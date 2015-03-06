Eveling de Rosales: â€œPertenecemos a un partido donde el norte es tener...

Eveling de Rosales: â€œPertenecemos a un partido donde el norte es tener una Venezuela de oportunidadesâ€

Por biendateao -
1395
334
COMPARTIR

 

SesiÃ³n se efectuÃ³ a propÃ³sito del aniversario nÃºmero 15 de su creaciÃ³n en la regiÃ³n y nÃºmero 8 de haberse establecido a nivel nacional. Se entregaron reconocimientos especiales a fundadores y dirigentes

â€œLas organizaciones democrÃ¡ticas se fortalecen a travÃ©s del espacio, propuestas y oportunidades que da la democracia socialâ€, dijo la dirigente y co fundadora del partido Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) Eveling de Rosales, durante la sesiÃ³n solemne realizada este viernes en el Concejo Municipal a propÃ³sito del aniversario de la tolda polÃ­tica.

DestacÃ³ la importancia de celebrar el dÃ©cimo quinto aniversario de la creaciÃ³n de este partido, asÃ­ como el octavo aÃ±o de haberse extendido a nivel nacional, pues el objetivo es seguir trabajando para ofrecerles mejores beneficios a los ciudadanos.

â€œEste partido no tiene otra razÃ³n que la de brindar bienestar social, inclusiÃ³n y sembrar esperanzas en nuestros jÃ³venes. El trabajo y el cambio son nuestro norte hacia una Venezuela de oportunidades donde todos tengamos la posibilidad de crecer, de mejorar y echar raÃ­ces en nuestra tierraâ€, dijo.

Durante la sesiÃ³n realizada la maÃ±ana de este viernes, se entregaron reconocimientos a fundadores del partido, entre los cuales estuvieron Marlene AntÃºnez, Maris Yulis Urdaneta, Eveling de Rosales, Mireya SÃ¡nchez, y Marianela FernÃ¡ndez.

Asimismo, dirigentes y militantes del Partido Un Nuevo Tiempo, recibieron reconocimientos por la excelente labor que realizan en cada una de las comunidades que se encuentran en las 18 parroquias del municipio.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

334 COMENTARIOS

  5. Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.

  10. It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the pattern. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  13. It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  16. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!

  30. Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  33. Wow, wonderful weblog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  37. Websites you should visit Every once in a while we choose blogs that we read. Listed below are the latest sites that we choose

  40. Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx

  43. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

  79. Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance

  86. Thanks for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  105. This particular blog is without a doubt entertaining additionally diverting. I have picked a lot of helpful advices out of this source. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a bunch!

  113. Definitely imagine that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the net the simplest factor to take into account of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed even as folks consider worries that they plainly do not understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects , folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks|

  121. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!|

  122. Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?|

  123. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  130. It as amazing to visit this website and reading the views of all mates on the topic of this article, while I am also eager of getting familiarity.

  134. Admiring the hard work you put into your website and in depth information you offer. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  139. Google

    Although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be in fact worth a go as a result of, so have a look.

  142. I am really enjoying the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems? A couple of my blog readers have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?|

  147. Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your web site in internet explorer, would test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a huge portion of people will pass over your magnificent writing due to this problem.|

  166. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  176. I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been utilizing? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?|

  182. Great weblog here! Additionally your web site loads up fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate link for your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  186. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?|

  192. When I originally commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a means you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!|

  209. First of all I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips? Thank you!|

  211. Hi there very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I’m glad to search out a lot of useful info here within the publish, we want develop more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  218. Wow, fantastic blog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The total look of your web site is great, let alone the content!

  223. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|

  239. I feel like I’m constantly looking for interesting things to read about a variety of subjects, but I manage to include your blog among my reads every day because you have compelling entries that I look forward to. Here’s hoping there’s a lot more amazing material coming!

  259. Wow, superb weblog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content material!

  276. Thanks for some other magnificent post. Where else may anybody get that type of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such information.|

  278. certainly like your web site however you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I will surely come again again.|

  288. Normally I don at learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very great article.

  291. Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe that this site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the information!|

  292. professionelle Stadtführung

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  316. Wow, awesome blog format! How long have you been running a blog for? you made running a blog glance easy. The whole look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!

  322. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different web address and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your web page yet again.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO