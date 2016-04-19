Eveling de Rosales: “Podrán quitarnos la comida, las medicinas, el agua y...

Eveling de Rosales: “Podrán quitarnos la comida, las medicinas, el agua y la luz pero jamás nuestra libertad”

La Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), conmemoró el 19 de abril con el pueblo en la calle. La dirigente política Eveling de Rosales participó este martes en el cabildo abierto convocado por la MUD en las adyacencias del Parque Miranda, Caracas, en el marco del ducentésimo sexto aniversario de la proclamación de la independencia de Venezuela.

“Estamos unidos al pueblo y decididos a lograr el cambio democrático de nuestra amada Venezuela. Podrán quitarnos la comida, las medicinas, el agua y la luz pero jamás nuestra libertad”, expresó la esposa del preso político Manuel Rosales.

Para la Alcaldesa de Maracaibo la participación de la ciudadanía que colmó los espacios destinados al Cabildo, para manifestar su apoyo a los mecanismos constitucionales propuestos en la Hoja de Ruta 2016 de la Unidad, demuestra que “hoy como hace 206 años cuando se forjó la independencia de Venezuela, seguimos luchando por defender nuestra libertad”.

Junto a los líderes de todas las organizaciones políticas agrupadas en la MUD, Eveling de Rosales participó en jornada que da paso a la activación de más de 1.500 puntos en todo el país, que tienen como propósito de brindar información a la población sobre los pasos a seguir para activar el referendo revocatorio presidencial.

