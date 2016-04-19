Exministros de Alimentación tendrán que explicar qué pasó con la comida en la AN

La Asamblea Nacional anunció que los exministros de Alimentación, Carlos Osorio y Giusseppe Yoffreda comparecerán junto al actual ministro, Rodolfo Marco Torres, para que expliquen y debatan la crisis de escasez de alimentos que existe en el país.
El secretario del Parlamento, Roberto Marrero, también informó que durante la sesión, prevista a comenzar a las 10 de la mañana, continuará la segunda discusión del Proyecto de Ley Orgánica de Referendos.
