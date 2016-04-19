Exministros de Alimentación tendrán que explicar qué pasó con la comida en...

Exministros de Alimentación tendrán que explicar qué pasó con la comida en la AN

La Asamblea Nacional anunció que los exministros de Alimentación, Carlos Osorio y Giusseppe Yoffreda comparecerán junto al actual ministro, Rodolfo Marco Torres, para que expliquen y debatan la crisis de escasez de alimentos que existe en el país.

El secretario del Parlamento, Roberto Marrero, también informó que durante la sesión, prevista a comenzar a las 10 de la mañana, continuará la segunda discusión del Proyecto de Ley Orgánica de Referendos. 

