariales que compensen la inflaciÃ³n.

Adicionalmente nos indican que la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica debe conocer que la Directora del BCV Sohail HernÃ¡ndezÂ  ha presionado al Jefe del Departamento de EstadÃ­sticas de Precios del BCV, licenciado HÃ©ctor MartÃ­nez, para que maquillen las cifras de marzo y abril, bajÃ¡ndole la ponderaciÃ³n a ciertos alimentos, donde es mayor la inflaciÃ³n.

En su escrito se lee â€œAlertamos sobre la pÃ©rdida de credibilidad de las estadÃ­sticas del BCV, de las cuales nunca se habÃ­a dudado pero actualmente sÃ­. Las cifras de precios dejaron de ser confiablesâ€œ. (lapatilla.com)

