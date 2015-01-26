Esta semana se celebra la zulianidad

Esta semana se celebra la zulianidad

La tierra del calor, las gaitas, La Chinita, los patacones, los tequeÃ±os y pastelitos, El Saladillo y muchas otras cosas sabrosas celebra esta semana la fiesta de la zulianidad. Cada 28 de enero, no solo sirve para reconocer a los zulianos que han dejado en alto la regiÃ³n, sino que se aviva la tradiciÃ³n y el amor por esta tierra que remonta su historia a 1990, aÃ±o en el que se organizÃ³ un concurso pÃºblico para concederle al Zulia su bandera, esa azul y negra que lleva como sÃ­mbolo el sol y el relÃ¡mpago del Catatumbo.

El aÃ±o pasado la celebraciÃ³n tomÃ³ un nuevo valor histÃ³rico gracias a los representantes del RÃ©cord Guinness, quienes le otorgaron un reconocimiento al relÃ¡mpago del Catatumbo, fenÃ³meno natural con el mayor promedio mundial de relÃ¡mpagos por kilÃ³metro cuadrado al aÃ±o (aproximadamente 250). Sin embargo, Erick Quiroga, ambientalista e investigador, propuso darle una connotaciÃ³n internacional al fenÃ³meno natural para que sirva de llamado a las sociedades cientÃ­ficas, instituciones educativas y de investigaciÃ³n del mundo a desarrollar tecnologÃ­as con el aprovechamiento de este importante recurso elÃ©ctrico natural.

â€œLa propuesta es que en el marco del DÃ­a de la Zulianidad, a celebrarse el prÃ³ximo 28 de enero, se promulgue el aÃ±o 2015 como AÃ±o del RelÃ¡mpago del Catatumbo en el estado Zulia, de esta forma, el Zulia serÃ¡ la Ãºnica regiÃ³n del mundo en promover el AÃ±o Internacional de la Luz con luz propia, la del relÃ¡mpago del Catatumbo, la cual alumbra 240 noches al aÃ±o y es Ãºnica en su tipo en el planetaâ€, explicÃ³ Quiroga en la solicitud.

LA VERDAD |Luisa Godoy / Maracaibo

