Este animal no es prehistÃ³rico y vive en un campo de golf

Mide mÃ¡s de cuatro metros y fue fotografiado en el Myakka Pines Golf Club en Englewood, Florida, EEUU. La foto del cocodrilo produjo una verdadera avalancha de comentarios en las redes sociales, donde pusieron en duda su autenticidad.
Ha sido el gerente del club, Mickie Zada, quiÃ¨n puso blanco sobre negro y despejÃ³ las dudas. “La foto la sacÃ³ un hombre de 80 aÃ±os que no sabe siquiera lo que es el Photoshop”, explicÃ³.
El cocodrilo interrumpiÃ³ por unos momentos un torneo femenido de golf. Pero ha sido sÃ³lo eso. Las 100 participantes continuaron minutos despuÃ©s como si estuviesen acompaÃ±adas por una mascota.
“Si dejamos de jugar porque hay cocodrilos nunca tendrÃamos golfistas”, dijo Zada, al recordar que esos animales viven en lagos, pantanos y canales en toda la Florida.
LEA MÃS: Video: impactÃ³ a sus padres tras hablarles con sÃ³lo siete semanas
LEA MÃS: Fotos: la venganza de los perros pateados en China
Zada explicÃ³ que el cocodrilo no es el primero que aparece sobre el cÃ©sped y ni siquiera a sido el mÃ¡s grande. El actual tuvo un predecesor de 4,5 metros al que apodraon “Big George”, por motivos evidentes, y que vagÃ³ por el club durante aÃ±os hasta que muriÃ³.
A pesar de los cocodrilos se ven casi a diario, ninguno ha atacado a una persona desde la fundaciÃ³n del club, hace 37 aÃ±os. Sobre todo por una estricta polÃtica que impide alimentarlos. Es en esas situaciones cuando se producen los ataques.
El nuevo cocodrilo aÃºn no tiene nombre, pero eso cambiarÃ¡ pronto. “PodrÃamos nombrarlo Viral”, dijo Zada, en referencia al furor que causÃ³ la criatura en las redes sociales.
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This is cool! Your site is astounding I will recommend it to my brother and any person that could be interested in this topic. Great work girls 😉
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
Wow! This site is astounding 😀 I will tell about it to my brother and anybody that could be drwn to this topic. Great work girls 😀
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
Wow! Your information is amazing. I will recommend it to my family and anyone that could be attracted to this subject. Great work girls!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
I have Joomla and a Joomla template(rt_refraction_j15) installed on my website. But i want the same template and css styling, as a basic CODE template, so i don’t have to make use of Joomla for editing. Will there be an easy way to convert the template to basic HTML/CSS template?.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Can you gain access to a computer through the iPod touch without installing anything onto the pc?
Wonderful blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Cheers!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Any kind of good poems sites you know of so that I can have an account that has lots of space to type out stories/poems on? Or do you know of any writing sites whatsoever that I could post websites on, kind of like having a whole website to myself?.
I’m wishing to look at websites containing music I like, but sifting through all the detached, outdated and crap sites is an inconvenience.. I know you will find thousands of sites, is there a good resource to search out the preferred types?.
I’m carrying out a project regarding spectators and am looking for peoples views and feelings from the olympics (whether viewing it in beijing or on the tv)… I looked technorati intended for “olympics” and there are sooo many outcomes that are much more recent and come up first, but not necessarily what I am just looking to get, I cannot work out tips on how to filter out types from the games….. Anyone understand how I can do a search for blogs tagged olympics in say the month of August..
So I simply made a blogspot regarding SNSD. I actually dont really know how to let other people know about the blogspot, like you know famous? Although not the real popular glamorous type. Because I absolutely want to maintain the site yet thats somewhat tiring in case you keep on publishing stuffs if no one knows about it..
How can i move from Joomla to WordPress together with all my posts?
I want to produce a blogspot of my own and wish to earn some cash from that. Is possible?.
Where may i find running a blog websites that deal with legal issues?
This website can be a walk-via for all the data you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and also you’ll definitely uncover it.
How could you use a custom made blog design if you are using file transfer protocol publishing meant for your blogger blog?.. How can i install the look?.
I want to begin an confidential advice blog page, will it show up in google search if people try to search their issue?.
What level could I get involving music AND innovative writing?
When installing Joomla upon my pc in order to revise a preexisting site, will i need my client to give me the Host Name, MySQL User Name, MySQL Password, MySQL Database NAme and MySQL Table Word? I already have their FTP information, and the Joomla admin control panel login information..
What may be the best free blog to get a photographer to use?
Should i violate copyright if I use news article on my own newsletter?
How can you make your site (on Blogspot) for invited members just?
I have a blog on tumblr and every period i proceed to my blog it counts this as a page view even if im logged in. How can i make it only count the views from other people?.
When a business is looking to build a brand-new WordPress website, what are the plugins or features best to most businesses? I can list a ton of all of them here, yet what within your experience are the best?.
What is a great blogging site based on me?
I can write better than the average person (not that is saying very much these days) and I use strong views on various subjects. I actually don’t have knowledge as a journalist or specialized writer, but what does a person have to start running a blog and whom pays, in the event that the blogger gets indexed as a writer?.
How do i add a connect to my website from a Joomla internet site?
Is there free of charge software or online data source to keep track of scheduled blogs? I would also like it to keep a record of past and future posts. I are trying to prevent creating a spreadsheet in Excel..
Are you able to translate and post articles online from foreign news/magazines without anxiety about copyright intrusion?
I really want to start a blog about Fashion and sweet things for ladies. But I actually can’t appear to know how to begin it. I’m not that confident mainly because I’m not sure if it really is heading have potential like other blogs. We also can’t say for sure if the things i post should keep up with Fashion trends or be my style. Another thing, how do I give personally that inspiration to post each week? Should I research trends and cute factors and create paragraphs onto it or maintain it short? Help!.
Now i’m creating a new blog regarding literature ( what I’ve truly read, what I’m reading), but I’m just having trouble considering a name. I like the thought of something having to do with an infatuation with literary works but I think bookophilia is usually on the typical side. How do you feel about Litophilia? Could it be too just like “lithophilia” Meaning the love of rocks? Any suggestions? Thanks!.
How do I transfer my Blogger feed readers to my WordPress blog?
I am based in Greater london have worked as a secretary for more than ten years and have an HND running a business Studies but is tired of admin work and workplace politics and would like to make a move more creative- change careers… I create in my spare time and have went to an advanced writing course within the past 3 years. I love reading and would like to see if I could train to teach creative writing in further education or and English /English literature. I would also be grateful if I could get any info on what qualifications you need to be capable of teach British as a first language and Basic literacy skills… Thanks. Any advice would be great regarding learning London..
Simply started my own blog upon Blogspot need help with header?
How do you delete media data files with apostrophes from Joomla?
I have a Joomla website and already arranged up a Google Analytics account, now how do I add the code to my website so that it will keep track of visitors and so on to every web page? Thanks!.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
Hey I am so happy I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb job.
How do you prevent content from being removed on youtube because of copyright?
Well I truly enjoyed studying it. This article offered by you is very helpful for correct planning.
I have always been giving a speech upon social networking sites and have to mention a top blogging site. If somebody could mention one for me personally, I would really appreciate it!.
We have recently began a webcomic. After observing some of my favorite other webcomic sites I discovered that they had a? in each and every comic submitted. My queries are: Do you have to Copyright a webcomic? Could it be as simple as just keying in in a? in to every amusing or should i have to enroll something somewhere?.
We now have learned a good deal about recovering from narcotic addiction and have discovered several strategies that work well. This is information drug treatment applications would not desire out because it would lead them to lose a lot of patients. Would it not be better to begin with a blog page or a website? All of us eventually wish to make this in to an alternative business that would help people get of methadone clinics. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated as there is a serious need for these details. Thank you..
^.. History: I’m trying to get an MFA in innovative writing program, and I’ve truly never taken a creative composing course. Most of my creative writing knowledge comes from study I did by myself. I’m questioning if within my research We at least learned the basics of creative writing, or if I really do need to take a course before beginning the program? So what do you think? I realize most of the literary elements and exactly how they can be implemented, though We can’t declare I implement them well..
Trying to find thinking of shifting from Joomla to WordPress because it can much easier to make use of and much more easy. But the issue is I have many posts, and I how to start what to do… since I’m not a programmer or anything… How can I migrate from Joomla to WordPress?.
What is the typical start up cost for a high profile website?
I want to put the advertisements in blogger, and so i can get payments?.
I would really like to make a blog page but.. Now i’m not sure what type of blogs complete traffic? The type of websites do you surf? We mostly browse photo blogs and fashion blogs. Simply getting a poll here thanks!.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Excellent work!
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most persons will approve with your blog.
What sites and websites do the surfing community connect most on?
How do I start running a blog and generate income at the same time?
How come my computer does not register the other computer systems in the network?
I actually is wanting to start my very own business and need to know how to start a site for a cheap/free price.. I am planning to start my own photography business and want to obtain a website up. I are planning on applying this for a way to let people learn about me, give them different albams of an axample of my work and a way to get in touch with me. I would love for it to be inexpensive or free of charge in order to get started..
I would really like to make a blog but.. I’m just not sure what type of blogs get the most traffic? What kind of blogs do you surf? We mostly surf photo blogs and style blogs. Just getting a poll here thanks a lot!.
How do i use frame or iframe to put fb or else to blogspot?
How do delete wikipedia’s featured article that contains copyright laws violation?
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
How many fans can be of the blog at blogspot?
I’m not really great with html, but I think you will find a simple method to add a byline towards the beginning of my blogs under the name. Is there anywhere I can find a step-by-step guide on how to try this?. The blog is set up on WordPress, and is using the pilcrow theme — I hope this can help?.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is also very good.
You’ve made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
My friend desires to read a story I published in a video on her Youtube channel. Now i’m concerned that my story could end up being stolen simply by some one, and have them state it because their own, not really that I believe it’s great enough for anyone to want to steal this. How most likely do you think it would be that my story will be plagiarized? Can there be anything Youtube does to attempt to stop plagiarism?.
how do u place u’re very own pics meant for the background? also how do u put music?.
I’m about to write a literature blog, and I would like to get simply because much readers as possible, actually those who can’t stand books much, to be able to cause them to become read. Suggestions? No bashing please!.
Will Joomla have got a Component that help to build a forum like Yahoo Answers?.
Where can I find the best online creative writing courses?
And so i learned how you can add a Fb comment container to my Blogger site (with the help of a code from Facebook social plugins site), however the problem is, the same feedback appear for every of my posts. Is actually like a feature targeted as a comment package for the entire site, but is usually shown each and every single post, which is definitely stupid! How do you get to have got Facebook comment box in Blogger yet different responses for each post?.
I have a blog on blogger and I want to put in a background image. How do I accomplish that? And the picture is from the web on my flickr accounts. So how?.