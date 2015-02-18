Estado IslÃ¡mico estarÃ­a vendiendo Ã³rganos para financiarse

El embajador deÂ IraqÂ ante Naciones Unidas solicitÃ³ el martes alÂ Consejo de Seguridad de la ONUÂ que investigue las acusaciones de que el grupo yihadistaÂ Estado IslÃ¡micoÂ utiliza la venta deÂ Ã³rganos humanos como medio para financiar sus operaciones.

El embajador Mohamed Alhakim dijo a la prensa que en las Ãºltimas semanas, se hanÂ hallado cuerpos con incisiones quirÃºrgicas y sin riÃ±ones, u otras partes del cuerpo, en fosas poco profundas.

Asimismo, afirmÃ³ queÂ se ha “ejecutado” a decenas de doctores en Mosul por rehusarse a la cosecha de Ã³rganos.

Alhakim informÃ³ al consejo sobre la situaciÃ³n general enÂ IraqÂ y acusÃ³ alÂ Estado IslÃ¡micoÂ de “crÃ­menes de genocidio” al enfocarse en ciertos grupos Ã©tnicos.

El enviado de Naciones Unidas enÂ IraqÂ le dijo al consejo que 790 personas murieron tan solo en enero por terrorismo y conflictos armados.

Comercio

