Existen al menos 10 drones en Maracaibo

Aunque parezcan, no son juguetes. Hay una amplia variedad de formas, configuraciones y caracterÃsticas, sus dimensiones y su costo varÃan dependiendo del tipo. Los drones se pueden manipular de dos maneras: la primera, a travÃ©s de telÃ©fonos inteligentes, y la segunda -que se hace desde 2013-, a travÃ©s de control remoto que cuenta con GPS. Hace unos aÃ±os atrÃ¡s nadie hablaba de los drones, pero ya existÃan. De hecho, existen desde hace dÃ©cadas y se utilizaban en aplicaciones militares.
Suena atractivo, sÃ. Pero quienes los manejan advierten que hay que ser cauteloso a la hora de utilizarlo. â€œQuien diga o vea un drone como un juguete, estÃ¡ pelando. El drone es un dispositivo, incluso, perjudicial. MÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la pÃ©rdida material, pueden causar daÃ±o si le pegan a alguien. Yo me rebanÃ© el brazo con una hÃ©liceâ€, asegura Jairo Atencio, periodista y usuario de los vehÃculos aÃ©reos no tripulados (Vant), como tambiÃ©n se les conoce.
Al menos unos 10 drones vuelan sobre la ciudad, o es el cÃ¡lculo que hace Atencio, quien ademÃ¡s explicÃ³ que se necesitan espacios de 600 metros a la redonda para volarlos. â€œYo siempre los he utilizado en lugares espaciosos, incluso cuando trabajo en interiores. Recomiendo que se vuelen a una altura por encima de los 15 metros, menos no porque hay muchos objetos alrededorâ€.
Los drones se utilizan principalmente para la toma de fotografÃas y videos, pero sus funciones â€œno son limitadasâ€. Pueden manipularse en los campos de la publicidad, el turismo, la construcciÃ³n o el urbanismo. De hecho, estos son los artefactos que Amazon y Google estÃ¡n probando para despachar mercancÃa comprada por Internet. Gracias a su uso en tareas de exploraciÃ³n, rescate y vigilancia, se ha evitado la pÃ©rdida de miles de vidas, ya que evita la exposiciÃ³n de humanos en tareas de alto riesgo.
Delivery con drones
Jeff Bezos, dueÃ±o de The Washington Post, apuesta por el delivery con drones. calcula que los VAT podrÃan hacer entregas de paquetes ligeros a las puertas de los hogares estadounidenses en cuatro Ã³ cinco aÃ±os. Sin embargo, Jonathan Downey se muestra cauto con respecto a la idea de Amazon.
Como director ejecutivo de Airware, que desarrolla â€œcerebrosâ€ auto-dirigidos para drones, dice que el uso de los VAT para la entrega de paqueterÃa es mÃ¡s apropiado para lugares remotos en Ãfrica que para Ã¡reas densamente construidas como las ciudades de EEUU. â€œDefinitivamente creemos que va a existir la entrega por medio de drones. Si son libros o si es por parte de Amazon es de lo que no estoy seguro, sin duda en los prÃ³ximos tres o cuatro aÃ±os.â€
Alibaba, el gigante del e-commerce de China, tambiÃ©n apuesta a la entregas de paquetes con drones, tales como su principal competidor mundial Amazon. Para ello, la empresa decidiÃ³ poner en marcha la fase de prueba de delivery.
Los contras
Un pequeÃ±o drone de tipo cuadrirrotor (cuatro hÃ©lices) y unos 60 centÃmetros de largo cayÃ³ en los jardines del Ã¡rea sureste de la Casa Blanca. Afortunadamente se tratÃ³ de un accidente donde no hubo nada que lamentar.
Autoridades en EEUU, EspaÃ±a, Alemania y Egipto descubrieron a criminales transportando drogas utilizando el tipo de drones de consumo
