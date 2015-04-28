Exigen Bs. 5 millones por libertad de operador turÃ­stico secuestrado en TÃ¡chira

Exigen Bs. 5 millones por libertad de operador turÃ­stico secuestrado en TÃ¡chira

El gobernador del TÃ¡chira JosÃ© Gregorio Vielma Mora, confirmÃ³ que los secuestradores de Oswaldo Salazar Maldonado, operador turÃ­stico y deportista de 30 aÃ±os de edad, estÃ¡n pidiendo a cambio de su liberaciÃ³n una fuerte suma de dinero que sus familiares no tienen. Dijo el mandatario regional que los organismos de seguridad estÃ¡n procurando el rescate del rehÃ©n secuestrado este fin de semana al sur de San CristÃ³bal.

â€œQueremos manejar eso con mucho cuidado porque el seÃ±or Nicolai nos lo pidiÃ³ asÃ­, que manejÃ¡ramos eso con mucha tranquilidad. Estamos desplegados desde ayer (domingo) el Gaes, Conas, y PolitÃ¡chira para dar con estos malhechores y rescatar a este joven de 30 aÃ±os de edad que estÃ¡ en secuestro. Estamos muy pendientes de Ã©l. Su familia a estado muy atenta de nuestros procedimientos. Les han pedido 5 millones de bolÃ­vares. La familia no tiene ese dinero para pagarlo y vienen todas las medidas para rescatarlo en el menort tiempo posibleâ€, dijo Vielma Mora.

Salazar Maldonado se desplazaba a bordo de su vehÃ­culo en compaÃ±Ã­a de dos amigos cuando fue sometido por dos sujetos que portaban prendas camufladas. Los amigos fueron dejados en libertad yÂ  Salazar Maldonado quedÃ³ de rehÃ©n a quien se lo llevaron con rumbo desconocido.

