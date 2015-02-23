Existen al menos 10 drones en Maracaibo

Aunque parezcan, no son juguetes. Hay una amplia variedad de formas, configuraciones y caracterÃ­sticas, sus dimensiones y su costo varÃ­an dependiendo del tipo. Los drones se pueden manipular de dos maneras: la primera, a travÃ©s de telÃ©fonos inteligentes, y la segunda -que se hace desde 2013-, a travÃ©s de control remoto que cuenta con GPS. Hace unos aÃ±os atrÃ¡s nadie hablaba de los drones, pero ya existÃ­an. De hecho, existen desde hace dÃ©cadas y se utilizaban en aplicaciones militares.

Suena atractivo, sÃ­. Pero quienes los manejan advierten que hay que ser cauteloso a la hora de utilizarlo. â€œQuien diga o vea un drone como un juguete, estÃ¡ pelando. El drone es un dispositivo, incluso, perjudicial. MÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la pÃ©rdida material, pueden causar daÃ±o si le pegan a alguien. Yo me rebanÃ© el brazo con una hÃ©liceâ€, asegura Jairo Atencio, periodista y usuario de los vehÃ­culos aÃ©reos no tripulados (Vant), como tambiÃ©n se les conoce.

Al menos unos 10 drones vuelan sobre la ciudad, o es el cÃ¡lculo que hace Atencio, quien ademÃ¡s explicÃ³ que se necesitan espacios de 600 metros a la redonda para volarlos. â€œYo siempre los he utilizado en lugares espaciosos, incluso cuando trabajo en interiores. Recomiendo que se vuelen a una altura por encima de los 15 metros, menos no porque hay muchos objetos alrededorâ€.

Los drones se utilizan principalmente para la toma de fotografÃ­as y videos, pero sus funciones â€œno son limitadasâ€. Pueden manipularse en los campos de la publicidad, el turismo, la construcciÃ³n o el urbanismo. De hecho, estos son los artefactos que Amazon y Google estÃ¡n probando para despachar mercancÃ­a comprada por Internet. Gracias a su uso en tareas de exploraciÃ³n, rescate y vigilancia, se ha evitado la pÃ©rdida de miles de vidas, ya que evita la exposiciÃ³n de humanos en tareas de alto riesgo.

Delivery con drones

Jeff Bezos, dueÃ±o de The Washington Post, apuesta por el delivery con drones. calcula que los VAT podrÃ­an hacer entregas de paquetes ligeros a las puertas de los hogares estadounidenses en cuatro Ã³ cinco aÃ±os. Sin embargo, Jonathan Downey se muestra cauto con respecto a la idea de Amazon.

Como director ejecutivo de Airware, que desarrolla â€œcerebrosâ€ auto-dirigidos para drones, dice que el uso de los VAT para la entrega de paqueterÃ­a es mÃ¡s apropiado para lugares remotos en Ãfrica que para Ã¡reas densamente construidas como las ciudades de EEUU. â€œDefinitivamente creemos que va a existir la entrega por medio de drones. Si son libros o si es por parte de Amazon es de lo que no estoy seguro, sin duda en los prÃ³ximos tres o cuatro aÃ±os.â€

Alibaba, el gigante del e-commerce de China, tambiÃ©n apuesta a la entregas de paquetes con drones, tales como su principal competidor mundial Amazon. Para ello, la empresa decidiÃ³ poner en marcha la fase de prueba de delivery.

Los contras

Un pequeÃ±o drone de tipo cuadrirrotor (cuatro hÃ©lices) y unos 60 centÃ­metros de largo cayÃ³ en los jardines del Ã¡rea sureste de la Casa Blanca. Afortunadamente se tratÃ³ de un accidente donde no hubo nada que lamentar.

Autoridades en EEUU, EspaÃ±a, Alemania y Egipto descubrieron a criminales transportando drogas utilizando el tipo de drones de consumo

