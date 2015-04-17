EU pedirÃ¡ al gobierno venezolano que respete los derechos humanos

EU pedirÃ¡ al gobierno venezolano que respete los derechos humanos

La UE se pronunciarÃ¡ despuÃ©s de que algunas instituciones, como el Parlamento Europeo, se hayan manifestado igualmente en contra de la represiÃ³n a las libertades en Venezuela y hayan denunciado vulneraciones de derechos fundamentales.

A lo largo de ese debate en el consejo del lunes se espera que el ministro espaÃ±ol, JosÃ© Manuel GarcÃ­a-Margallo, dÃ© cuentas de las tensiones diplomÃ¡ticas de su paÃ­s con el Gobierno del presidente venezolano, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, y pueda pedir expresiones de solidaridad.

Las mismas fuentes, sin embargo, apuntaron que ese asunto seguramente no serÃ¡ incluido en las conclusiones de los Veintiocho.

Las relaciones de EspaÃ±a y Venezuela volvieron esta semana a enturbiarse al convocar ambos Gobiernos a sus respectivos embajadores para presentar sus quejas por los “insultos” contra EspaÃ±a del mandatario venezolano, quien antes habÃ­a tachado al presidente del Gobierno espaÃ±ol, Mariano Rajoy, de “racista”.

El desencadenante fue la aprobaciÃ³n de una resoluciÃ³n del Congreso de los Diputados a favor de la liberaciÃ³n “inmediata” del lÃ­der opositor venezolano Leopoldo LÃ³pez; del alcalde de Caracas, Antonio Ledezma, y de otros polÃ­ticos de ese paÃ­s encarcelados por el Gobierno de Maduro, acuerdo pactado por los partidos Popular (PP) y Socialista (PSOE) que el gobernante bolivariano criticÃ³ y dijo que se prepararÃ­a para “dar la batalla” a Madrid.

ELNACIONAL

